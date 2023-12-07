Richmond Food News: Dec. 7-13

× Expand This week’s Food News is stuffed with everything from holiday sips and snacks to a beer fest repping Virginia suds. Head below for all the tasty details. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

Bundles of Joy

Just a few months ago, TBT El Gallo taqueria owner Carlos Ordaz-Nunez had only ever made about 100 tamales; now, he’s crafted over 6,000. Originally started as a way to spend time with his aunt during an extended visit from Mexico, making the tamales (available for preorder) has allowed Ordaz-Nunez to reconnect with his heritage and share a traditional offering typically enjoyed around the holidays. (Richmond magazine)

Very Merry

Holding a cup of something warm with a boozy bite only feels appropriate at a certain time of year — and that twinkly, chilly time is now. In this month’s Open Tab, writer Bird Cox has collected four festive winter warmers at watering holes around town, including bourbon-laced chai, German gluhwein and hot apple cider — spiked or straight up — at The Lilly Pad in Varina; the Richmond Boat Parade of Lights floats by Dec. 9. (Richmond magazine)

RVADine Additions

Rappahannock restaurant’s boozier, late-night sidekick, formerly known as Rapp Session, has returned as Session. After taking a pandemic hiatus, the cocktail lounge is back, bedecked in garland and boasting libations with approachable prices — $11 or less — from a Mistletoe Manhattan to the Dasher, Dancer and Penicillin.

This week, headline-dominating Lindsey Food Group introduced Farm + Oak, a Lillie Pearl-esque venture in the space once home to Natalie’s Taste of Lebanon in Innsbrook.

A Grateful Dead-inspired bar is grooving into Carytown. Ripple Ray’s, helmed by veteran cocktail slinger Katie Jarvis, is planning for a spring launch in the building previously occupied by Town Hall and Weezie’s Kitchen. (Richmond BizSense)

On Dec. 10, Floris, an internationally inspired tearoom, will make its debut in the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts Pauley Center Parlor. Secure a seat in the ornate and historic surroundings Sunday through Wednesday beginning at 11:30 a.m., with the last seatings at 2:30 p.m. (News release)

Gold Lion Community Cafe’s cozy adjacent bar, dubbed Duke’s Den after the owners’ 13-year-old beagle, will start serving drinks this Friday from 4 to 8 p.m., with a grand opening slated for 2024.

ICYMI

After years of pizza pop-ups, Detroit-style ’za wizard Secret Squares plans to make it official with a brick-and-mortar shop in Church Hill. (Richmond magazine)

Student entrepreneurs are entering the food and beverage market as colleges introduce “Shark Tank”-style programming. (Richmond magazine)

Oro chef Laine Myers talks fave utensils, what’s in her fridge and pasta goals in our latest Spotlight. (Richmond magazine)

From panettone to ricotta cheesecake, discover desserts that offer a taste of Italy, made right here in Richmond. (Richmond magazine)

The downtown district recently welcomed a casual and cozy weekday cafe, Wishbone Food Shop. (Richmond magazine)

After announcing the shutter of its Shockoe Bottom taproom, Nelson County-based Bryant’s Cider has secured fresh digs, taking over the storefront previously occupied by Suzo Sno in Carytown. Meanwhile, the frozen treat shop will join its sister concept, Ruby Scoops, for a double-header of cool concoctions in North Side.

Originally slated to house Italian restaurant Sprezza after its move from Shockoe Slip, the building at 203 N. Lombardy St. now has new tenants. Trouvaille, named for the nearby alleyway, is set to debut in the coming months from a former co-owner of the bygone Shaved Duck in Midlothian. (Richmond BizSense)

Chesterfield Town Center is about to experience a restaurant shuffle. On Dec. 31, Housepitality Family ventures Casa Del Barco and Island Shrimp Co. will shutter their locations at the mall. Stepping into the turnkey spaces is Lindsey Food Group, who will introduce its second location of ML Steakhouse, along with Kali Love. (News release)

Located since 2014 at 2617 W. Broad St., Lalo’s Cocina has closed. A sign on the door reads, “Thank you to all of our friends and family who have made these past 9 years of our existence possible.” Stay tuned for restaurateur Eduardo “Lalo” Macias to open Lalo’s Margaritas Mexican Grill on Patterson Avenue.

Vermont-style soft serve, aka Creemees, has made its way to RVA. New England-inspired Spotty Dog Ice Cream Co. in Union Hill has begun offering the silky swirls as a weekend-only treat in flavors including cinnamon and maple.

Shagbark has tapped into its supply of aged eggnog for the season, which means a post-shopping “Shagnog” is a must.

Mama J’s cornbread and coconut cake were calling to college basketball coach and former NBA player Penny Hardaway, who stopped by the Jackson Ward mainstay over the weekend for a dose of soulful Southern comfort.

On Saturday, Dec. 9, Powhatan’s Fine Creek Brewing Co. will host a sudsy, hyper-local winter beer fest, Somewhereness, with a lineup of participants from across the state including wineries and cideries. Named for “the state or quality of being in and belonging to a specific place,” the festival will feature beer brewed with majority of its ingredients from Virginia. ​​​​

Upcoming Events

Holiday Cheese Board Workshop, Truckle Cheesemongers (Dec. 9): Step up your charcuterie game during this lesson on cheesy aesthetics.

French-inspired Fall Flavors, The Kitchen Classroom (Dec.10): Pork tenderloin, haricots verts and pear tartine are on the menu for this hands-on class.

Susie’s Pop-up, Stanley’s (Dec. 11): Wine pours, special cocktails and plenty of latkes

Champagne Tasting, The Kitchen Classroom (Dec. 11): Barrel Thief’s annual bubbly event featuring eight Champagnes, snacks and more

French Dips, Jardin (Dec. 13): Prepare to dunk your heart out during the special pop-up celebrating the beefy beauty of a French dip.

