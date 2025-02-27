Richmond Food News: Feb. 27-March 5

× Expand Head below for a heaping helping of the latest Food News. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

Down on the Corner

Many of us have a neighborhood market, that reliable spot we can count on and pop into for anything from a fun bevvie to a last-minute pantry staple. Forge ahead for a sampling (and map) highlighting these beloved community gathering places, from Strawberry Street Market and Stella’s Grocery to a 40-year-old Fan shop boasting the “best deviled eggs” in town. (Richmond magazine)

A Crispy Dynasty

Did you know that Richmond was the birthplace of a beloved fried chicken chain that grew to over 200 outposts? Writer Stephanie Ganz looks back on the heyday of Golden Skillet, a local phenomenon turned global sensation founded by Richmond native Clifton William (“C.W.”) Guthrie Sr., a born salesman with a knack for business and a killer secret recipe. (Richmond magazine)

Vino-palooza

For 10 days, Virginia wine will be front and center during a series of guided tastings, master classes and dinners across the city. A perfect way to familiarize yourself with our state’s vintners and vintages, the Virginia Wine Expo kicks off Feb. 28 and concludes March 9 with the Grand Tasting event. From a sake sipping soiree with Richmond sommelier Robert Jones to a sparkling lunch at Lillian and sessions that explore the grapes of the commonwealth, the expo offers a deep dive into the produce of Virginia vines. Tickets are also on sale for the March 13 Virginia Governor’s Cup, the Oscars of Virginia wine, featuring the most highly coveted pours in the state.

ICYMI

We spill the beans on newly opened cafes and offer a sneak peek at a handful of forthcoming coffee shops. Speaking of coffee shops, I recently visited Mudhouse Specialty Coffee Roasters (418 W. Broad St.), a company hailing from Charlottesville that debuted a spacious, bright and low-key downtown cafe last summer. (Richmond magazine)

Raise a glass to Bamboo Cafe, a Richmond institution that recently celebrated 50 years of strong pours and friendly faces. (Richmond magazine)

Learn about an innovative incubator program aimed at offering Virginia winemakers an assist. (Richmond magazine)

Free Market? Last week, local farmers market vendors received some news that has left many shaking their heads. GrowRVA, operator of the RVA Big Market and the South of the James Farmers Market, has changed its anti-competition clause and is now limiting its vendors from operating within 5 miles of the Saturday market held at Bryan Park (the original limit was 1 mile). That means if purveyors vend at the RVA Big Market, they cannot vend at The Farmers Market at St. Stephen’s, Carytown Farmers Market, Lakeside Farmers’ Market, RVA Black Farmers Market or the forthcoming Richmond Grower’s Market, which posted the piece linked above. We have not heard back from GrowRVA despite multiple attempts.

Let the Good Times Roll: Get a taste of New Orleans, no beads required, with the Fat Tuesday collab of your Mardi Gras dreams. Smashed RVA is hosting their friends from Ryba’s for a Big Easy-style party on March 4 featuring paczki, pierogies and muffuletta burgers. P.S.: For those still looking to secure a yellow-, purple- and green-iced king cake, check out Sugar & Crumb, Montana Gold Bread Co., The Mixing Bowl, RVA Bakehouse, and Up All Night Bakery.

Tune In: Richmond restaurateur Brittanny Anderson, the force behind Brenner Pass, Black Lodge, Metzger Bar & Butchery, and Pink Room, has battled her way to the main bracket of Food Network’s “Tournament of Champions.” The Guy Fieri-hosted competition premieres on March 2, where Anderson will cook against 32 chefs for the top title in the single-elimination, high-intensity challenge.

Smooth Moves: After weeks, months, what feels like years of orange cones and construction, Union Hill is now boasting a stretch of freshly paved parking spots along Jefferson Avenue, making it easier than ever to snag a pie from Pizza Bones, a scoop from Spotty Dog Ice Cream Co. or a happy hour beverage at The Emerald Lounge. It’s the little things.

Free Coffee: Surrounding Counties is almost back in action at its new location in the West End. The cafe will offer a sneak peek of its fresh digs in the Village Shopping Center from 9:30 to noon-ish on Feb. 28, free coffee included. Stay tuned for grab-and-go cafe’s official opening date.

Pinot and Portals: Complementing the “Portals” exhibit in Shockoe Bottom for Black History Month, The Len is hosting “Pinot and Portals.” Held from 3 to 11 p.m. on Feb. 28, the event is a dynamic celebration of Black history, culture and community where attendees can sip wine, enjoy immersive spoken word performances and more.

RVA Love

VinePair just revealed its list of 20 Breweries to Watch in 2025, and it includes Powhatan’s own Fine Creek Brewing Co. The rural and rustic destination that opened in 2017 is known for palate-provoking mixed-fermentation brews, refreshing brett saisons and farmhouse ales, and a focus on local ingredients (including paw paws and sassafras leaves). It also boasts a scratch kitchen, well-stocked general store, bakery and tenured crew.

