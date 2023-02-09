Richmond Food News: Feb. 9-15

× Expand Head below for all the week’s Food News, featuring everything from tacos to stouts and all the Valentine’s Day events. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

The Suzy Shuffle

Fiances and co-owners Rabia Kamara and Bakari Ruggiero are taking a cool cue from “Goldilocks and the Three Bears” and hoping their third location of Suzy Sno is just right. Following two moves, the New Orleans-inspired sno-ball concept has settled down in Carytown in the former Tipsy Cupcakes RVA space. Dishing out fluffy, syrup-spiked shaved ice, Suzy Sno will open its doors in early March. (Richmond magazine)

People to Watch

In our latest issue — the annual Sourcebook that doubles as a guide to the region and graces newsstands all year long — we highlight a crop of food and beverage industry standouts. From the vivacious duo behind a burgeoning community fridge initiative to a collection of chefs gaining a following, forge ahead for a culinary class of people to watch in 2023. (Richmond magazine)

Happy Trails, Cowboy

Richmond’s undeniable quirkiness and deep-seated nostalgia never cease to amaze me. And if there’s one iconic sign that decades of area residents have driven by and cherished over the years, it’s the big hat on Broad, aka the illuminated cowboy hat at Arby’s. The restaurant itself was demolished last month to make room for a Wawa, and the fate of the sign is in the hands of developers. (Richmond magazine)

RVA Love

The rustic, Northern Italian-inspired den that now calls the front half of Longoven home, Lost Letter was dubbed one of the most exciting new restaurants that opened last month by Bon Appetit.

The winners of the prestigious Virginia’s Governor’s Cup have been announced, with Richmond-based booze makers Black Heath Meadery and Buskey Cider scoring gold medals for their 2022 Apple Pie and Blue Angel meads and 2022 Hewe’s Crab Apple Cider, respectively.

Taking notice of Lindsey Hospitality Group’s growing culinary empire — seven restaurants and counting from husband-and-wife duo Mike Lindsey and Kimberly Love-Lindsey — Forbes recently recognized the pair for their can’t-stop, won’t-stop spirit. Next up: a sports bar specializing in pizza and wings. (Forbes)

RVADine Debuts

The second area outpost of Austin, Texas-based Torchy’s Tacos, whose mascot is indeed a cartoon devil baby with a pitchfork, has debuted in at 3510 W. Cary St.

Hailing from Baltimore, another demon-branded business, Diablo Doughnuts has opened its first Richmond shop at 1090 Virginia Center Parkway. P.S.: One of its top-sellers is delightfully dubbed Unicorn Farts.

Taking over the longstanding Kitchen 64 space that closed in September after 15 years, Brick House Diner made its debut this week at 3336 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd. Owned by a foursome of brothers, it marks the fourth location of the local chain. (Richmond BizSense)

ICYMI

Straddling the border of Chesterfield and Powhatan, Sidecar Cocktail Lounge is a rum-centric watering hole promising Painkillers and tropical sips. Fun fact: It also serves as the global headquarters for the Royal Rum Society. (Richmond magazine)

Whether you’re Team Blue Cheese or Team Ranch, rooting for the Eagles or Chiefs, we’ve tracked down five wing contenders worthy of a little Super Bowl action. (Richmond magazine)

Penny’s Wine Shop is officially pouring intriguing sips and offering tapas-style fare at the cozy Jackson Ward hangout. (Richmond magazine)

“My biggest nightmare is that something doesn’t have enough salt,” says Antoni Porowski, food guru for the Netflix feel-good reboot “Queer Eye.” The Canadian TV personality and best-selling author makes his way to Richmond on Valentine’s Day for a night of culinary demos and conversation. “Antoni: Let’s Do Dinner” starts at 7 p.m. at The National. (News release)

With limited production making it a highly sought-after spirit, the coveted Pappy Van Winkle bourbon will be available for purchase through online lotteries this month via the Virginia ABC. (News release)

February is stout month at Starr Hill Brewery, and the Scott’s Addition taproom is pouring pints of bold and boozy beers from Chonkyfire Cherry Cordial Stout to You Oatta Know Oatmeal Stout.

Upcoming Events