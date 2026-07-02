Meals for Miles

× Expand Patty O’s Cafe is the bakery and cafe from Michelin-starred chef Patrick O’Connell of The Inn at Little Washington. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

VIRGINIA DESTINATIONS

Rappahannock County

Reasons to Visit: Known for Shenandoah National Park’s rugged hiking trails and the scenic views off Skyline Drive, Rappahannock County is an excellent weekend destination for folks looking for a little peace in the Piedmont valley. Set your GPS for Patty O’s Cafe & Bakery from chef Patrick O’Connell of The Inn at Little Washington, where a world-class selection of pastries and breads awaits, then make your way back through Sperryville, hitting Copper Fox Distillery and Grey Ghost Vineyards along the way. Land at Pen Druid Brewing to sip naturally fermented beers and check out the chef-driven food truck Sumac, helmed by Dan Gleason. Gleason’s sister restaurant, The Black Twig, also deserves a visit thanks to its approachable menu of Southern-style food made from local ingredients.

Snack to Pack: Provisions, such as the massive, freshly baked muffins and grab-and-go goodies from Sperryville Corner Store, which conveniently shares space with Rappahannock Pizza Kitchen and Bar Francis, simultaneously meeting all of your potential needs under one roof.

Travel Details: Head to Rapp County Sept. 27-28 for the sprawling Rappahannock County Farm Tour and plan to stay at Hopkins Ordinary, a cozy bed and breakfast (and brewery).

—Stephanie Ganz

Norfolk

Reasons to Visit: Catch a Norfolk Tides baseball game at Harbor Park Stadium overlooking the Elizabeth River, or spend an afternoon flower-gazing at the Norfolk Botanical Garden. Whether it’s the maritime attractions like Nauticus, a museum and science center on the downtown waterfront, or a live glass-blowing demonstration at the Chrysler Museum of Art, the city has plenty of reasons to linger. Make time for a movie at the historical NARO Theater, which presents a Summer Festival of Classic Films throughout July and August, and don’t forget to stop for a treat at the iconic drive-in Doumar’s, known for its homemade waffle cones (and inventing the first in 1904).

Snack to Pack: Pick up a pizza from Lo Mo Pizzeria, home of a truly exceptional New York-style pie. Snag a cold brew and a bag of beans for the road from Ghent coffee roaster Vessel Craft Coffee.

Travel Details: Book a room at The Glass Light Hotel and peruse some of the most extraordinary glass art in the world. Bonus: their bar program.

—SG

× Expand Chef Sarah Rennie (Photo courtesy River Bateau Company)

Scottsville

Reasons to Visit: This sleepy riverside town is just 30 minutes from Charlottesville. Here, a quaint, serene riverside culinary excursion awaits. Over the summer, James River Batteau Co. is hosting Riverside Gatherings, a dinner series taking place along a private stretch of waterfront. Intentionally intimate, the evening starts with a cocktail hour on the riverbank, followed by an open-fire meal cooked by chef and Scottsville resident Sarah Rennie aboard a batteau, live acoustic music and a candlelit dessert. Founder Will Smith says, “We believe there is something timeless about gathering people outside to share a meal, music and storytelling, especially beside a river that has carried so much Virginia and American history.” Go on a tubing trip via James River Reeling & Rafting and snag a dinner reservation at Red Rose Pub for a taste of fine-tuned country cooking with sourcing from the owner’s farm.

Snack to Pack: Goodies from kraut to kimchi and kefir from local funk-masters, the women-run Farmstead Ferments. Stock up on local provisions for the road and try their kefir of the day.

Travel Details: If heading from Richmond, take Route 6 for a scenic drive that weaves past Goochland and through Fluvanna before approaching Main Street. Stay at Belle Meade Farm for a cozy on-the-farm experience offering views of the river and nearby sprawling meadows.

—Eileen Mellon

Alexandria

Reasons to Visit: Stroll along Old Town Alexandria’s King Street mile, and you’re sure to stumble upon a new favorite shop, from book stores including Old Town Books (or, for romance lovers, Friends to Lovers Bookstore) to the positively charming Pippin Toy Co. Along the way, pop in the mind-expanding Stabler-Leadbeater Apothecary Museum, a preserved 18th-century pharmacy teeming with curious medical history. A massive Italian sandwich from nearby Eddie’s Little Shop and Deli is a must.

Snack to Pack: Grab a thoughtfully composed picnic basket from Cheesetique in Del Ray before making your way to Jones Point Park, home of the the last remaining riverside lighthouse in the Chesapeake Bay area, for a quiet picnic.

Travel Details: Book a stay at Hotel Heron for easy access to one of the city’s few rooftop bars, Good Fortune.

