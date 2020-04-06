Homebound Holiday

× Expand These mini Easter egg cakes from Whisk can be personalized. (Photo courtesy Whisk)

Am I the only one who nearly forgot that Easter was approaching? While this year’s holiday undoubtedly strays from the norm, celebratory customs are still in order. A lavish Sunday brunch or dinner out may be off the table, literally, but area restaurants have found inventive ways to enable our holiday feasts and traditions and help us enjoy the comfort of food and family. Here is a sampling of options for takeout and delivery.

Everyday Gourmet

Everyday Gourmet, the nearly 20-year-old catering company led by co-owners Ellie Basch and Brian Coates, has been staying busy with Well Fed, a division that focuses on delivering chef-prepared meals. Feeding a group of six, their Easter package for $225 pulls out all the stops: charcuterie, shrimp cocktail, beet and chevre salad, a whole smoked chicken, two pounds of grilled salmon, and plenty of fixings. Want to mix and match? Choose a la carte meats, appetizers, sides and desserts and build your own meal. The ordering deadline is Tuesday, April 7, at midnight, so act fast.

Shagbark

Achieve Shagbark’s Southern-tinged cuisine in your own kitchen via the restaurant's take-and-create package. Designed for four to six people to prepare a well-executed meal at home, most items simply have to be heated on the stove or in the oven. Kick-start the festivities with pimento cheese — complete with Ritz crackers, of course — a springtime salad and Chef-owner Walter Bundy’s famed sweet onion bisque. A Dr. Pepper and pineapple-glazed smoked spiral ham takes the main stage, joined by Salt & Forge biscuits, asparagus gratin and twice-baked potatoes. Save room for the “Not the Devil’s Food Cake,” a salted dulce de leche creation. Order by Wednesday, April 8, at midnight. Pickup is Saturday, April 11, from noon to 4 p.m.

Perch

At Perch, Mike Ledesma is straying away from his typical Pacific Island-inspired menus and taking a more traditional route. Each $125 family meal, designed to feed four, includes house-made sourdough or egg twist bread along with deviled eggs. The hard part: deciding between braised leg of lamb, honey-glazed ham, pork loin with apple Dijon cream or Cornish hens for your main course. Sides range from sweet potato casserole to braised kale with bacon. If you're like me and know those deviled eggs don’t stand a chance, customers can order additional servings, along with extra sides, desserts and house-made macarons. And wine, lots of wine. Pickup is Saturday, April 11, between 1 and 6 p.m.

Alewife

Chef-owner Lee Gregory, Chef de Cuisine Bobo Catoe Jr. and squad are keeping their tradition of communal cuisine alive. For $65, transform the dining room table into a spread for two of braised pork shank, creamy polenta, roasted carrots and split-pea salad. For dessert, Sous Chef Amanda Sanders is whipping up pound cake, a menu item that has gained a cult-like following on the RVADine scene since its debut a few weeks ago. Bar Manager Katy Best has a carefully curated selection of wine pairings available.

Did someone say chocolate?

Sweet treats to complement the holiday festivities

Whisk

If you’re going for tasty and on theme, egg-shaped mini vanilla cakes filled with lemon curd and topped with white chocolate ganache and brightly colored sprinkles are calling. Other options from the Shockoe Bottom bakery include signature chocolate or seasonal blueberry crumble tart or tartlets, a flourless chocolate cake, and Whisk’s ever-popular macarons — a spring-inspired pack features a dozen varieties from carrot cake to chocolate-peanut butter. Some items require preordering, so check Whisk's website for more info. Items from the holiday menu are available for pickup as well as delivery if you live within 20 minutes of the bakery (minimum order of $15).

Cafe Warshafsky

This is not your average shortbread cookie. Cafe Warshafsky owner Mai Warshafsky has livened up these traditional butter-based biscuits into delightfully luscious, intriguing creations with variations including lavender-coconut, matcha and Earl Grey. Expect the same from Warshafsky’s nostalgia-inducing caramel candies, generous chunks of gooey sugar accented with sea salt, coffee and rose flavorings. Can’t decide? Choose a sampler box. Orders may be placed online and are available for delivery (typically one to two days locally) or may be picked up at Hatch Kitchen. Currently, shipping is free with a purchase of two or more items.

ZaZoli Sweets

At this Libbie and Grove sweet shop, Richmonders can find an assortment of festive store-bought classics including Robin’s eggs and Jelly Belly beans to house-made marshmallow pops, crispy treats and chocolate-dipped pretzel rods. Head to the online candy portal, pick your vessel of choice, then load up your customizable Easter basket with an assortment of goodies. Along with curbside pickup, ZaZoli also offers free delivery to customers within 20 miles of the store.

Miss Maude’s Bar of Chocolates

We all could use a giant chocolate bunny to gnaw on right now, and while the doors of Miss Maude’s Bar of Chocolate shop may be shut, she is offering free shipping so that her handmade chocolates can make it to your doorstep. Organic dark chocolate bun-buns can be filled with peanut butter, creme egg brulee or salted caramel and come two per order. Don’t forget to check out her “Why Choose?” bar, with each square offering something new.

