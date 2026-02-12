Richmond Food News: Feb. 12-18

× Expand Cheers to another week of Food News. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

Shared Joy

Prepare for a Lunar New Year celebration like no other. Korean-inspired cocktail pop-up Nuna, led by bar pros Sophia Kim and Andrew Rhea, is teaming up with The Smoky Mug and co-owner Dan Lee for two nights of events: a food-focused, pass-the-plate Korean feast, followed by a night of street food, fun cocktails and plenty of dancing — all honoring heritage, hospitality and communal dining. (Richmond magazine)

A Growing Hunger

Looking for a crash course in all things RVADine? We’re serving up 50-plus years of culinary highs and lows — trailblazing spots that set the tone, the rise of restaurant groups, a craft beverage boom, national recognition and, yes, the p-word we’d rather forget. Consider this your fast-track education on the local dining scene. (Richmond magazine)

From Hard Daddies to Quiche Brunches

Richmond’s queer culinary history isn’t just about food, it’s about community, resilience and belonging. Writers Anne McCrery and Matthew Guillen share how food and drink shaped queer life and community in the city, from Prohibition-era cocktail salons, hidden hangouts, drag brunches, and beloved gathering spots including Babe’s and Godfrey’s. (Richmond magazine)

Hungry Eyes

Eat your heart out this Valentine’s Day.

Nothing says “I love you” like heart-shaped pizza. Ideal combo: Split a pie from Pizza Bones and then walk over to Spotty Dog Ice Cream Co. for a Pucker Up! Sundae featuring sour cherry compote, chocolate pearls, whip and cherry.

In Union Hill, petite cocktail bar and restaurant Pink Room is hosting a weekend for the gals — whether you’re looking for a dance party, pink drinks and pintxos, or drag brunch, options abound.

Chocolatier JC Desserts is offering a hands-on experience dubbed Love Languages: Chocolate and Connection. Coordinate with your cutie and sign up for one of the chocolate-making sessions this Valentine’s Day weekend.

For a choose-your-own adventure date, there’s a pop-up at Secret Flowers featuring Sunday Bagel, Trio Coffee Bar and baker Olivia Wilson, who promises chartreuse tiramisu cake and citrus king cake. P.S.: Polaroids.

It’s a Valentine’s Day miracle: Sub Rosa Bakery has panettone, the Italian holiday bread, studded with chocolate and candied orange. Also enjoy heart-shaped shortbread and almond croissants with strawberry-red wine jam all weekend.

Cambodian pop-up Hem and Her is back for their once a month chef residency series at the Institute for Contemporary Art at VCU. Its mushroom congee — a soothing Sunday bowl — features in our latest Best Bites, and this is your chance to snag it again.

Plates to Celebrate

Black History Month is officially underway, and each week in February, I’ll be sharing a few of my favorite bites and sips from Black-owned local restaurants. I’m telling everyone to go for the curried tofu sandwich on housemade focaccia from Soul N’ Vinegar, studded with pops of pickled onion and creamy avocado and dubbed The Goldie. On my radar: Downtown lunch spot Charlotte’s is currently serving yock, a noodle soup with deep ties to the Tidewater region, rooted in Southeast Asian and Black culinary traditions.

RVADine Debuts

Fish Camp, the latest concept from the crew of Yellow Umbrella Provisions in the Ballast Development, is now open for lunch and dinner. I love a little walk-up window action, and they’re channeling casual waterside vibes and slinging salt-and-vinegar fries, smoked fish dips, crabcake sandwiches, and fried fish platters.

A Filipino eatery has taken up residence in Shockoe Bottom. Lumpia RVA debuted recently at 700 E. Main St. and is open Tuesday-Thursday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday-Saturday 11 to 8 p.m.

Honoo Ramen Bar is now serving slow-cooked broths, small plates and noodles in the heart of VCU campus at 814 W. Grace St. The business has a sister location in Falls Church that opened last year.

Griffin Lounge is inviting customers into its Carytown cafe (3027 W. Cary St.) this weekend for the first time. On Feb. 12, the Petersburg-based coffee shop is opening its second outpost for a soft launch.

ICYMI

As ICE activity increases, Richmond businesses turn solidarity into action. P.S.: The One Big Beautiful Raffle has raised over $80,000 thus far. (Richmond magazine)

Ever wonder who’s behind a name? A number of local restaurants take their inspiration from a powerful cadre of women. (Richmond magazine)

Comforting dishes both savory sweet make our latest list of Best Bites. (Richmond magazine)

Susie’s Does Breakfast: Led by Yael Cantor, bright and modern Jewish deli Susie’s is switching up service with daytime hours. Starting Feb. 15, the Fan spot will be open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (breakfast 8 to 11 a.m.) during the week, with brunch from 9 a.m to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Expect an all-day-cafe feel, a Recluse Roasting Project-powered espresso program and the return of kitchen manager and seasoned barista Gray Fultz’s signature chai.

Blank Slate: Cocktail lovers, consider this a celebratory moment. The pros behind The Jasper and The Emerald Lounge have snapped up a Main Street property, adding another address to their repertoire. While specifics are still under wraps, they plan to debut a new concept in the former Smoke & Barrel space — one that nods to the building’s New Orleans-inspired past. (Richmond BizSense)

On the Map: Iconic Virginia culinary force Edna Lewis lives on. The documentary “Finding Edna Lewis,” from local historian Deb Freeman, premiered at the ICA at VCU last year before touring the country. On March 19, head north for a weeknight screening at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History in D.C.

Go, Brittany, Go: Surely Richmond’s most televised chef, Brittanny Anderson — “Top Chef” alum and the powerhouse behind Bar Buoy, Black Lodge, Metzger Bar & Butchery, and Pink Room — is battling it out for a spot on Guy Fieri’s “Tournament of Champions VII.” Set a reminder, stock the snacks and tune in for the qualifying round Sunday, Feb. 15, at 8 p.m.

Hot and Cold: The first Virginia outpost of Culver’s, the Midwest chain with a rep for ButterBurgers and frozen custard, is set to open in Richmond at 4101 Nine Mile Road. (Richmond Times-Dispatch)

Turkish Delights: Some action is finally unfolding on Hull Street in the shuttered Hatch Local food hall, which has sat empty since 2024. Charlottesville-based Otto, a Turkish fast-casual spot (think Cava- or Mezeh-style but family-owned) is setting up shop. Their falafel and tangy ezme — a Turkish salsa that elevates a wrap, bowl or their loaded Ottobun — are totally craveworthy. (Richmond BizSense)

