Recap: For Every Saison, Spring 2019

The first course was prepared by Alex Enggist of RVA Hospitality Group (Tarrant's Cafe, Max's on Broad, Tarrant's West, Little Saint and Bar Solita).

Food: Shrimp and crab tostada with grilled pineapple and pickled/candied Fresno peppers

Beer Pairing: A Beer for Every Saison, brewed specifically for the biannual dinner — a crisp, polished saison brewed with lime basil, lemongrass and dandelions foraged from Maymont grounds (6 percent ABV)