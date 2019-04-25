Bubbling Up

Rising Chef of the Year — A person dedicated to the profession and who leads by example who is not a chef-owner

These culinary visionaries nominated for 2019 Elby dining awards have worked their way up the kitchen ranks, from late nights on the line to steering the ship at some of the finest dining establishments in the city, producing compelling plates of food, fostering a distinct culture in their restaurants and continually pushing their craft in innovative ways. Although others may sign the checks, these nominees — from Johnson & Wales graduates to a former singer — are making a name for themselves down in the trenches. Future chef-owners, perhaps?

Mike Ashley

× Expand Brenner Pass Chef de Cuisine Mike Ashley (Photo courtesy Mike Ashley)

Current Restaurant: Brenner Pass

Title: Chef de Cuisine

Years at Brenner Pass: Two, since the restaurant opened in June 2017

Past restaurants: Metzger Bar & Butchery

Noteworthy: Used to bartend at Ipanema Cafe and work front of house; launched a four-part pop-up series called Elements; hates ketchup but is often given ketchup-related gifts by his co-workers

The lowdown from Brenner Pass chef and co-owner Brittanny Anderson: “[Mike] shows up and knocks it down. He bangs. He’s fast, he’s smart, he understands why we’re doing what we’re doing. He’s the wind beneath my wings. He is constantly reminding people of what they can do better and how to get there. He’s good at inspiring the team because he shows it with his hard work and backs it up. Here [at Brenner Pass] it’s such a beast, such a big space and such a big restaurant. There’s a lot of ordering from different department, and he does that so smoothly. When he’s gone you see just how much he really does.”

Bobo Catoe Jr.

× Expand Alewife Chef de Cuisine Bobo Catoe Jr. (Photo by Tyler Darden)

Current restaurant: Alewife

Title: Chef de Cuisine

Years at Alewife: Since the restaurant opened in September 2018

Past restaurants: Southbound, Heritage

Noteworthy: Graduate of Johnson & Wales; Alewife recently named one of the Best New Restaurants in America by GQ magazine; owns a massive book collection

The lowdown from Alewife Chef-owner Lee Gregory: "[Bobo] is that person who wants to be challenged and is hungry and interested in food; he keeps everyone inspired. Two or three years before Richmond was really making strides, he showed so much drive and passion. He has every cookbook and he’s a beer, wine and food nerd. It’s like, what doesn’t he know? It's cool to see him still studying and still pushing, and that’s awesome, that’s a sign of someone who’s ready to do their own thing. There’s two different [types of] cooks: people that live for it or fall into it, and those that are just good at it — he’s both. It’s what he loves, but he’s also super strong at it, and I’m incredibly lucky to have him."

Brandon MacConnell

× Expand Shagbark Chef de Cuisine Brandon MacConnell (left), working alongside Shagbark Chef-owner Walter Bundy (Photo courtesy Brandon MacConnell)

Current restaurant: Shagbark

Title: Chef de Cuisine

Years at Shagbark: Three in June, since the restaurant opened in 2016

Past restaurants: Lemaire

Noteworthy: Graduate of Johnson & Wales; avid drummer and former drumline instructor; has been working with Shagbark Chef-owner Walter Bundy for seven years

The lowdown from Shagbark Chef-owner Walter Bundy: "[Brandon] is the heart and soul of this restaurant. He’s so committed and hardworking, and it shows. He leads by example and busting his ass and is always in there and trying to do more and bring more to the table. I’m biased, but we're a big restaurant, and there’s high expectations, and we have to deliver consistently and with consistency — I don’t know of anyone who could do it better. I’ve worked with a lot of people over the years and in nice kitchens, and he’s loyal, determined, hardworking. ... We’re happy, but we are not resting on our laurels. He’s excited for the future."

Laine Myers

× Expand Nota Bene Executive Chef Laine Myers (Photo courtesy Laine Myers)

Current restaurant: Nota Bene

Title: Executive Chef

Years at Nota Bene: One, as of June 2019

Past restaurants: Graffiato, Metzger Bar & Butchery

Noteworthy: Youngest nominee at 29; graduate of Johnson & Wales; won the 2018 Broad Appetit "Iron Chef" competition

The lowdown from Nota Bene owner Victoria DeRoche: “[Laine] is so integral to everything we are doing. She is a light, she is a buoyant personality, and you gravitate towards her because she makes you feel good about interacting with her and she doesn’t belittle you — she always wants front of house and back of house to try things and discuss stuff. She has not only turned the restaurant around in such a way that people feel they can learn and grow and be nurtured, but she comes up with all of it herself, it's her own direction. She has taken what we’re doing and the people we have and [is] bringing them up and consistently putting out spectacular food and in such a way that people are excited."

Thomas Owens

× Expand Saison Chef de Cuisine Thomas Owens (Photo courtesy Thomas Owens)

Current restaurant: Saison

Title: Chef de Cuisine

Years at Saison: Five

Past restaurants: The Black Sheep, Bookbinder’s

Noteworthy: Former singer for a band and known to belt Whitney Houston in the kitchen; worked on farms on the West Coast; started out working only 10 hours a week at Saison

The lowdown from Saison Chef and co-owner Adam Hall: “He lied his way into being our pastry chef and then did such a great job [laughs]. He was only part time initially, and he was so talented, so as soon as we could we brought him on full time, and he worked his way up immediately. He has a really good eye for design and plating, a really sharp eye for aesthetics. He has a crazy good palette and he is good with being specific in criticism; he’s intense, and he’s super straightforward. [In June 2018] he was phased into the CDC role. He took that role over, and it has been so beneficial to my life and the company’s life. We are so lucky to have him.”

Craig Perkinson

× Expand Southbound Chef de Cuisine Craig Perkinson (Photo courtesy Craig Perkinson)

Current restaurant: Southbound

Title: Chef de Cuisine

Years at Southbound: Five, since the restaurant opened in 2014

Past restaurants: Heritage, Pescados China Street (Oregon Hill)

Noteworthy: Three-time nominee for Elbys Rising Chef; graduate of Johnson & Wales; can be found continuously experimenting with and advocating for koji (a fungus used in fermentation) and pizza

The lowdown from Southbound Chef and co-owner Joe Sparatta: “[Craig] could be running his own restaurant and doing anything he really wants. He’s super talented and has a great brain and passion to keep learning. He’s stepped up a lot and has continued to grow and help lead the team. He’s teaching himself new things, and he doesn’t stop — he just really doesn’t stop learning or pushing himself. He puts himself at such a high standard and can mow it down. He’s a really excellent cook [and a] smart individual, and we have the same ideas and philosophies of how to cook. He’s extremely talented, and I trust in his work and his brain."

The 2019 Elbys take place at Hardwood West Creek at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 28. Tickets are $55 each plus a $5 processing fee. Net ticket proceeds will benefit Tricycle Gardens.