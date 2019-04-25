Bubbling Up

Rising Chef of the Year — A person dedicated to the profession and who leads by example who is not a chef-owner
These culinary visionaries nominated for 2019 Elby dining awards have worked their way up the kitchen ranks, from late nights on the line to steering the ship at some of the finest dining establishments in the city, producing compelling plates of food, fostering a distinct culture in their restaurants and continually pushing their craft in innovative ways. Although others may sign the checks, these nominees — from Johnson & Wales graduates to a former singer — are making a name for themselves down in the trenches. Future chef-owners, perhaps?
Mike Ashley
Brenner Pass Chef de Cuisine Mike Ashley (Photo courtesy Mike Ashley)
Current Restaurant: Brenner Pass
Title: Chef de Cuisine
Years at Brenner Pass: Two, since the restaurant opened in June 2017
Past restaurants: Metzger Bar & Butchery
Noteworthy: Used to bartend at Ipanema Cafe and work front of house; launched a four-part pop-up series called Elements; hates ketchup but is often given ketchup-related gifts by his co-workers
The lowdown from Brenner Pass chef and co-owner Brittanny Anderson: “[Mike] shows up and knocks it down. He bangs. He’s fast, he’s smart, he understands why we’re doing what we’re doing. He’s the wind beneath my wings. He is constantly reminding people of what they can do better and how to get there. He’s good at inspiring the team because he shows it with his hard work and backs it up. Here [at Brenner Pass] it’s such a beast, such a big space and such a big restaurant. There’s a lot of ordering from different department, and he does that so smoothly. When he’s gone you see just how much he really does.”
Bobo Catoe Jr.
Alewife Chef de Cuisine Bobo Catoe Jr. (Photo by Tyler Darden)
Current restaurant: Alewife
Title: Chef de Cuisine
Years at Alewife: Since the restaurant opened in September 2018
Past restaurants: Southbound, Heritage
Noteworthy: Graduate of Johnson & Wales; Alewife recently named one of the Best New Restaurants in America by GQ magazine; owns a massive book collection
The lowdown from Alewife Chef-owner Lee Gregory: "[Bobo] is that person who wants to be challenged and is hungry and interested in food; he keeps everyone inspired. Two or three years before Richmond was really making strides, he showed so much drive and passion. He has every cookbook and he’s a beer, wine and food nerd. It’s like, what doesn’t he know? It's cool to see him still studying and still pushing, and that’s awesome, that’s a sign of someone who’s ready to do their own thing. There’s two different [types of] cooks: people that live for it or fall into it, and those that are just good at it — he’s both. It’s what he loves, but he’s also super strong at it, and I’m incredibly lucky to have him."
Brandon MacConnell
Shagbark Chef de Cuisine Brandon MacConnell (left), working alongside Shagbark Chef-owner Walter Bundy (Photo courtesy Brandon MacConnell)
Current restaurant: Shagbark
Title: Chef de Cuisine
Years at Shagbark: Three in June, since the restaurant opened in 2016
Past restaurants: Lemaire
Noteworthy: Graduate of Johnson & Wales; avid drummer and former drumline instructor; has been working with Shagbark Chef-owner Walter Bundy for seven years
The lowdown from Shagbark Chef-owner Walter Bundy: "[Brandon] is the heart and soul of this restaurant. He’s so committed and hardworking, and it shows. He leads by example and busting his ass and is always in there and trying to do more and bring more to the table. I’m biased, but we're a big restaurant, and there’s high expectations, and we have to deliver consistently and with consistency — I don’t know of anyone who could do it better. I’ve worked with a lot of people over the years and in nice kitchens, and he’s loyal, determined, hardworking. ... We’re happy, but we are not resting on our laurels. He’s excited for the future."
Laine Myers
Nota Bene Executive Chef Laine Myers (Photo courtesy Laine Myers)
Current restaurant: Nota Bene
Title: Executive Chef
Years at Nota Bene: One, as of June 2019
Past restaurants: Graffiato, Metzger Bar & Butchery
Noteworthy: Youngest nominee at 29; graduate of Johnson & Wales; won the 2018 Broad Appetit "Iron Chef" competition
The lowdown from Nota Bene owner Victoria DeRoche: “[Laine] is so integral to everything we are doing. She is a light, she is a buoyant personality, and you gravitate towards her because she makes you feel good about interacting with her and she doesn’t belittle you — she always wants front of house and back of house to try things and discuss stuff. She has not only turned the restaurant around in such a way that people feel they can learn and grow and be nurtured, but she comes up with all of it herself, it's her own direction. She has taken what we’re doing and the people we have and [is] bringing them up and consistently putting out spectacular food and in such a way that people are excited."
Thomas Owens
Saison Chef de Cuisine Thomas Owens (Photo courtesy Thomas Owens)
Current restaurant: Saison
Title: Chef de Cuisine
Years at Saison: Five
Past restaurants: The Black Sheep, Bookbinder’s
Noteworthy: Former singer for a band and known to belt Whitney Houston in the kitchen; worked on farms on the West Coast; started out working only 10 hours a week at Saison
The lowdown from Saison Chef and co-owner Adam Hall: “He lied his way into being our pastry chef and then did such a great job [laughs]. He was only part time initially, and he was so talented, so as soon as we could we brought him on full time, and he worked his way up immediately. He has a really good eye for design and plating, a really sharp eye for aesthetics. He has a crazy good palette and he is good with being specific in criticism; he’s intense, and he’s super straightforward. [In June 2018] he was phased into the CDC role. He took that role over, and it has been so beneficial to my life and the company’s life. We are so lucky to have him.”
Craig Perkinson
Southbound Chef de Cuisine Craig Perkinson (Photo courtesy Craig Perkinson)
Current restaurant: Southbound
Title: Chef de Cuisine
Years at Southbound: Five, since the restaurant opened in 2014
Past restaurants: Heritage, Pescados China Street (Oregon Hill)
Noteworthy: Three-time nominee for Elbys Rising Chef; graduate of Johnson & Wales; can be found continuously experimenting with and advocating for koji (a fungus used in fermentation) and pizza
The lowdown from Southbound Chef and co-owner Joe Sparatta: “[Craig] could be running his own restaurant and doing anything he really wants. He’s super talented and has a great brain and passion to keep learning. He’s stepped up a lot and has continued to grow and help lead the team. He’s teaching himself new things, and he doesn’t stop — he just really doesn’t stop learning or pushing himself. He puts himself at such a high standard and can mow it down. He’s a really excellent cook [and a] smart individual, and we have the same ideas and philosophies of how to cook. He’s extremely talented, and I trust in his work and his brain."
The 2019 Elbys take place at Hardwood West Creek at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 28. Tickets are $55 each plus a $5 processing fee. Net ticket proceeds will benefit Tricycle Gardens.