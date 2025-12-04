Richmond Food News: Dec. 4-10

× Expand A cozy cup of Food News awaits below. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

1 for Me, 1 for You

For the first time in a long time, I have an advent calendar — i.e., a daily reminder of the dwindling time until the approaching holidays. Luckily, writer Bird Cox is here with a grape-centric assist in finding gifts for the wine lovers in your life. Bonus: Suggestions for what to sip after you’ve made a purchase, because we all know shopping is strenuous. (Richmond magazine)

Best Bites

In our latest roundup of memorable dishes and drinks, we shout out a brisket sandwich from a Glen Allen barbecue spot, a juicy discovery in a strip mall and a comforting shareable plate from a newly debuted North Side eatery. (Richmond magazine)

The Restaurant List

It’s official: Our Best Restaurants issue is on newsstands now. Look for the cover star, L’Opossum’s quintessential, always-say-yes-to-the-truffles Filet Mignon of Beef “Swellington,” a signature dish at the Oregon Hill haunt. Alongside chef David Shannon’s psychedelic French-accented den, you’ll find 24 more standouts, ranging from a Mexico City-inspired taqueria to an all-day cafe serving top-tier latkes, an elevated oyster bar, a down-home Southern joint and much more. (Richmond magazine)

ICYMI

Sunday Picnic specializes in special-order desserts from mini Japanese cheesecakes to swirly-frosted cakes and raspberry-matcha slices. (Richmond magazine)

Ginger-forward cocktails are the perfect post-dinner drink. (Richmond magazine)

If you’re looking to get into the holiday mood, Richmond is flush with festive themed bars. (Richmond magazine)

Breaking Bread: Be on alert, because beloved Richmond bakery Sub Rosa is inching closer to a return. The Church Hill bake shop from siblings Evrim and Evin Dogu closed more than a year ago following a fire and is awaiting final approval from the city to reopen its doors after rebuilding. Since last week, the bakery has been hosting pop-ups outside the shop in anticipation, offering everything from sour cherry croissants to a supremely salty muffuletta sandwich and loaves of crusty bread.

Hearts of Gold: Gold Lion Community Cafe, the Manchester-based coffee shop with Indian-inspired fare from owners and spouses Matthew and Nafis Narsinghani, is expanding its reach. The duo have secured a space in Lakeside and plan to introduce Gold Lion Visual Cafe, aimed at creating an accessible third space open to all, by spring 2026. The cafe will be outfitted with features that support the Deaf and hard-of-hearing community, whose input will help guide the project.

Quadruple Threat: Foundry Park, a new multiuse building from CoStar Group under construction near the Richmond riverfront, will be home to four restaurants. Two of the concepts are local, and two are from out-of-town operators. CoStar CEO Andy Florance says, “I can tell you one’s a sushi place, and another’s a restaurant I really love here in town.” (Richmond BizSense)

Come on In: Main Street wine lair Jardin is bringing the patio party indoors with the addition of a new seating area, dubbed Salon 1.0. Owner Donnie Glass describes this initial stage as the “barebones iteration” and simply the beginning of the project. Stay tuned for permanent tables, moody light fixtures and plenty of Petit Four bread.

12 Days of Grace: West End restaurant Grace is hosting a warm gathering designed for this season of slowing down. From Dec. 11-22, chef Jessica Wilson is offering a Virginia Winter Feast, a prix fixe dinner by the hearth. Reservations go live Dec. 5; expect wine from Virginia vintners and a celebration of winter’s bounty.

Mark Those Calendars: Shift Meal, the infrequent-but-oh-so-fun pop-up from former dining industry workers, is making a comeback Dec. 19, with dinner at Zorch Pizza in Carytown. P.S.: In case you forgot, the underlying theme of the pop-ups is boundary-pushing, tongue-in-cheek food and beverages.

RVA Love

Dan Pelosi, aka GrossyPelosi, the sassy internet sensation and cookbook author, recently released a gift guide, and a very Richmond brand graces the list. Find Nightingale Ice Cream Sandwiches as a designated must for the Bimpy (adorable grandfather or food lover) in your life.

Upcoming Events: