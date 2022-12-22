Richmond Food News: Dec. 22-28

× Expand Want to sink your teeth into this bad boy? Head below for the scoop on the new sustainable burger joint from ZZQ and Ardent Craft Ales. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

At Eaze

Combining fast-food classics — hello, burger, fries and soft serve — with an ethos of sustainability, Eazzy Burger made its debut over the weekend. The new venture from Scott’s Addition neighbors ZZQ and Ardent Craft Ales marks a natural partnership between the two businesses and will serve as a beta site for future outposts of the burger joint. Pro tip: Don’t miss the chile relleno burger. (Richmond magazine)

Let Them Eat Cake

An ideal wintertime indulgence, cheesecake makes a delicious holiday centerpiece. In this month’s 5 Faves, writer and dessert pro Genevelyn Steele serves up a collection of locally made cheesecakes to put on your radar, from a dulce de leche variety best paired with espresso to a banana pudding version and a keto-friendly pumpkin option. (Richmond magazine)

A Little Luck

For many, the start of a new year is not complete without the simmering of black-eyed peas. Writer and former chef Stephanie Ganz shares a fragrant, smoky recipe for the legumes that can be added to your routine on Jan. 1 or any day of the year. (Richmond magazine)

Living Legend

With a fan base of adoring diners spanning generations, Stella Dikos is the mother of Greek cuisine in Richmond. We caught up with the tenured chef and co-owner of her namesake restaurant and markets to talk kitchen essentials, beloved local restaurants and favorite holiday traditions. (Richmond magazine)

Happy New Year!

We’re right on the cusp of 2023, and if you’re plotting that party list, area restaurants have us covered with a bounty of edible ways to boogie into the new year.

Brenner Pass: A three-course Alpine-inspired menu and a Champagne toast at the Scott’s Addition chalet for $100. Bonus: Post-dinner party at Black Lodge?

Celladora Wines: With two separate seatings, the Fan natural wine bar is offering a five-course dinner with pairings for $110.

Pizza Bones: ’70s disco beats and plenty of bottles poppin’.

Hardywood Park Craft Brewery: Pizza and hors d’oeuvres, live music and a toast at midnight. Tickets are $35 to $50.

Tabol Brewing: TBT El Gallo joins the brewery for a “Teenage Dirtbag” night with brews and unlimited nacho bar and hors d’oeuvres. Tickets are $45.

Alewife: The Church Hill seafood restaurant presents a four-course prix-fixe menu on Dec. 30 and Dec. 31 for $85.

ICYMI

Looking for a neighborhood hideaway to add to that dining wish list? Uliveto, a Mediterranean-focused, garlic-tinged spinoff from the owners of Gersi, is serving fresh pastas and date-night vibes in the former Secco Wine Bar space. (Richmond magazine)

Last-minute shoppers scrambling to score the ideal gift for imbibers on your list, we have a few suggestions. We also have a collection of ways to surprise the foodies in your life. (Richmond magazine)

John “Johnny” Robert Maher, a Richmond chef and restaurateur considered a knowledgable source in the food and beverage realm, pleaded guilty to a child pornography charge at the end of October. (Richmond magazine)

Producing pasta that ranges from familiar noodles to delicate works of art, chef Laine Meyers is finding her stride with Oro. (Richmond magazine)

Sourcing oils from around the world, Richmond Olive Oil Co. hopes to move from market vendor to Cary Street storefront in the coming year. (Richmond magazine)

Acacia Midtown is inching closer to a comeback after closing its former Cary Street restaurant and dipping out of the industry months shy of the pandemic. Stay tuned for more details on the restaurant’s return. (Richmond magazine)

Meal-prep service Human Food RVA is switching hands. Founder Haluk Ural plans to relocate to Florida and pass off the clean-eating biz to Ned Curry, also behind the pierogi venture Ryba’s. (Richmond magazine)

Renowned for its ramen, buzzing bar scene and approachable atmosphere, Foo Dog will bid farewell to its corner spot in the Fan at the end of the month following an eight-year run. The EAT Restaurant Partners venture is pausing operations as the hospitality group prepares to reopen the eatery inside its forthcoming food hall.

The milk tea and bakery franchise Brecotea has unveiled a Richmond-area location at 9125 W. Broad St.

For those who prefer Chinese food or a festive breakfast for dinner on Christmas, there are a handful of spots that will be open on the holiday. (Axios Richmond)

After putting the Blue Bee Cider taproom and production space on the market, owner Courtney Mailey has sold the cidery at 1320 Summit Ave. for $2.9 million. (Richmond BizSense)

In spirit of the season, the family-run Midlothian Turnpike eatery Abuelita’s is offering preorder tamales ranging from spicy pork and birria to vegetarian and sweet varieties. Act quickly, preorders close today, Dec. 22.

Doubling as a rustic eatery and purveyor of provisions, The Broken Tulip’s final days are here. Following six years in Carytown, owners David Crabtree-Logan and Sariann Lehrer plan to relocate to Crabtree-Logan’s native Scotland.

