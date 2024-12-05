Richmond Food News: Dec. 5-11

× Expand Sufganiyot from Claudia’s Bake Shop are among the holiday treats featured in our “12 Days of Desserts” roundup. Find the delicious dozen and more of the week’s Food News below. (Photo by Julianne Tripp Hillian)

A Family Story

After envisioning opening an Egyptian restaurant since he was a child, Ramy Yacoub has achieved his dream. The 29-year-old restaurateur and owner of 3 Monkeys recently introduced Memi’s, an Egyptian eatery named after his mother. Located on Main Street in the Fan, the multigenerational restaurant offers a taste of his family’s heritage and is the first of its kind in the city. (Richmond magazine)

12 Days of Desserts

There is no denying that the holidays are a time to merrily lean into indulgence. Entering the chat: a dozen festive, once-a-year desserts you shouldn’t miss. From a show-stopping buche de Noel to boozy, fruit-studded stollen and coquito-flavored ice cream, locally made yuletide treats abound. (In late November, after our latest issue went to press, Church Hill’s Sub Rosa — the critically acclaimed, locally loved wood-fired bakery whose panettone is featured in our roundup — caught fire, likely closing the business for months to come. Supporters have launched a GoFundMe campaign to help those most affected by the blaze.)

Bait and Catch

Waterside watering holes are primo drinking hot spots, and Midlothian recently gained a new addition: Latitude Seafood Co. invites imbibers to cast a line for the cocktails at its newest outpost on the shores of the Swift Creek Reservoir. Bonus: heaters on the patio. (Richmond magazine)

Best Bites

Offering a triple dose of RVADine inspiration, our team shares the deets on a few recent front-runners on local menus. Forge ahead for a mighty tuna melt, a dessert-inspired boba tea from a Taiwanese bake shop and a larger-than-life cinnamon roll. (Richmond magazine)

Remember That Place?

In our latest edition of Remember That Place — a monthly pop-in to a Richmond-area restaurant that has been serving diners for 15 years or more — we head to The Grapevine. A family affair, the homey Greek and Italian refuge is operated by two generations of Traks, who have built a loyal community over 30 years in business. (Richmond magazine)

RVADine Adieus

Henrico specialty coffee shop — the only one whipping up Texas-style kolache pastries — Surrounding Counties has announced it will be closing Dec. 22.

On Sunday, Dec. 1, 8 1/2 Church Hill officially closed the doors of its pint-sized Italian takeout joint. The Fan location remains open.

Midlothian restaurant 21 Spoons plans to shutter later this month unless it can find a buyer. Owner Ann Butler, who also operates cooking classes through the venture Edible Education Group, says balancing multiple businesses had become too challenging. (Richmond BizSense)

ICYMI

Stone-fired concept Ash & Olive from local yacht rocker Gregg Brooks debuts along the tracks in Ashland. (Richmond magazine)

From a feast at Joe’s Inn to snacks and the biggest Christmas tree in town at The Jefferson, discover quintessential Richmond dine-and-drink activities for out-of-towners and locals alike. (Richmond magazine)

Local purveyor I Kale Life offers salads and other healthy options with a focus on freshness. (Richmond magazine)

Scott’s Addition’s Vasen Brewing Co. is heading south of the river. The owners plans to debut a second location at 5047 Forest Hill Ave. and transform the former Westover space into a 6,000-square-foot brewery joined by Kobop Korean barbecue. Stay tuned for a summer 2025 opening. (RVA Mag)

Following a nine-month closure, coffee shop and roaster Roastology will host a double dose of soft-opening events Friday and Saturday, Dec. 6 and 7, from 8 a.m. to noon and a grand opening Monday, Dec. 9, in its fresh digs at 3015 W. Clay St. in Scott’s Addition.

The most wonderful time of the year? TBT El Gallo has opened preorders for its tamales. The masa-lined husks stuffed with red chile pork, green chile chicken and fajita veggies are sold by the half-dozen.

RVA Love

In a dessert lover’s gift guide from Bon Appetit, Richmond’s own Nightingale Ice Cream Sandwiches is recognized as a must-cop cool treat for ice cream fans. P.S.: Check out Nightingale’s newly released Gingerbread Caramel flavor, featuring spiced gingerbread cookies and dulce de leche ice cream.

Upcoming Events