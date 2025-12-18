Richmond Food News: Dec. 18-24

× Expand Food News will be taking an end-of-year break Dec. 25 and Jan. 1, but Richmond magazine’s dining coverage continues, including the reveal of our 2025 Best Restaurants next week. Wishing you happy holidays and a delicious 2026!

Expand (Re)opening day at Sub Rosa Bakery

Sub Rosa Returns

It’s the holiday miracle we all needed: Sub Rosa Bakery has returned. After a yearlong closure following a devastating fire, Richmond’s beloved, critically acclaimed bakery welcomed patrons back into its Church Hill shop on Tuesday. (I celebrated with the signatures, a ham and cheese croissant and sour cherry-pistachio pastry.) During the rebuild, owners and siblings Evin and Evrim Dogu made a bold shift, saying goodbye to wood-fired baking and moving to a fully electric setup. Pop in to admire the stunning tile-lined space, welcome the crew back and savor this next chapter. (Richmond magazine)

Cozy Season

If there’s a seasonal offering that truly gets it right — even more than boozy eggnog or festive baked goods — it’s soup. The soul-soothing power of a steaming cup or bowl is undeniable, and in our latest roundup of 5 Faves, Genevelyn Steele shares her go-to spots for cozying up with a warm one this winter. From piping-hot pho at a Midlothian newcomer to a veg-forward grab-and-go offering, get ready to spoon. (Richmond magazine)

Spotlight: Olivia Wilson

With the resume of a serious baking pro and a whimsical, artistic style to complement it, Olivia Wilson is the latest star of our Spotlight series. The freelance chef and baker is known for her brothy beans, art-inspired custom cakes and fun pastry pop-ups. Get to know the local culinary character, including her top kitchen essentials, go-to tunes and more. (Richmond magazine)

Friday Ritual

Every Friday, popular East End eatery Soul N’ Vinegar eases into the weekend with an elevated evening happy hour. Owner Michelle Parrish and partner William Rimmel tap into their fine-dining backgrounds, serving up a rotating selection of tapas-style bites. (Richmond magazine)

Feel-Good Food

This time of year brings a spirit of generosity, and a group of RVA locals are hoping to spread that cheer — one big tip at a time. Essie Weiss recently put out a call on the RVA Dine & Drink page on Facebook, inviting the public to join her and her husband for their annual Big Tip Breakfast. After years of splurging on lavish holiday meals, the couple felt inspired to do something different. “We thought, what if we took that budget — the fancy Christmas meal budget — and instead put it toward giving?” Essie says. For the past five years, they’ve done just that. The idea is simple: Gather for an inexpensive coffee, tea or breakfast and use that money to surprise servers with outsized tips. “Instead of spending money on a big meal, we spend it on blessing someone and making someone’s day,” she says. The effort has gained momentum each year as more people join in. This year’s Big Tip Breakfast took place at Cameo Cakery today, with another set for Saturday at Eat 66.

ICYMI

’Tis the season of treats, and if you’re a fan of the classic chocolate chip cookie, we’ve rounded up a sweet sampling of locally made versions. (Richmond magazine)

In Chester, Sophia Marie Patisserie is drawing lines daily for its eye-catching repertoire of French-inspired desserts. (Richmond magazine)

Japanese snack shop O!nigiri makes a long-awaited return. (Richmond magazine)

Party in Style: The New Year’s Eve options keep rolling in.

Chez Foushee: The French restaurant goes full Marie Antoinette with a four-course soiree — bubbles, amuse-bouche and live jazz included. Tickets are $138.

Metzger Bar & Butchery: Head to the Alps with a three-course meal complete with a Champagne toast for $95.

Bar Buoy: Is noon the new midnight? The Scott’s Addition seafood shack from Brittanny Anderson promises oysters for a buck, Hoppin’ John, collards and bloody marys during this New Year’s Day party.

Dirty Drinking: We are living in a peak beverage era, and here in RVA, Sippa is set to open in the coming weeks at 1415 Eastridge Road near Regency mall, specializing in customizable alcohol-free drinks built on a soda foundation. Think the Midwest-born “dirty soda” trend — classic pops remixed with add-ins including coconut cream, lime and flavored syrups.

For the Rest of Us: If you know just one Seinfeld episode (how dare you), it’s probably the one that gave us Festivus: the anti-holiday defined by the brutally honest “airing of grievances,” feats of strength (wrestling encouraged) and a proudly undecorated aluminum pole. Now the celebration is springing to life Dec. 23 at The Roosevelt with a (now sold-out, with a wait list available) Festivus Luncheon, complete with a tongue-in-cheek “historically accurate” menu of food and drinks inspired by the show.

Hot for Handhelds: Leaning into the background of chef Pablo Corrales, Scott’s Addition oyster hall Lillian is launching empanada night. Starting this week, try housemade empanadas from Corrales and crew every Wednesday and Thursday. The inaugural lineup includes rock shrimp and tuna, tamarind-braised pork, and “garleek” and chestnut mushroom.

New ’Boo: Big Bamboo — the concept from the owners of Sushi-O and Main Street Dragon stepping into the former Wong Gonzalez space downtown — is inching closer to its debut. The new eatery is planning a soft opening on Dec. 20.

