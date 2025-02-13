Richmond Food News: Feb. 13-19

× Expand Local baker Olivia Wilson (whose cookies are pictured above) will be slinging sweet treats at Church Hill boutique Dear Neighbor on Valentine’s Day. Find details and more of the week’s Food News below. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

Coming Soon: Morty’s Market & Deli

Mortadella, the cured Italian meat flecked with fat, is the namesake of a forthcoming sandwich shop in North Side. Bingo Beer Co.’s Jay Bayer, formerly of Saison and Saison Market, and Royal Pig co-founder Adam Stull are teaming up to introduce Morty’s Market & Deli. Channeling the flavors of the Balkans, Italy and Philly under one roof, the neighborhood eatery promises focaccia sandos, small plates, a cocktail menu, and plenty of grab-and-go options. (Richmond magazine)

Coffee and Connection

Perhaps you’ve spotted Daily Coffee Co., the mobile cafe in a bright yellow vintage van, cruising the streets or parked in Church Hill. While the coffee shop on wheels from husband-and-wife duo Chris and Stephanie Haggerty is pouring drip from local roasters and serving up lattes and specialty drinks, the goal is to use the beverage as a gateway to fuel their mission: raising awareness about the unhoused population while equipping that population with resources. (Richmond magazine)

Can-do Attitude

When I think of Richmond food and beverage claims to fame, a few things come to mind: Jasper Crouch and John Dabney and their ties to the mint julep, the C.F. Sauer plant, Sally Bell’s boxed lunches, and Ukrop’s rainbow cookies. In the same vein, a once-revolutionary development in the beverage industry made its sales debut in Richmond 90 years ago, and local suds purveyors Hardywood Park Craft Brewery see canned beer as their sustainable path forward. (BTW: Style Weekly reports that Hardywood co-founder Patrick Murtaugh has bid farewell to day-to-day operations, while remaining an owner.) (Richmond magazine)

Mark Those Calendars: Some of the top names in the Virginia culinary community are making their way to Richmond for a premier fundraising event, Savor. Celebrating its 16th year March 8, the soiree benefits the nonprofit Doorways, which provides lodging and support for patients and their loved ones who need to be close to the hospital. The all-star dinner lineup features out-of-town chefs including former Richmond chef Travis Milton of Hickory in Bristol, Ian Boden of recently James Beard Award-nominated Maude and the Bear in Staunton, and Joy Crump of Foode in Fredericksburg, along with local talent Leah Branch of The Roosevelt, Sunny Baweja of Lehja and Jimmy Tsamorous of Demi’s Mediterranean Kitchen.

ICYMI

After starting as a server at Havana 59 a decade ago, Daniel Griffin is the new owner of the 30-year-old Cuban restaurant. (Richmond magazine)

Five local pros share their predictions for the Richmond food and beverage scene in 2025. (Richmond magazine)

Get a taste of RVADine inspo in our latest roundup of Best Bites. (Richmond magazine)

Care Packages: Dumplings of all shapes, sizes and styles reign supreme at a forthcoming Willow Lawn eatery. Hailing from Alexandria, Ugly Dumpling will debut its fourth location on Feb. 26. P.S.: Soup dumpling devotees, rejoice: They will indeed be on the menu. (Richmond Times-Dispatch)

We Know Them! Perhaps amid all the action unfolding during the big game last Sunday, you missed Penny’s Wine Shop making an appearance in a Super Bowl ad. The Jackson Ward restaurant was featured in a commercial for a “50 States, 50 Stories” campaign, which showcases how Google Gemini assists small businesses.

Four Corners: The owner of Liberty Public House, Riverbend Roastery and the forthcoming Chimbo Sandwich Shoppe is expanding her hospitality empire in Church Hill. Alexa Schuett recently signed a lease and plans to introduce Peaberry Coffee House at 1301 N. 32nd St., just blocks away from her current cafe. (Richmond BizSense)

