Richmond Food News: Feb. 23-March 1

From pop-ups to decadent bites and openings on the horizon, head below for this week's Food News. (Photo by Eileen Mellon).

Plans to Prosper

Back in high school, Theresa Headen wrote a letter to her future self with the prophesy that one day she would own a restaurant called Elegant Cuizines. Her penned prediction proved correct, and the Liberia native is just days away from debuting her African-rooted restaurant in Monroe Ward. P.S.: Vegan and gluten-free eaters, you’re in good hands. (Richmond magazine)

Consuming Passion

Blending education and camaraderie, with meeting agendas that include belting karaoke tunes while sipping whiskey and a charity fundraiser complete with tacos and cocktails, the Richmond chapter of the United States Bartenders’ Guild is a contender for the city’s most spirited community organization. I caught up with members to discuss the origins of the nonprofit and its future. (Richmond magazine)

A Bunch of Flavor

Are we experiencing wildly unexpected but slightly joyous record high temperatures this week? Yes. Will we remain in soup mode forever and always welcome a bowl of steaming, soul-soothing liquid? Absolutely. In this online extra from our March issue, Stephanie Ganz serves up a recipe for escarole, fennel and white bean soup that’s packed with flavor and delicious year-round. (Richmond magazine)

RVADine Debuts

Have a hankering for an entire meal consisting of mac and cheese? You can now get containers to go for $9-$12 with flavors from classic to Buffalo chicken, thanks to Old Original Bookbinder’s Seafood & Steakhouse owners John and Jayme Taxin. Dedicated to the decadent side dish, BigWife’s Mac n’ Cheese recently graduated from its food truck to a permanent storefront at 1017 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd.

One Way Market is heading to Petersburg. The Jackson Ward bodega known for selling global snacks from Esan hot pot Lays potato chips from Thailand to shell-free Skittles from the United Kingdom is rolling out a second outpost dubbed One Way Market Express.

Salted fish patties and griyo from Haitian food pop-up Lakay Zaz will soon be available on a more regular basis. Owner Sthara Normil has secured a kitchen space and plans to start offering meals to go in the coming weeks.

A duo of pals have introduced The Brass Tap at 4901 Libbie Mill E. Blvd with over 150 brews and plenty of bar nosh. (News release)

Adding another craveable outpost to its repertoire, Richmond-based chain Chicken Fiesta debuted its newest location at 8211 Brook Road earlier this week.

ICYMI

Looking for some comfort bites or dining dopamine? We have an assortment of locally available happy meals — dishes and drinks that are part indulgence, part therapy — hello, Lee’s chicken tenders. (Richmond magazine)

A nutrient-dense, tiny grain and a key ingredient in Ethiopian fare, agricultural researchers are exploring teff and its growing potential in Virginia. (Richmond magazine)

After pleading guilty to a child pornography charge in October, John “Johnny” Robert Maher, best known for his ownership of the now-shuttered The Rogue Gentlemen, was sentenced to nine years in prison following a sentencing hearing late last week, the Richmond Times-Dispatch reports.

An annual celebration of the commonwealth’s lively wine scene, the Virginia Wine Expo gets underway Feb. 25, with a grand tasting event at Main Street Station, Sichuan dinners with wine pairings at Peter Chang’s, and a barbecue-heavy whiskey and wine twofer, among other events.

Last call is approaching at The Mill on MacArthur. Brunch service on Feb. 26 marks the final service for the North Side spot.

Next up in Hatch Local’s rotating residence series is the Eastern European-inspired Ryba’s — think pierogies, a Polish riff on the sailor sammy and Russian pork pelmeni with beet-horseradish dipping sauce.

After 14 years, Gearharts Fine Chocolates — known for its variety of caramels and my personal fave, the salty, crunchy, lime-tinged Lucha Crunch — is bidding farewell to its Libbie and Grove-area shop in search of a new Richmond location to be determined.

On Feb. 26, Y Tu Mama at The Veil Brewing Co. on Forest Hill Avenue is subbing out for the day and inviting its smoky pals from Redemption Barbecue to take over. Swing through for some ’cue and brews.

Richmond-based snack company Capital Chips has secured a brick-and-mortar space at 5956 Brook Road. The store is an ode to local, stocked with Virginia-made goodies from Whitley’s Peanuts to Birdie’s Pimento Cheese and Soss sauces.

Lombardy Street’s cigar and whiskey lounge, Brun, is pausing operations until the summer. Stay tuned for more details.

RVA Love

HGTV is highlighting 11 Black-owned businesses to visit in Richmond with shout-outs to North Side’s Ruby Scoops, Jackson Ward soul food staple Mama J’s, downtown’s Lillie Pearl, wine delivery service RichWine, Capsoul Brewing Collective and Broad Street coffee shop Urban Hang Suite.

Upcoming Events