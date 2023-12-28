Richmond Food News: Dec. 28 to Jan. 3

× Expand Find Jamaica House (pictured above) on The Restaurant List, our sampling of the finest in food, right now. To check out the rest of the bunch, head below and prepare to get hungry. (Photo by Jordan Hanna)

Generational Wealth

The days of Nile serving injera and berbere stew from its Church Hill brick-and-mortar are dwindling. Operating for nearly two decades, Nile Ethiopian eatery, known for its humble hospitality and housemade injera, will close on its 18-year anniversary, Jan. 7. But the end also marks the beginning of a new chapter for the Teklemariam family. (Richmond magazine)

Top 5 in Food

Catch up on the biggest clicks of 2023. (Richmond magazine)

An ode to Richmond’s top dining spots snagged the title of most-clicked story of the year. Representing a 50-strong class of places that feel familiar and just right, Restaurants We Love is a culinary catalog of everything from long-established institutions like Edo’s Squid to fine dining favorites such as L’Opossum and casual go-tos, aka Sally Bell’s Kitchen and its OG happy meal. Consider it an RVA dine starter pack. The corner building at Main and Stafford streets in the Fan has earned a reputation for being a refugee for Richmonders seeking a balm and a bite since the 1970s, so whispers of new tenants taking over the shuttered space sparked serious chatter. Aiming for an opening in the early new year, a trio of friends will introduce Smoke & Barrel in the former Lady N’awlins building; stay tuned. In its 36th year of polling readers on their faves, the Food & Drink results of our annual Best & Worst survey caught plenty of hungry eyes. In a catalog of categories that spans the region, discover everything from Best Neighborhood Bar to Best Late-night Snack Spot, with vegan nosh, fried chicken, food trucks and coffee shops in the mix, too. New arrivals to the area, seasoned residents seeking a refresh and anyone looking for to broaden their edible horizons — this one is for you. A gothic-themed bakery with an appropriately timed Halloween debut — can we get more Richmond? Helmed by Shannon Connolly, Honey Baked Bee serves hefty half-pound cookies, oversized cinnamon rolls and butter cream “doughnuts” out of its spooky Church Hill space, which opened in October. Helmed by spouses and Nashville transplants Matthew and Nafis Narsinghani, Gold Lion Community Cafe is one of the most feel-good stories to emerge this year. Taking over the former Brewer’s Cafe space in Manchester, the duo have created a coffee shop that serves Indian-tinged, meat-free fare and doubles as a safe, community-centric space hosting sellout drag brunches. Bonus: The adjoining cocktail bar, Duke’s Den, officially poured its first drink a couple weeks ago.

The Finer Things

There is no better time to indulge in caviar — a poppy accoutrement to everything from potato chips to champagne — than right now. We have all the details on the ingredient, including where to score sturgeon-studded plates around town and a recipe for creme fraiche. Bottom line: End the year with a little luxe. (Richmond magazine)

More Masa

On Nine Mile Road in Henrico, an inconspicuous shopping center is home to a family business producing some of the highest quality handcrafted tortillas in the region. It is helmed by Beato Hernandez, a Guerrero, Mexico, native who opened his first shop nearly a decade ago and envisions more masa-driven outposts in the future. (Richmond magazine)

Time to Toast

We’re days away from bidding 2023 farewell, and, bonus, starting the year with a work-free Monday. If you’re still scrambling for ways to ring in the new year, we’re here to alleviate some pressure. Whether multi-course dinners and dressing up or rocking your favorite sweats and an a-home feast are your vibe, edible options abound. (Richmond magazine)

ICYMI

For a sampling of the finest in food, check out The Restaurant List, a collection of the most memorable, delicious and downright fun places to dine at the moment. From a modern Mexican haven to a neighborhood spot serving a masterclass in steak frites and a wine shop boasting the most compelling lunch in town, be prepared to plot future visits. (Richmond magazine)

Traditions reign supreme in many households around the holidays. Industry folks such as Mama J’s Lester Johnson, baker Keya Wingfield and Abuelita's co-owner Karina Benavides share their once-a-year customs. (Richmond magazine)

We caught up with Young Mother chef and founder Daniel Harthausen to talk about his adoration for Appalachian music, a hidden gem with bangin’ pupusas and kitchen essentials. (Richmond magazine)

Expect to hear the phrase “smothered and covered” more often in 2024. After years of delays, construction of a forthcoming Waffle House at 2800 Old Pump Road is finally underway. (Richmond Bizsense)

A star-studded, supersized plant-based tour de force, Vegan 72 returns Jan. 23-28. For nearly a week, dozens of area restaurants will offer vegan food and drink specials.

Upcoming Events