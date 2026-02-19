Richmond Food News: Feb. 19-25

× Expand Settle in for another helping of the latest Food News. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

Good Times

Spouses Randy and Christine Boodram are bringing bold island flavors to Bon Air with the debut of their Creole-Caribbean bistro, Bon Temps. The new restaurant, from the owners of the La Bete food truck, is inspired by the couple’s roots in Trinidad and Tobago and channels the Big Easy and Virginia, too. On the menu: gumbo, Cantonese shrimp, stewed oxtail and soursop daiquiris that transport diners straight to the tropics. (Richmond magazine)

Little Piece

After years of selling croissants, pains au chocolat and her signature brown butter chocolate chip cookies at local farmers markets and popping up around town with whimsical themed menus, baker Tra My Anderson has leveled up in Manchester with Le Petit Morceau. The bright, airy cafe, making its soft-launch debut this weekend, draws on Anderson’s study-abroad days in France, her Luxembourg-born grandmother and her local ties. (Richmond magazine)

ICYMI

Korean Cocktail pop-up Nuna and The Smoky Mug have teamed up for Lunar New Year celebrations. (Richmond magazine)

From Hard Daddies to quiche brunches, take a dive into Richmond’s queer food history. (Richmond magazine)

We’ve got a highlight reel of pivotal dining moments from the past several decades — consider it an RVADine crash course. (Richmond magazine)

Plates to Celebrate: Black History Month is underway, and each week in February, I’ll be sharing a few of my favorite bites and sips from Black-owned local restaurants. I’m moving to Union Hill soon and excited to be closer to The Beet Box. Ashley Lewis has created a very vibe-y juice bar, and The Hella Good (strawberry, mango, lemon, ginger, monk fruit and apple juice) along with a Brilliant Shot are always my move. Every Tuesday from 1 to 3 p.m., they offer a buy-one-smoothie-get-the-second-20%-off deal. Nomad Deli & Catering Co. flies under the radar for some, but the family-run Brookland Park Boulevard gem has been in business for over a decade. They recently brought back their deli case, if you’re looking for something quick; their sandwiches are hefty, particularly the double-decker club. P.S.: Jamaican restaurant Liddy’s Kitchen just opened on Second Street in Jackson Ward, serving beef patties, curry chicken Philly sandwiches, oxtails and more.

Pay What You Can: Dozens of Black-owned food and beverage businesses across the state are rallying for one sweeping community effort. In honor of Black History Month, participating restaurants are offering pay-what-you-can meals to help feed neighbors in need. Launched last year in Richmond, the initiative quickly inspired fellow owners to join in. This year’s effort — dubbed Pay What You Can Unity Week — continues through Sunday, Feb. 22, and expands to Hampton Roads. Among the local participating businesses are Croaker’s Spot, Urban Hang Suite, Charles’ Kitchen, Inner City Blues, Mama J’s, The Original Ronnie’s BBQ, Philly Vegan, Natroganix and Nu Vegan. (Style Weekly)

Culinary King: A food-themed theater presentation is spotlighting one of the country’s earliest culinary icons. On Feb. 21 at 2 p.m., the Journey Program at Pine Camp Arts & Community Center presents “Creme de la Creme,” a chronicle of James Hemings. Virginia born, Hemings was America’s first Paris-trained chef. He was enslaved by Thomas Jefferson, responsible for preparing meals at Monticello and widely believed to be the inventor of macaroni and cheese.

Gabagool Dreams: Carytown shop Dinner Party has been on a roll with its themed wine soirees. On Feb. 27 and 28, they’re slicing into the good stuff — aka gabagool — for two back-to-back nights of Italian cured meats paired with punchy, personality-packed wines. Consider it your cue to grab a friend, roll the windows down and blast “Woke Up This Morning” on the drive over.

Brass, Beads, Beignets: Mardi Gras was Tuesday, but Beaucoup is keeping the hurricanes flowing through Feb. 21. If you haven’t tapped into the Big Easy energy yet, delayed starts are OK at this Robinson Street oyster bar. Expect Mardi Gras-themed cocktails, along with food specials from etouffee to beignets. Jane Dough — the forthcoming Bellevue bakery — is also popping up at Celladora on Saturday morning with carnival babkas.

Big Green: Four-leaf clovers, properly poured Guinness and a sea of green surprises — the crew at Black Lodge is planning ahead. The Scott’s Addition bar has been teasing a shamrock-shaded takeover in March, hinting at a full-throttle St. Patrick’s Day celebration.

Welcome Back: The family-owned Shawarma Bistro has reopened in its new digs at 1511 N. Parham Road.

Upcoming Events