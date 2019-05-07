Recap: For Every Saison, Spring 2019

For Every Saison Beer Dinner, held Sunday at Maymont, featured five Latin-inspired courses prepared by local chefs, paired with brews from Hardywood. The culinary lineup included four-time participant Joe Sparatta (Heritage and Southbound) and three-time participant Adam Hall (Saison), along with new additions Sergio Gomez (formerly of Flora) and Alex Enggist (RVA Hospitality Group). Jaclyn Beasley (Brunch) made her debut as the first female chef to cook for the series. For each dinner, a crisp saison is brewed by Hardywood using ingredients foraged from Maymont grounds — this year’s beer incorporated lime basil, dandelions and lemongrass.
For Every Saison Beer Dinner is a biannual event whose proceeds benefit the Maymont Foundation. Guests were given small plants marked with their names upon entry to the event.
The first course was prepared by Alex Enggist of RVA Hospitality Group (Tarrant's Cafe, Max's on Broad, Tarrant's West, Little Saint and Bar Solita).
Food: Shrimp and crab tostada with grilled pineapple and pickled/candied Fresno peppers
Beer Pairing: A Beer for Every Saison, brewed specifically for the biannual dinner — a crisp, polished saison brewed with lime basil, lemongrass and dandelions foraged from Maymont grounds (6 percent ABV)
Jaclyn Beasley of Brunch prepared the second course.
Food: Vegetarian pozole with hominy, roasted banana, poblanos and sweet corn topped with baby radish, bourbon-smoked paprika and cotija cheese
Beer Pairing: Richmond Lager, a smooth American-style lager served in a stubby bottle. (5 percent ABV)
Jaclyn Beasley, the general manager and beverage director of Brunch, is the first woman chef to participate in the For Every Saison Beer Dinner. Beasley formerly worked for Founding Farmers in D.C. and has cooked at the James Beard House.
Joe Sparatta of Heritage and Southbound prepared the third course.
Food: A play on nachos featuring smoked masa creste di gallo pasta, braised Virginia lamb, charred tomatillo, pickled Fresno peppers, queso fresco, crema, cilantro and corn shoots
Beer Pairing: Cream Ale with Salt and Lime, an easy-drinking exclusive Cinco de Mayo release (4.2 percent ABV)
Sparatta used a recipe from chef and author Alexander Talbot of Ideas in Food for masa-based noodles. The pasta was cooked and then deep-fried resulting in a crispy "snack-like" noodle that served as the "nacho" base.
Guests, including Hardywood co-founder Eric McKay (far left), enjoy the dinner.
Sergio Gomez of Comfort, formerly of Flora, prepared the fourth course.
Food: Braised pork belly with mole sauce
Beer Pairing: Tangerine Suncrush, part of the Suncrush series of sessionable brews that are lower in calories and gluten and brewed with green tea (4.2 percent ABV).
Readying the VIPA, an Indian Pale Ale brewed with Virginia-grown malts and hops, for the fifth course
Adam Hall, chef and co-owner of Saison, prepared the fifth course.
Food: Carne adobada, guacamole taquero salsa, refried beans and Oaxacan cheese
Beer: VIPA, an Indian Pale Ale brewed with Virginia-grown malts and hops (5.2 percent ABV).
The next For Every Saison dinner takes place Sept. 29. Tickets are $150, and all proceeds benefit Maymont.