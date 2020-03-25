Finding a Silver Lining

To say it has been a hell of a time is practically sugar-coating the radical adjustments to our lives in recent days from the growing COVID-19 pandemic that continues to sweep the globe. Many adults have transitioned to working from home, while others filed for unemployment after learning their places of businesses were closing indefinitely. Interactions with others now take place in a world of virtual meetings with co-workers and video calls with friends and family as we practice social distancing.

Although we are all learning to adapt to the new normal in an atmosphere of uncertainty, the restaurant industry, used to operating at high intensity and built upon a convivial and hospitable foundation, has largely ceased operations. Members of the Richmond dining community share how they are coping with these sudden life-altering events, along with their current tunes and favorite creative outlets.

Katy Best

Photo courtesy Katy Best

Bar manager, Alewife

“We are holding our heads up and banding together. I’ve got a staff group chat going where we are all sharing our information and helping each other brainstorm ideas to generate income, defer payments, keep busy, etc. Alewife is also doing rotating phone shifts for now so everyone is making a small amount of money as safely as possible, while we can. Obviously taking care of people is our instinct in crisis, so we want to keep doing that as much as is safe. Communication and support are key right now, finding a sense of purpose.”

Tips: Check out an online source for taking classes. I’ve been in my yard prepping the garden and weeding. Definitely taking as much fresh air as I can get in my yard, too.

Listening to: Mythology and Tales (dark fairy tales!); and Up First is a nice, concise news source that I can digest quickly and feel apprised.

In the Kitchen: I made the New York Times banana chocolate-chip bread yesterday morning at 8 a.m. while I watched "Grace & Frankie." I’m also making bar pies this week, thanks to Nicole Lang.

Mantra: Chocolate, carbs and cheese. Stay comforted. Eat fried chicken. Your heart will thank you for now; we’ll all work out next month.

Lindsey Scheer

Photo by Pheylan Martin courtesy Lindsey Scheer

Bar manager, Heritage, and founder of Lindsey’s List

“The most important thing for everyone to remember right now is that you need to take care of yourself first. The community or your job may look to you as a leader, but take some time for yourself to breathe. No one has ever dealt with this, there are no easy solutions, even if you're used to wanting to fix everything."

Tips: Make some daily and long term to-do lists — include things that may be as simple as getting dressed and doing laundry, but don't forget things for fun and decompression, too. Crossing things off these lists helps you feel productive.

Get Moving: Dust off that exercise bike, yoga mat or shake weight — it's so easy to just veg out right now, but try and get that blood flowing. Put your phone away and fight the urge to constantly look at it; don’t obsess over watching the news constantly.

Bookworm: Sit and read outside, get some fresh air and Vitamin D. Read something for fun, not a book on the production of vintage amari. Something that's sparked joy in the past like “Harry Potter” or Amy Poehler’s “Yes Please.”

Listen to: Happy music from a simpler time, songs that make you nostalgic for having no cares in the world. Make a playlist!

Tune in: Pick a new series to watch that's not too serious, like "RuPaul's Drag Race" or "Dragula" (if you're into the dark arts). Then, when this madness is all over, go support a local or touring drag performer; they're out of work, too.

× Expand Photo by Jay Paul

Chauncey Jenkins

General manager of the forthcoming Common House

“I’ve been taking time to learn and make my house functional for me. Maybe rearranging things just to make the environment more peaceful (does this shelf have to be here?) Writing out my fear, things stressing me out so I can see it. Visualizing helps me tackle my issues a bit better — it doesn’t feel like a looming burden weighing me down but rather something I can tangibly handle.”

Tips: Lighting helps, taking advantage of as much natural light as I can during daylight.

Listening to: A lot of Khruangbin, the new Tame Impala album, the new Jay Electronica album, and Fleet Foxes — albums that all have a sense of place for me and transform the space I’m in. “Give Me the Night” by George Benson or “Funkin’ for Jamaica” by Tom Browne in the background always gets me moving and makes me feel good.

Turning to: I’ve honestly written more music recently and was able to tap into more subject matter close to home.

Bookworm: I’ve been reading a lot of poetry, most notably “Brown” by Keith Young.

× Expand Lyne Doetzer and husband Randall (Photo by Justin Chesney)

Lyne Doetzer

Co-owner and front-of-house manager, Restaurant Adarra

“To help combat my anxiety, keeping a routine is paramount. Getting up, feeding the dogs, making breakfast for Randy and myself, etc. I make little plans or to-do lists. Going from a full-time job of running a business to abruptly not, regardless of the quarantine, I have lots of projects to keep me busy. Calling and checking on family and friends is key. We will get through this difficult time — I know that to be true."

Tips: When I feel overwhelmed, I turn to journaling and reading.

Bookworm: My current reads are “Brain on Fire” by Susannah Cahalan, “Educated” by Tara Westover, “The Guest Book" by Sarah Blake, "Recipe for a Wife” by Karma Brown.

Fresh air: With this lovely weather, I adore being outside and playing in the yard. Something so soul-satisfying comes from playing in the dirt, cutting the grass, pulling weeds and planting flowers. Get outside!

Words of wisdom: Bolstered by my late mother June’s favorite mantra: “Lyney, take it one day at a time, that’s all you can do.”

× Expand Photo by Shawnee Custalow

Brian Graff

Owner, Intergalactic Tacos

“I’ve been making extra effort to get outside and move my body even if its just a walk around the block a few times. I’ve been checking in with friends and neighbors to make sure everyone has the essentials. I also refurbished a new bookcase to organize my comics.”

Bookworm: I have been rereading comics like “Y: The Last Man” by Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra.

Listening to: As for unhealthy coping mechanisms, I have cried in a super hot shower while drinking beer with the lights off and listening to the haunting composing of Angelo Badalamenti. But that is neither here nor there.

Actually Listening to: Because it takes me to a happier time, I’ve been listening to a very bizarre mix of Fugazi, NSYNC, Judas Priest, Shania Twain, Nine Inch Nails, Brian Eno, Alan Jackson and Blink-182.