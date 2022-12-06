Gifts, Wrapped

× Expand Photo via Getty Images

Whether you’re on the hunt for a present to impress your father-in-law or looking to wow a pal who doubles as an A-1 dinner date, we’ve got a gift-wrapped collection of local edible offerings and culinary experiences. From mugs to mushroom hunts, head below for some made-in-Richmond shopping inspiration.

The “How to Shuck an Oyster” print from The Wild Wander (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

“How to Shuck an Oyster” Print, The Wild Wander

Created in collaboration with Join or Die Knives, The Wild Wander’s oyster shucking guide is a stunning letterpress print that beautifully illustrates the finer points of breaking into your favorite mollusk. Pack it up with one of Join or Die’s exquisite oyster shucking knives for a memorable and thoughtful gift.

Fancy Pants Gift Certificate, Accoutre

Accoutre is the place to shop for those who walk the finer side of foods — people who experiment with koji, appreciate the curve of a nice knife and will enthusiastically splurge on a swanky butter dish. Meant to serve as a memento after they’ve been redeemed, these inaugural brass certificates can be etched with a personal message and leave the shopping up to whoever is lucky enough to receive them.

Golden State Seasoning Salt, Boketto Wellness

A chef’s salt, this seaweed-based blend packs a little bit of this and a little bit of that — spice, umami, texture. The soon-to-be pantry essential is a collab between two women-owned businesses: a California farm and a seaweed company.

Hibachi Party, Hibachi Backyard

The sizzle of the grill, the playful joy of catching flying shrimp and that ginger dressing we can’t get enough of. Hibachi is guaranteed fun, and this regional traveling experience brings the party to you. Starting at $50 per person, a chef will arrive stocked with supplies, and the host simply has to provide a table, plates and utensils.

× Expand Pasta from Oro (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

Pasta CSA, Oro

The best gifts are the ones that keep on giving, especially when carbs are involved. A prime purveyor of fresh-made noodles, Oro offers a winter CSA that kicks off Jan. 7, promising a biweekly dose of specialty pasta leaning heavily on seasonal ingredients. Expect chef-driven surprises, whimsical shapes and plenty of color. The Buono membership level focuses on fresh pasta, while the Benissimo includes stuffed options.

All Sorts of Goodies, Bizarre Market

Situated inside Richmond Young Writers at 2707 W. Cary St., the Bizarre Market is a wonderland of whimsical gifts from local makers. Food-centric treats that caught our eye: hot sauce from Twisted Carrot Farms, pickles, mustard, lemon-lavender cookies, and Dang! That’s Hot sauces Lemon Drop of Fire and Fresh Little Devil. Mix and match to take the recipient’s pantry up a notch.

Bear Ceramics Mug, Alma’s

A mug is the perfect gift for anyone from your cousin to your next-door neighbor. These sweet mugs from Bear Ceramics are the perfect size and shape, with an ample handle and a pleasantly soft color palette. You might want to pick up one for yourself while you’re at it.

Dayum This Is My Jam's gift pack features a dozen mini jars of jam. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

12 Dayums of Delishmas, Dayum This Is My Jam

This dozen-pack of mini jams is destined for all the bread and biscuits of the holidays and beyond. Offerings range from the seasonal Feast of Bourbon, a spiked berry compote, to apple butter, each bedecked with a bow for a daily reveal.

Snacks, One Way Market

One of the best parts of Christmas is all the random goodies and treats inside the stocking. Offering a passport to the global snack arena, bodega One Way Market has everything from salmon-chile-lime Lays from Thailand to Canadian Sour Patch Kids. Surprise a junk food fan with an edible import from across the world.

Cheese Club Membership, Truckle Cheesemongers

Butter club. Cheese club. Need we say more? Share two of life’s greatest culinary joys with a variety of membership options that promise specially curated selections of cheese, butter, accompaniments and more. We’re also leaning toward the fondue package, which empowers people to get cheesy at the crib for a memorable night with friends or fam.

Screen-printed Towels, Blue Skies Workroom

Linen tea towels from local textile artist Alyssa Salomon of Blue Skies Workroom will bring a happy pop of color to your kitchen. Available in three coordinating designs, these beauties feature eco-friendly ink on warm white linen that can be machine washed and dried so you can use them again and again.

× Expand Kitchen Classroom (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

Cooking Class, The Kitchen Classroom

Since opening earlier this year, The Kitchen Classroom from longtime culinary instructor Warren Haskell has been rolling out a steady lineup of cooking lessons and hands-on experiences. The schedule is known to offer a lineup of culinary heavy hitters, from cocktail-making classes led by Beth Dixon of Salt & Acid to a baking class from Food Network competitor Keya Wingfield. From mastering risotto and breakfast biscuits to whipping up gumbo and French classics, these lessons will level up your kitchen skills.

Beverage Kit, Cirrus Vodka

Kits make things simple and ensure that no ingredients are left behind. Cirrus, the local distiller of potato vodka, offers everything from a cherry limeade kit including Richmond-based Navy Hill Club Soda to a dirty martini kit with two jars of olives to boot.

Apron, Duke’s Mayo

For the mayonnaise devotee in your life, pick up this custom denim chef’s apron made by Richmond’s Shockoe Atelier, so that no one will dare ask again, “Duke’s or Hellman’s?” The apron is made of 100% cotton and is 100% gorgeous, and the thoughtful folks at Duke’s will even pack it up with a jar of mayo just in case your supply is running low.

Other Ideas