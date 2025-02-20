Richmond Food News: Feb. 20-26

× Expand Snow-day sandwiches (like this grilled beauty at Garnett’s) are calling. Check businesses’ social media feeds to be sure they’re open before trekking anywhere, and find a comforting dose of the week’s Food News below. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

Perk Up

In recent months, the Richmond area has welcomed several new coffee shops, and even more are on the way. From a Yemeni cafe near VCU to an Iraqi coffee shop in the West End, plus a forthcoming feline-friendly hangout and a caffeinated listening lounge, get caught up on the city’s buzzing local cafe scene. (Richmond magazine)

Built to Last

Not many businesses stick around for 50 years, but at the corner of Main and Mulberry streets in the Fan, Bamboo Cafe has kept it rockin’ for half a century, all while staying true to itself. Take a trip through the decades as we dive into the tale of the neighborhood bar and community hub that recently celebrated a milestone anniversary. We recount the ’Boo’s beginnings, talk to tenured staff and reliable regulars, and salute the RVA institution. (Richmond magazine)

Grape Potential

Who doesn’t appreciate a support system? Making the move from wine experts to winemakers, Lance Lemon, co-owner of Penny’s Wine Shop in Jackson Ward, and Reggie Leonard, VinePair’s 2024 Advocate of the Year, were the first to participate in an incubator program aimed at assisting winemakers in the state. Learn more about The Parallax Project and how to score its first two vintages. (Richmond magazine)

The End of an Era

After nearly 27 years in business, Ipanema Cafe, one of Richmond’s first solely vegetarian and vegan restaurants, and a seminal staple on Grace Street, has closed its doors. The basement bar and eatery known for its tempeh reuben, tofu caesar and fruit pies was started by Kendra Feather (current co-owner of Garnett’s Cafe, Laura Lee’s and The Roosevelt) in 1998. She sold the business in 2020, and in 2023, the building was purchased by VCU.

RVADine Debuts (and Returns)

The new Willow Lawn outpost of Ugly Dumpling is officially open, serving up steamer baskets of everything from shumai to soup dumplings.

EAT Restaurant Partners patty joint Boulevard Burger & Brew has reopened after a car drove through the front of the building back in October. Diners can expect an expanded patio, new menu items and a walk-up milkshake window.

A barbecue restaurant with locations in Farmville, Waynesboro and Norfolk has landed in Richmond. The Fishin’ Pig is now open at 4028 Cox Road in Innsbrook. (Richmond Times-Dispatch)

Bring Your Own

An Alexandria-based halal food truck with a viral following is rolling into Richmond. On Feb. 26, Flavor Hive will be holding it down at The Park from 4 p.m. to midnight. The deal: BYO chips and prepare to have them heavily loaded with with halal meat and other toppings.

The next time you pop into Brave Captain on a Tuesday, make sure to arrive with a mug in hand. In honor of Captain Frederick Pabst, creator of Pabst Blue Ribbon, the nautical-themed watering hole is pouring unlimited PBR for $5.

ICYMI

Jay Bayer, owner of Bingo Beer Co., and Adam Stull of Cambodian pop-up Royal Pig are bringing Morty’s Market & Deli to Brookland Park Boulevard. (Richmond magazine)

Mobile cafe Daily Coffee Co. is using the beverage as a gateway to fuel its mission: raising awareness about the unhoused population. (Richmond magazine)

Ninety years after its debut in Richmond, canned beer is still the future of fizz. (Richmond magazine)

Giving Back: Earlier this week, a collective of local Black-owned food businesses including Urban Hang Suite, Charles’ Kitchen, Croaker’s Spot, Mama J’s and Inner City Blues teamed up to offer pay-what-you-can meals. The groundbreaking collaboration continues at The Original Ronnie’s BBQ and Philly Vegan on Feb. 21.

Battle of the Buns: It seems there’s a kerfuffle at Secret Sandwich Society downtown, and it involves “unauthorized” buns. The Richmond outpost, owned by Michael and Nicole Sloane, is in the midst of a licensing dispute with the original founders (who still own the brand and license) after using Martin’s Potato Rolls, which are not approved. (The Richmonder)

New Heights: For oenophiles looking to expand their knowledge, Echelon Wine Bar is partnering with Washington, D.C.’s Capital Wine School to offer WSET (Wine & Spirit Education Trust) certification courses in Richmond on March 22 (Level 1) and 28 (Level 2).

Egg-citing News: If you’ve been shocked by egg prices at the grocery store lately, consider giving your local shops a stop. Tuckahoe Seafood is stocked with free-range pasteurized eggs from White Oak Meadows for $6.99, and Good Foods Grocery is selling packs from Avery Farms for $5.79.

Final Call: The downtown dining crowd is taking an L. Wishbone Food Shop, the daytime cafe from couple and industry vets Ginny Sower and Justin Cropper, is closing its doors Feb. 21. In business just over a year, the restaurant made our Best New Restaurants list in 2024.

World Stage: Richmond’s own Steve Yang — who worked behind the well at Pink Room, Black Lodge and Brenner Pass — is in the running to become the 2025 World Class US Bartender of the Year. He recently advanced to the United States Bartenders’ Guild’s Top 30 and heads to the national finals May 18-20 in Atlanta.

Sweet News: Nouveau Provisions, a coffee and dessert cafe, is coming to Carytown. Owners Trevor and Kay Ferguson plan to serve wine produced by their business, Nouveau Farms, and source treats from Richmond’s JC Desserts. (Richmond BizSense)

Listen Up: Edna Lewis, the grande dame of Southern Cooking and a native Virginian, is the topic of a recent recording of “The Sporkful” podcast, with local food historian Deb Freeman spreading Lewis’ culinary gospel. The episode also explores Virginia foodways.

