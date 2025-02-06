Richmond Food News: Feb. 6-12

× Expand Looking to make Falafel Friday a thing? Pay a visit to Soul N’ Vinegar (pictured above), and don’t skip the green sauce. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

Steady Steps

When Daniel Griffin started working at Cuban-inspired restaurant Havana ’59, he was a 20-something college student. Fast-forward a decade, and in true come-up fashion, the VCU grad has purchased the Shockoe Bottom mainstay and taken over from former proprietor Sue Lee. (Richmond magazine)

RVADine Vision Board

The start of the year always brings forth a bit of reflection and a bit of forward thinking. At the beginning of 2025, we checked in with a cast of local industry players to gain their insights and predictions about the food and beverage scene. Pros from cocktail queen Beth Dixon to restaurant group founder Chris Tsui and RTD food critic Justin Lo share their guesses, hopes and goals for Richmond dining in the year ahead. (Richmond magazine)

Best Bites

Your monthly dose of dining inspiration has arrived in our latest edition of Best Bites. Hear about my visit to Jewish deli Susie’s for a delightfully messy brisket sando, while my co-workers set their eyes on a carb-y vessel from a beloved Carytown bakery and a bevvie from a newly opened jazzy cocktail lounge. (Richmond magazine)

Dine With Purpose

Black culture, history and excellence should be celebrated every day, but Black History Month presents an extra nudge. Looking to show up and support Black-owned food businesses? Yelp’s list is a great place to start, but consider this feast of suggested orders: an Ethiopian breakfast combo from Buna Kurs, a generous platter of perfectly fried shrimp from Sugar’s Crab Shack, a coffee and chill session at downtown’s Urban Hang Suite, a falafel bowl or roast beef sandwich with collards from Soul N’ Vinegar, doubles (a flatbread sandwich) and a sorrel drink from Trini Roti, and Penny’s Wine Shop for a heady glass of natural wine and dinner.

Hungry Hearts

Valentine’s Day is approaching, and whether you’re booed up or simply a sucker for sentimental treats, there are plenty of ways to spread some love.

Presenting a timeless combo, Pizza Bones and Warm Flowers have teamed up to offer a heart-shaped pie, bouquet and sweet treat for $60.

Sparkling rosé, a floral arrangement and chocolates by local baking powerhouse Keya Wingfield — add in a V-day card, and it’s a perfect package for $75 from Dinner Party.

Jam band fans and fermented beverage lovers, this one’s for you: Black Heath Meadery is busting out a lineup of honey wines that were originally created for Lockn Music Festival during a special tasting event.

Chez Foushee is hosting an extended celebration with The Week of Love (Feb. 12-15), featuring a decked-out dining room, caviar specials, macarons and more.

Grab your best gal and head to Pink Room Feb. 13 for a girl dinner spread plus martinis, oysters and a sweet something ($75 per couple).

Prix fixe menus: Alewife ($90 per person), Brenner Pass ($85 per person), Nokoribi ($138/couple)

ICYMI

In our latest Remember That Place? feature, we revisit the OG for rounds in Richmond, Cupertino’s NY Bagels and Deli. (Richmond magazine)

Purveyor Scared Cowboy offers a rainbow of locally made, “not-too-hot” sauces. (Richmond magazine)

Surrounding Counties plans to offer a sneak peek of its forthcoming reimagined venture during a monthlong breakfast residency at Brave Captain, kicking off Feb. 8-9 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Kolaches, chilaquiles, and fun and fancy toasts await. (Richmond magazine)

Tune In: What do Mr. Wonderful, Mark Cuban and Joye B. Moore have in common? They’ll be sharing the screen on Feb. 7 at 8 p.m. when the Richmond-based baker and founder of Joyebells sweet potato pies appears on “Shark Tank.”

Game Day: I was born in Philly, and both my parents hail from the City of Brotherly Love, which means I’m pro-chips and dip, pro-crisp Miller Lites, and pro-“Go Birds” on Sunday. Whatever your reason for tuning into the Super Bowl, we can all agree the true star of the show is the snack spread. For game day, hoagie hangout Stanley’s is hosting a South Philly-style tailgate; 1115 Mobile Kitchen is offering a nugs party pack; The Mayor has pigs in a blanket, ribs and a hot dog crave case; and Abuelita’s is selling Super Bowl Specials.

Up in Flames: After a two-day trial, the owner of Lakeside Burgers & Fries (formerly Carytown Burgers & Fries), Tiara Black, has beat an arson charge. Catch up on the case that sounds like the script for a made-for-TV movie. (Richmond BizSense)

Lynch Lives On: In honor of the visionary director David Lynch and the forthcoming Twin Peaks Day (Feb. 24), Lakeside’s Davvero Gelato is featuring Lynchian specials from Feb. 7-23.

Upcoming Events