Recap: For Every Saison, Spring 2019

Maymont and Hardywood bring together local chefs for their fourth annual beer dinner | Photos by Eileen Mellon

For Every Saison Beer Dinner, held Sunday at Maymont, featured five Latin-inspired courses prepared by local chefs, paired with brews from Hardywood. The culinary lineup included four-time participant Joe Sparatta (Heritage and Southbound) and three-time participant Adam Hall (Saison), along with new additions Sergio Gomez (formerly of Flora) and Alex Enggist (RVA Hospitality Group). Jaclyn Beasley (Brunch) made her debut as the first female chef to cook for the series. For each dinner, a crisp saison is brewed by Hardywood using ingredients foraged from Maymont grounds — this year’s beer incorporated lime basil, dandelions and lemongrass.

The next For Every Saison dinner takes place Sept. 29. Tickets are $150, and all proceeds benefit Maymont.

