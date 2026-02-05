Richmond Food News: Feb. 5-11

× Expand Grab a snack and settle in for the latest edition of Food News. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

Community Spirit

As ICE activity escalates, Richmond’s food and beverage businesses are refusing to stay neutral. From closing their doors in protest to raising tens of thousands of dollars through One Big Beautiful Raffle and donating proceeds from special menu items, proprietors across the city are turning fear into action and commerce into community care. In a moment defined by uncertainty, they’re proving that solidarity can be more than symbolic. (Richmond magazine)

Generations of Inspiration

Ever wonder about the people behind restaurant names? Our local scene is flush with matriarchal influences. From a Greek-born trailblazer to a lifelong server who finally got her star, we spotlight a sampling of women whose kitchens, recipes and hospitality shaped some of RVA’s most beloved eateries. (Richmond magazine)

Best Bites

Our latest serving of RVADine inspiration includes an uber-comforting Cambodian porridge (get it again at Hem & Her’s next pop-up on Feb. 15), a cheesecake that’s (literally) fire and a veggie handheld from a longstanding local eatery. (Richmond magazine)

ICYMI

Food truck 1115 Mobile Kitchen levels up with brick-and-mortar concept Hank’s Fried Chicken. (Richmond magazine)

Dabble in the dynamic experience of dining out as a trio — trust me, it’s a game changer. (Richmond magazine)

Touch base with the buzzy force behind Bon Air’s Perk! Coffee & Lunchbox, Christophile Konstas. (Richmond magazine)

Hot, Hot, Hot: With chunks of winter precipitation continuing to melt and temps still lingering in the teens at night, I’m all about those hot, ice-free beverages at the moment. Luckily, for the entire month of February, Janet’s Café & Bakery is channeling sister spot Marie Bette in Charlottesville with hot chocolate specials daily. Think fruity and fun like passionfruit and “vacation” or spicy and zippy like Mexican chocolate and ginger. Bonus: housemade marshmallows.

Breakfast of Champions: Rock your PJs, channel your inner child and bring on the sugar-rush energy: This Saturday marks the annual return of National Ice Cream for Breakfast Day. Rabia Kamara, co-owner of Brookland Park Boulevard’s Ruby Scoops, says, “It’s our fifth [year] so it’s super exciting to have the longest run of celebrating the holiday in the city, particularly with the space to host more people now.” Expect first-meal-inspired specials including everything from mimosas to French toast, along with scoops and the comeback of the chicken and waffles sundae.

Lindsey Shuffle: Everyone welcome Lillie Pearl 2.0. Proprietors and spouses Mike Lindsey and Kimberly Love-Lindsey have officially moved their OG restaurant concept to the double-decker space formerly occupied by And Dim Sum, overlooking the Maggie L. Walker Memorial Plaza. The eatery reopened yesterday, and Lindsey Food Group will soon debut Love’s Kitchen in the old Lillie Pearl space in the coming weeks.

Plates to Celebrate: Black History Month is officially underway, and each week in February, I’ll be sharing a few of my favorite bites and sips from Black-owned local restaurants. First up is Buna Kurs, the Ethiopian all-day cafe from chef and owner Lily Fasil. I popped by recently for a pick-me-up via a honey-cardamom latte and crispy sambusas. Venture Richmond also has a lengthy directory of places to support — this month and year-round.

‘From the Mersey to the James’: Venerable downtown pub Penny Lane, known for its decades of pints, worn and well-decorated walls, and status as a hub for soccer fans and journalists alike, is hosting a documentary premiere to honor owner Terry O’Neill. “Big Scouse” screens Sunday, Feb. 8, at 10:30 a.m. ahead of the Liverpool-Manchester City match.

RVADine Debuts

Jane Dough, the semi-anonymous baker we profiled last year, has found her forever home. She plans to bring her baked goods and baguettes to Bellevue. (Richmond BizSense)

The other day when driving I spotted a sign for a newly opened “noodle house” — interest piqued. D’Annam is located at 7501 W. Broad St., and their website says the name can be “interpreted as “Dân Nam” in Vietnamese — meaning “People of the South,” and that the name also “pays homage to the historical region of Annam,” in Central Vietnam.

Chef Maria Oseguera and husband Michael have introduced their latest restaurant, the Latin-influenced Centro, located at 15408 Westchester Commons Way in Midlothian. Menu items include seafood, zippy ceviches, tacos, roasted chicken, cochinita (slow-roasted pork) nachos and grilled steak with chimichurri.

Capriccio’s Pizza is making its downtown debut on Feb. 5. The Henrico family-owned pizza spot from Jersey transplants is bringing its New York-style ’za to 801 W. Cary St. right near VCU campus.

Family-owned Edin Café opened over the weekend at 9550 Midlothian Turnpike, Suite 117.

Quick Bites

Carytown meat counter and eatery The Mayor is leaning into lunch and brunch. Dinner service has been eighty-sixed as the business shifts its focus to the butcher counter, farmers markets and events.

If you’ve been longing for food from Nile — the bygone Ethiopian eatery from the Teklemariam family that shuttered in 2023 — Sundays are the day. End the weekend with a visit to the hot bar at Good Foods Grocery, where Nile plans to share its sides during a Sunday residency.

Fine-dining destination Lemaire in the historic Jefferson Hotel is launching lunch service.

Rostov’s Coffee, which changed ownership a few months ago, has added Sundays to the mix, meaning it’s now open daily.

Upcoming Events