—SG

× Expand Rose’s, a new listening lounge and restaurant in Virginia Beach. (Photo courtesy Rose’s)

Virginia Beach

Reasons to Visit: While neighboring Norfolk often draws attention, Virginia Beach packs its own bounty of stops worth a visit. A waterside moment is always key — head to Chic’s Beach for a chill, less crowded hang or to Sandbridge for a break from the strip. For a lesson on the legendary Lynnhaven oyster, take a boat tour with Capt. Chris Ludford of Pleasure House Oysters. One of the Tidewater’s biggest splashes is the newly opened Atlantic Park Surf, where guests can leash up and catch a wave in the surf lagoon (also check out owner and native son Pharrell Williams’ sushi concept Nami Nori). Music lovers and food people tend to speak the same language, and nowhere is that clearer than at newly opened Rose’s. The hi-fi hotspot blends a listening lounge and restaurant with a rooftop bar, outdoor terrace and Chef’s Table—a reservation-only tasting experience overlooking the line. Tuna tartare, lobster risotto and chicken wings pair with natural wines and a thoughtful zero-proof program. As chef Daniel Freeman puts it, “Rose’s is intentionally built around music, with a menu that places the same hi-fi precision on food, cocktails and experience.” Mark the calendar for Garlic Fest 2026, held at Prosperity Kitchen on July 26, where the allium is front and center.

Snack to Pack: On the way home, stop by Angie’s Bakery, a multigenerational Filipino bake shop, and load up on ube goodies including their celebrated cruffin.

Travel Details: Plan a stay at The Historic Cavalier Hotel, also home to Tarnished Truth Distilling Company; The Marriott Virginia Beach Oceanfront Resort (which boasts a 23rd-floor sushi restaurant Orion’s Roof); or The Sitio, a 20-room modern boutique hotel at Atlantic Park Surf.

—EM

× 1 of 3 Expand A seafood feast (Photo by Eileen Mellon) × 2 of 3 Expand Live oak trees in Duck (Photo by Eileen Mellon) × 3 of 3 Expand Treats from Tullio's Bakery (Photo by Eileen Mellon) Prev Next

OUTSIDE VIRGINIA

Duck, North Carolina

Reasons to Visit: Relax along the ocean, chill soundside or rent a pontoon boat with the friends or fam from Nor’ Duck Watersports. Last summer, “Chef’s Table” star Vivian Howard debuted Theodosia, a regionally driven coastal restaurant inside The Sanderling Resort; reservations are recommended. Along the main drag of Duck, Bangkok Thai and Sushi offers rolls with local catches such as cobia and crab. Wake up early for a hot, fresh dozen from Duck Donuts or hit up Tullio’s Bakery, a New Jersey-native-operated, multigenerational shop celebrating three decades this year. They serve everything from lovingly stuffed lobster tails and eclairs to delicious cakes including the light and fluffy strawberry shortcake (requires preorder).

Snack to Pack: Roadside farm stand Green Acres Farm Market showcases summer corn, local peaches and plenty of canned goodness from pickles to apple butter.

Travel Details: Weekend days can be busy with visitors entering and exiting the islands; try to plan a stay that starts midweek. For a fall visit with a side of music, nearby Manteo hosts the 15th annual Outer Banks Bluegrass Festival Oct. 14-17.

—EM

Emerald Isle, North Carolina

Reasons to Visit: A scenic four-hour drive will deliver you to the middle of North Carolina’s Crystal Coast and the family-friendly white-sand beaches of Emerald Isle. The relaxing beach town is known for its eponymous emerald green waters, which are perfect for surfing, bodyboarding, swimming and fishing — especially at the Bogue Inlet Fishing Pier. Don’t even think about leaving the Isle without getting your hands on a local specialty, the shrimp burger — not a patty of ground shrimp, but rather two steamed buns surrounding a pile of delicately battered and fried local shrimp. Head to Captain’s Kitchen (known as Captain’s Cabin) food truck for the to-go GOAT or the Fish Hut Grill for a sit-down experience.

Snack to Pack: Grab an Italian sandwich and chips from The Village Market (also a great spot for snagging locally made souvenirs) before hitting the sand. Looking for local seafood to cook back at your rental? Hit up Cap’n Willis Seafood Market for the freshest catches.

Travel Details: For a special Emerald Isle view, take a ferry to Cape Lookout National Seashore, where you’ll see the Cape Lookout Lighthouse (climbing is paused temporarily due to renovations). It’s a secluded spot known for excellent shelling and bird-watching; pitch a tent and camp overnight for some of the starriest skies you’ll ever see.

—SG

× 1 of 2 Expand A spread of Chinese-inspired Southern barbecue at King BBQ in Charleston, South Carolina (Photo by Eileen Mellon) × 2 of 2 Expand Baked goods from Welton’s Tiny Bakeshop (Photo by Eileen Mellon) Prev Next

Charleston, South Carolina

Reasons to Visit: Direct flights from Richmond drop you off at this Southern charmer in an hour and a half. It’s a food lover’s playground, a walkable city home to block after block of acclaimed restaurants. High on that list is James Beard Award-nominated Chubby Fish, a local seafood haven known for its chalkboard listing fare from whole fish and blue crab tagliatelle to sumptuous caviar sliders. If they’re busy, check out neighboring cocktail bar Seahorse for an elote colada and some apps. Multilocation Babas is a must for a peanut-milk mocha, Welton’s Tiny Bakeshop for pastries, Leon’s Oyster Shop for a half-bird and bivalves, and King BBQ for Chinese-meets-Southern barbecue. Casual dive bar Chico Feo beckons with fish tacos and close proximity to Folly Beach.

Snack to Pack: A sandwich for the flight home from the focaccia-driven Porchetta Shop. This summer they’re serving a chef-inspired series of sandwiches.

Travel Details: Breeze offers direct flights twice a week on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

—EM