Richmond Food News: Feb. 26-March 4

Comfort and Convenience

Mother and son Velma and Lester Johnson, owners of Mama J’s restaurant in Jackson Ward, are adding to their family’s legacy in the neighborhood. With the opening of Mama J’s Market at 101 E. Clay St. — offering grab-and-go prepared foods, pantry staples and essentials — diners in search of the eatery’s beloved soul food have a backup option when the line for a table gets too long. (Richmond magazine)

‘Moving Upward’

Two of the city’s culinary changemakers have teamed up for a special evening that embraces food as the foundation for storytelling. In honor of Black History Month, The Roosevelt’s executive chef, Leah Branch (a recent James Beard Award nominee), and food historian Deb Freeman have created a sold-out dinner series that traces the impact of Black foodways on American culinary culture. (Richmond magazine)

Farm-Fresh Quest

Bust out the planner, because we’ve plotted a way to shop for local food seven days a week. From neighborhood grocers to weekly produce stands and a traveling farm bus, this guide makes finding fresh-grown goods easy peasy. We’ve also got hot tips on where to catch favorite purveyors, info on CSA startups and more. (Richmond magazine)

ICYMI

Spouses and Trinidad natives Randy and Christine Boodram have opened Bon Air Creole-Caribbean bistro Bon Temps. (Richmond magazine)

Le Petit Morceau, a Parisian-inspired bakery that started as a farmers market vendor and pop-up, has made its brick-and-mortar debut in Manchester. (Richmond magazine)

Plates to Celebrate: Black History Month wraps up this weekend, and each week in February, I’ve been sharing a few of my favorite bites and sips from Black-owned local restaurants. A weekend-only affair, family-owned Original Ronnie’s BBQ in Varina eatery serves Virginia-style ’cue with a view of the Capital Trail; snag a slab of their ribs and mac and cheese. I first got acquainted with Wumami when judging a wing competition, and they made quite the impression. Starting March 13, the food truck is partnering with Carytown wine bar Nouveau Provisions for a sit-down experience offered Wednesday-Saturday. Think fried oyster mushrooms, tamarind-glazed wings and jerk-butter shrimp.

Kitchen Eye Candy: Imagine perusing an entire convention center filled with Le Creuset, the French-made crème de la crème of colorful cast-iron cookware. That kitchen fever dream will become a reality when the brand brings its Factory to Table Sale to Richmond on March 26-29. Tickets for the massive shopping event went on sale this week; act swiftly to secure the goods

Stay Hungry: The region’s global shopping game has leveled up yet again. Spice Valley, a massive grocer specializing in South Asian food and featuring a halal butchery, abundant produce, and a deli with grab-and-go options from biryani to chaat, has made its debut at 12251 Chattanooga Plaza in Midlothian.

Restaurant Refresh: The West End location of Les Crepes is reinventing itself. Enter Sebastian and Co. Bistro, a new concept featuring an expanded menu of steaks, crabcakes and housemade pasta — along with some of the restaurant’s most beloved crepes. The Carytown location of Les Crepes will remain unchanged.

New Faces at Natalie’s: After nearly a decade in business, Natalie’s Taste of Lebanon has been sold to a new owner. The mission-driven Lebanese restaurant in Stratford Hills employs adults with disabilities and has been operated by Anne-Marie Irani and Lawrence Schwartz, with daughter Natalie Schwartz serving as host. Natalie will continue in her current role, with the new proprietor taking over March 1, continuing to serve Lebanese food and staying committed to the mission. (Richmond Times-Dispatch)

Legislation Updates

Late-night happy hours are a no-go. Virginia ABC recently rejected a proposed extension. (ABC 8)

A bill that would loosen the current food-to-beverage sales ratio (currently 45% must come from food) has passed the Virginia General Assembly and heads to Gov. Spanberger for consideration. (Richmond BizSense)

Remember having to sneak a friend into the Commons for lunch? A new bill has passed in the Virginia Senate allowing university students to donate unused meal plan credits that can be used at dining halls and food pantries on campus. (The Commonwealth Times)

Vine Time: The Virginia Wine Expo kicks off on Feb. 28 and continues through March 8. Expect a packed lineup of events encompassing more than just wine: a sparkling celebration at Dover Hall, a tequila and cocktail dinner at Lolita’s, a multicourse meal at Fine Creek Brewing Co., and a pairing soiree at Stock Bistro.

Pro Beverage: In collaboration with Sports Backers, a handful of local cafes are pouring specialty drinks to support the upcoming Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10K, in a celebration dubbed 10K Latte Week. Parousia Coffee’s Rainbow Cookie Latte layers a housemade sugar cookie syrup with espresso and milk, then tops it with cookie cold foam and crumbles of the iconic Richmond treat. Urban Hang Suite is offering a Butterscotch 10K Latte, while Grit Coffee is serving Mile Marker Mochas.

Fish Fridays (and Saturdays): Every Friday and Saturday through April 3, Belmont Butchery will be offering a select number of sustainable and line-caught fish options in its cold case. Even if you don’t observe Lent, it’s a prime opportunity to switch up the pescatarian options in the kitchen.

RVA Love

Big shout-out to a group of Richmond restaurant pros who were recently named Rising Star Chefs. The organization, which has scouted talent across the country since 1995, is essentially a hype man for the industry, and this year they recognized hometown favorites Leah Branch of The Roosevelt as a Game Changer; Ashley Patino of Pizza Bones and Julio’s Bagels for baking; Kyle Morse of The Mayor Meats as a rising butcher; and Grayum Vickers of Lost Letter, Lillian and The Brooklyn as a standout sommelier.

Southern Foodways Alliance went on a tour of cities around the country, and the last stop found them in the River City. Check out this video of Salt and Acid owner and self-proclaimed bar queen Beth Dixon, who shares some of her fave spots in Richmond.

