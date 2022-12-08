Richmond Food News: Dec. 8-14

× Expand The last few days of Saison’s chicken biscuits are upon us, as both the restaurant and market are scheduled to close Dec. 12. You know what to do this weekend. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

‘The Right Time’

After a decade of dining, Jackson Ward’s Saison and its namesake market are calling it quits. Known for their cozy, effortlessly cool vibes, seasonal bites and a top-notch beverage program, the restaurant and market’s last day of service is Dec. 12. Owner Jay Bayer says the time is right, and he plans to focus on his other venture, Bingo Beer Co. Make time for one last dinner and cocktail at the bar or a brunchtime chicken biscuit. (Richmond magazine)

Gifts, Wrapped

The calendar days are dwindling, which means it’s time to get going on holiday shopping for friends and family near and far. Looking for a little made-in-Richmond inspiration? From backyard hibachi to martini kits and a CSA that spreads joy every month of the year, we’ve hunted down a flurry of fun, food-centric gifts and experiences. (Richmond magazine)

A Tender Place

Hans Doxzen, chef at Grisette and founder of the pop-up Quarter Horse (head below for more details), invites home cooks to an aromatic evening in the kitchen with octopus, revealing a showstopping confit recipe for the rich protein that’s sure to impress those visiting relatives. (Richmond magazine)

A Walk in the Park

An entertainment complex meets food court, sprinkled with everything from a disco ball-adorned karaoke room to a whimsical 18-hole minigolf course and the largest bar in the state, The Park at RVA opened last week. At the $8 million Diamond District project, guests can enjoy everything from pizza and self-serve beer on tap to treats from a designated sweet station, with a little duck pin bowling in the mix. Fun fact: The space features murals from seven different Richmond-based artists including Ed Trask and Naomi McCavitt.

RVADine Additions

Taking over the shuttered Perch space on Broad Street, Alexandria-based Kismet Modern Indian — a favorite of longtime Washington Post food critic Tom Sietsema with a Michelin Bib Gourmand-winning sister restaurant in the capital — made its Richmond premiere Dec. 7. (Richmond magazine)

In recent days, the owners of Italian eatery Gersi have been slowly unveiling their second Richmond concept, Uliveto, located in the former Secco Wine Bar space in the Fan. Sneak-peek dishes have ranged from whole-roasted branzino to short rib tortellini. Stay tuned for more details.

ICYMI

From spiked eggnog to kitschy cocktail glasses, we’ve got a collection of bars and bottles to help ring in the spirited season including The Jasper’s annual Miracle on Cary and the newly introduced Evergreen at Birdie’s. (Richmond magazine)

Drawing on a family recipe, Ryba’s pierogies have landed in the frozen food section of local markets. (Richmond magazine)

Sustainability efforts are building around Richmond as the ways we produce, consume and discard our food continue to evolve. (Richmond magazine)

Catch up with Martin Gonzalez, co-owner of Hull Street staple La Milpa, in our latest Spotlight feature. (Richmond magazine)

Growing leafy greens vertically in a factory in Richmond and supplying veggies for clients including Ikea, LinkedIn and Neiman Marcus, the founders of Babylon Micro-Farms made Forbes’ list of 30 Under 30.

The shift that servers tend to dread and patrons absolutely adore, aka brunch, is returning to Laura Lee’s on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Metzger Bar & Butchery is making national headlines, but not for its rustic German fare. Owned by Brittanny and Kjell Anderson and Nathan Conway, last week the Union Hill restaurant canceled a reservation for a private event held by conservative political organization The Family Foundation. In an Instagram post, the trio of restaurateurs shared that the decision was made in order protect their staff, many of whom are women and/or part of the LGBTQ+ community.

Over the weekend, two of Helen’s holiday blow-mold figures were stolen. The seriously festive Fan neighborhood restaurant and bar, which spends weeks prepping its decorations, is asking for folks to keep an eye out for the missing Christmas contraband.

Truckle Cheesemongers, the Museum District cafe and shop, has rolled out a weekly series dubbed Nosh & Nibbles. Every Thursday from 4 to 6:30 p.m., guests are invited to swing by and sample Truckle’s current cheese of choice with a boozy pairing.

EAT Restaurant Partners executives Chris Tsui and Ren Mefford are teaming up with Burger Bach CEO Dan Brantingham in an effort to roll out 10 locations of Wong’s Tacos in the coming years. (Richmond BizSense)

Jingle all the way to the snack station at the Dominion GardenFest of Lights at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden. Dubbed the Jingle Bar, the new addition features sandwiches, soups, salads and beverages for optimal on-the-go noshing as you peep the light displays.

Offering a killer stock of provisions and some of the most wallet-friendly multicourse meals in town, The Broken Tulip announced it will close on Dec. 30. After six years in Carytown, owners David Crabtree-Logan and Sariann Lehrer plan to relocate to Crabtree-Logan’s native Scotland.

Upcoming Events