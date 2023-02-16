Richmond Food News: Feb. 16-22

× Expand In this week’s Food News, we’ve got ice cream, restaurant shifts, a buzzy pop-up and much more. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

Happy Meals

Food is a powerful thing, giving us sustenance and strength, but also comfort and cheer. A 2023 dining trend we predict is a need for bites and sips that satisfy our bodies and souls — part indulgence, part therapy. From snacky tenders at a Richmond favorite to steaming bowls of broth and sea salt-studded cookies, we have a collection of local dishes that serve up a dose of dining dopamine. (Richmond magazine)

Growing Gains

Home to super resilient soil, Virginia offers a foundation for a wide array of fruits and veggies to flourish, and for skillful farmers to work their magic. One crop making waves these days among growers in the commonwealth: teff, a tiny grain and the key ingredient in injera, a staple flatbread in Ethiopian and Eritrean cuisine. An ancient superfood, it’s packed with nutrients, and with potential to thrive in the state. (Richmond magazine)

Virginia Vines

Calling all oenophiles: The 14th annual Virginia Wine Expo is just around the bend, promising a series of events ranging from the walk-around grand tasting at Main Street Station celebrating the best of area vintners to a dinner at Peter Chang’s and a night of bottle-popping and tapas at Penny’s Wine Shop. Dive deeper into the commonwealth’s wine scene and its 300-plus wineries when the multiday expo kicks off Feb. 18.

ICYMI

Following a series of location changes, frozen treat shop Suzy Sno is settling into new digs in Carytown and aiming for a March debut. (Richmond magazine)

Get to know a class of dining industry standouts, including a crew of rising chefs and a vivacious duo giving back. (Richmond magazine)

The Arby’s on Broad Street was demolished last month to make room for a Wawa, with the fate of its illuminated cowboy hat sign in the hands of developers. (Richmond magazine)

After pleading guilty to a child pornography charge at the end of October, John “Johnny” Robert Maher, best known for his ownership of the now-shuttered restaurant The Rogue Gentlemen, will undergo sentencing on Friday, Feb. 17. (Richmond magazine)

After a dozen years in business, neighborhood restaurant The Mill on MacArthur is shutting its doors. The last day of service is Sunday brunch on Feb. 26. The North Side building has been sold to an undisclosed restaurateur.

An iconic Oregon Hill space will soon welcome new tenants. On the fourth anniversary of premiering their Basque-inspired restaurant, Adarra, husband-and-wife team Randall and Lyne Doezter revealed they will be moving into the former Mamma Zu space. Stay tuned for more details.

Pearl’s Bake Shoppe has shifted hands once again. Paul Hubbard, owner of local barbecue joint Deep Run Roadhouse, has purchased the business from the trio of sisters who took over last spring. The new head of the Patterson Avenue shop promises to stay true to the shop’s classics — cupcakes forever! — while refining processes and expanding employee benefits.

Ohio-bred chain Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams — founded by James Beard Award winner Jeni Britton — has quietly debuted its 67th outpost at Carytown Exchange, with a grand opening set for March 9.

Drumroll, please. The winners of the most recent plant-powered Vegan 72 event are in, with Yummvees’ Italian Hoagie earning the No. 1 spot for savory bites, while Minglewood Bake Shop’s riff on Swiss Rolls seized the sweet crown.

Shyndigz is looking to reintroduce itself, and in a big, 16,000-square-foot kind of way. The owners of the Cary Street bakery have announced plans to build a 19-room boutique hotel, complete with four stories, a new market and connecting courtyard. (Richmond BizSense)

RVA Love

When we think of Mardi Gras, plastic beads and debauchery come to mind, along with stacks of pancakes eaten on Fat Tuesday, aka Pancake Day and Shrove Tuesday. People all around the world mark the day before Lent by eating rich foods — check out a recipe for semlor, cream-filled cardamom buns from Sweden from Richmond’s own Axelsdotter bakery. (The New York Times)

The United States Bartenders Guild has revealed its 2023 Top 30 World Class US Bartenders, and there are some familiar names on the list. Raise a glass to Cody Dunavan of The Jasper and Steve Yang of Brenner Pass and Black Lodge. Next stop, the national finals in May, where they will compete against more of the best bartenders in the country.

Upcoming Events