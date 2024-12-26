Richmond Food News: Dec. 26-Jan.1

× Expand The official Christmukkah crossover happened last night, with Christmas landing on the same day as the start of Hanukkah. Slide over to Susie’s (pictured above) to satisfy your latke fix, and find all the holiday Food News below. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

Best New Restaurants

One of our biggest feats this year: narrowing down the list of top dining debuts. I and a team of food writers scoured the local scene, considering establishments that opened between August 2023 and August 2024. From a comforting Cantonese refuge to a family-run Mexican restaurant serving tender tamales, a pair of dreamy cocktail bars and vibrant Trinidadian fare, these are the 22 most exciting new tables in town. (Richmond magazine)

Under the Tree

For years, I bought booze for my younger brother on Christmas — it always felt easy. It took me nearly a decade, and many painful experiences, to realize that we often fuel the unhealthy habits of those closest to us. It is with great joy that I can share that yesterday marked the second Christmas in a row there were no gifts of alcohol under our tree. (Richmond magazine)

Purveyor: Sijang Chili Crunch

Chances are, you’ve spotted the jars on store shelves, filled with hunks of garlic, flecks of peppers and a sea of sesame seeds floating enticingly in oil. An ideal companion for eggs, noodles and pizza, locally made Sijang Chili Crunch is pantry must-have. We caught up with the owners to talk inspiration and how it all started. (Richmond magazine)

Top 5 in Food

Get caught up on our biggest food-and-beverage-related clicks of the year.

Our 2023 ode to Richmond’s top 25 dining spots earned the title of most clicked story of the year. Keep it handy when you’re sitting at home wondering, Where should we eat tonight? Richmond loves to grocery shop, especially when they’re steering the cart inside a sprawling 45,000-square-foot grocery store adoringly described as “Asian Wegmans.” Lotte Plaza Market made its debut in May with a food court, bakery, fresh seafood, hard-to-find goods and much more. In a twist of fate, the husband-and-wife team behind a Midlothian Thai restaurant introduced a fish-and-chips special that became a huge sensation. In September, they introduced a new eatery, The British Embassy, downtown. Bringing together two of life’s greatest joys, Abi’s Books & Brews opened its doors last month, welcoming fans of a good read and a cozy cup into its space near VCU. When spouses and restaurateurs Patrick Phelan and Megan Fitzroy Phelan make moves, diners pay close attention. In January, the pair unveiled their vision for Lillian, a modern yet mature spin on an oyster hall, in Scott’s Addition.

ICYMI

Randall and Lyne Doetzer, owners of Spanish-inspired restaurant Adarra, recently reintroduced their magnum opus in its forever home — the iconic building that once housed Mamma Zu. (Richmond magazine)

A wealth of year-end edible adventures await this New Year’s Eve in Richmond. (Richmond magazine)

In our latest Spotlight feature, we caught up with Leah Branch, executive chef at Church Hill’s The Roosevelt, to chat fridge essentials, unexpected hobbies and more. (Richmond magazine)

Big Herm’s Kitchen, a Jackson Ward favorite for a dozen years, officially announced its final day of service was Dec. 22. While the biz will still offer catering, namesake founder Herman Baskerville is stepping away from operations and passing the torch to longtime catering manager Leanne Fletcher.

Notable closures (some for now, some forever) in 2024: 8 1/2 Church Hill, Baker’s Crust, Burger Bach Midlothian and Short Pump, Can Can Cafe, Carytown Burgers & Fries, Carytown Cupcakes, Chili’s at VCU, Hatch Local, The Hop Craft Pizza & Beer, Kuba Kuba Dos, Lickinghole Creek Craft Brewery (temporary), Nile, Odyssey, Oyster Society, SB’s Main Street Love Shack, Seoul Restaurant, Sincero, Southbound, Steam Bell Beer Works, Sub Rosa Bakery (temporary), Tio Pablo, The Stables Market.

