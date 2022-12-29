Richmond Food News: Dec. 29-Jan. 4

× Expand From must-try sweet treats to the most popular dining stories of the year, head below for some tasty food news. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

Hot and Fresh

It’s been a year already since we rounded up the latest and greatest go-to eateries in the Richmond region, and our list has been growing ever since. We’ve assembled a sizzling collection of 25 outstanding dining experiences around the region, local concepts that made their debuts between January 2021 and August 2022 and quickly established themselves as regulars in the rotation, places to catch up with pals and destinations that leave us happy and full. From a cozy Fan wine bar to a coffee shop that rethinks the biz and a playful eatery channeling Mexico City, these spots offer a little bit of everything. (Richmond magazine)

Stick With It

After immigrating to America from Afghanistan, Abdullah Nabizalaa has known one industry: hospitality. Calling New York home for almost three decades, the restaurateur is bringing a taste of his homeland to Carytown. Ariana Kabob specializes in grilled, marinated halal meats and other classics of Afghan cuisine. (Richmond magazine)

On Tap

Originally founded as a way to diversify the city’s craft beer movement, Capsoul has evolved organically into a broader vision. Introducing its concept in phases, Capsoul Brewing Collective has begun to enter the distribution arena — releasing a breakfast brown ale dubbed Big Stacks and a witbier called Sprout — and has its sights set on opening a taproom by 2024. (Richmond magazine)

Top 5 in Food

Get caught up on the biggest clicks of the year. (Richmond magazine)

Proving Richmond’s love for food, last year’s ode to Restaurants We Love took the title of top story in 2022. The list represents a 50-strong class of places that feel familiar and just right, everything from long-established institutions Edo’s Squid and Full Kee to casual go-tos Chicken Fiesta and Pho Tay Do. If you’re looking to catch up with a friend, hang with your honey or perhaps establish a new standing order, these are the spots we’ll visit again and again. Let’s face it, Richmonders are big on nostalgia. And when the beloved bygone sandwich shop The Black Sheep announced a return in pop-up form, the internet nearly lost it. Evoking Ticketmaster-esque throngs and glitching the system, fans of the 2-foot-long Battleships expressed their devotion loud and clear with a sellout in just minutes. We’re keeping our fingers crossed for a repeat. In its 35th year of polling readers on their faves, the Food & Drink results of our annual Best & Worst survey caught a lot of hungry eyes. The categories span as wide as the region, from Best Vietnamese Fare to Best Place for Gluten-free Options, with smoothies, breweries and baked goods in the mix, too. New arrivals to the area, seasoned residents seeking a refresh and anyone looking to broaden their edible horizons — this one is for you. Whispers in February of a forthcoming ZZQ and Ardent Craft Ales collab caused excited chatter among smoky devotees and faithful hopheads. A natural partnership between pals and Scott’s Addition neighbors, Eazzy Burger is a patty-centric eatery focused on sustainable practices and putting a modern spin on fast food. Daniel Harthausen has become a chef known by many after winning the inaugural season of the feel-good, less-competition-more-camaraderie cooking show “The Big Brunch” on HBO Max. But prior to his on-air debut — and having show producer, judge and “Schitt’s Creek” star Dan Levy ask for the dish Harthausen made to be boxed up for later — the 27-year-old chef’s pop-up, Young Mother, had already become one of the hottest dining tickets in the city.

ICYMI

With the new year just days away, we have a lucky recipe for black-eyed peas channeling all the good fortune. (Richmond magazine)

Offering a local spin on nostalgic fast-food classics, Eazzy Burger from ZZQ and Ardent Craft Ales is slinging patties and soft serve in Scott’s Addition. (Richmond magazine)

The matriarch of Greek cuisine in Richmond, Stella Dikos is known for her spanakopita, warm smile and stable of namesake local businesses. (Richmond magazine)

Area bake shops are serving cheesecakes in all shapes, sizes and flavors, including macarons and strawberry-crunch and keto versions. (Richmond magazine)

Not necessarily food news per se, but I wanted to share this poem by Gillian Saul that captures tender moments of Richmond, dotted with mentions of restaurants: “It’s Tarrant’s creaky wooden booths and Garnett’s crooked paintings.”

With a cryptic announcement, Hatch Local says to mark those calendars for Jan. 30. The night promises appearances from special guest chefs and bars.

A Roanoke-based lobster roll concept has its eyes set on Richmond. Stay tuned for food truck Salty Lobster Co. to cruise into the region this spring.

Blue Bee Cider is taking a break until Jan. 31. The winter hiatus comes after owner Courtney Mailey’s recent sale of the Scott’s Addition taproom and production facility. Stay tuned for more details on the fate of the cidery.

RVA Love

The New York Times recently declared that Richmond is entering “A Compelling New Chapter,” noting the city’s fallen Confederate statues, museum exhibitions and, of course, its dining scene. Garnering shout-outs were Mama J’s, Lillie Pearl, Urban Hang Suite, Alewife, Grisette, The Roosevelt and Europa Crust.

Upcoming Events