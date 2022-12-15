Richmond Food News: Dec. 15-21

× Expand This Puglian-style focaccia can be found at the newly opened Sprezza in Shockoe Slip. Head below to learn more. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

Club Med

Exuding cozy, welcoming vibes, Uliveto marks the latest dining addition to make its debut in the Fan. Helmed by the husband-and-wife duo behind nearby neighborhood restaurant Gersi, the Mediterranean-Italian venture softly opened last weekend in the former Secco Wine Bar space. Think fresh pastas, shareable seafood dishes and loads of garlic. (Richmond magazine)

Maher Pleads Guilty

Best known for his ownership of the now-shuttered The Rogue Gentlemen, John “Johnny” Robert Maher, a Richmond chef and restaurateur considered a knowledgable source in the food and beverage realm, pleaded guilty to a child pornography charge at the end of October. The news has shaken the local dining community. (Richmond magazine)

Keep on Giving

Boozy bottles, cans and accoutrements lift the spirit, literally, and make for easy grab-and-tag gifts. From an intriguing local cherry liqueur to wooden barrels destined for a homebrewer’s garage, discover a few ways to please all the imbibers in your life. (Richmond magazine)

With Finesse

Shoppers who make up Oro’s faithful farmers market fan base know to grab the handcrafted, seasonally inspired carbs upon arrival or risk having them sell out. Hosting regular pop-up dinners around town, chef Laine Myers — formerly of Nota Bene, Metzger Bar & Butchery, and Graffiato — has found her groove with the playful pasta concept. (Richmond magazine)

Cooking and Tasting

Ever heard of an olive oil sommelier? Me, either, until learning about the founder of Richmond Olive Oil Co., Robert Granados. Testing the everyday kitchen staple for impurities and sourcing oils from around the world, the purveyor can be found at area markets and, next year, a Cary Street storefront. (Richmond magazine)

ICYMI

After a decade of dining — and plenty of top-notch cocktails and bites — Jackson Ward’s Saison and its namesake market called it quits on Monday. (Richmond magazine)

The countdown to the holidays is on, and if you’re feeling the shopping stress, we’re here to offer relief with a list of made-in-Richmond inspiration featuring everything from oyster art to a cheese club membership. (Richmond magazine)

Spiked hot cocoa with a homemade marshmallow, kitschy cocktail glasses and waterside igloos await at these festive holiday stops. (Richmond magazine)

Channeling the flavors of Puglia and all its Southern Italian charm, Shockoe Slip’s Sprezza, from chef-owner Angela Petruzzelli, has officially graduated from pop-up to brick-and-mortar status. (Richmond magazine)

Chef Hans Doxzen shares a rich, rewarding octopus confit recipe that’s sure to impress. (Richmond magazine)

Dubbed the fastest-growing big restaurant chain in 2021 by Restaurant Business, Teriyaki Madness has made its sizzling Richmond premiere. Mick Fleck and son-in-law Jared Shanks, owners of River City Diner in Midlothian, introduced the Winterfield Crossing storefront on Dec. 9. (News release)

Little Mexico, the 1823 W. Cary St. family-owned, Mexican-inspired eatery, recently hit a 15-year milestone.

Calling all fans of boozy, bourbon barrel-aged stouts and brews that capture the Christmas cheer: GBS Fest is upon us. On Saturday, Dec. 17, Hardywood Park Craft Brewery’s West Creek outpost is hosting an all-day affair dedicated to the famed Gingerbread Stout and its many iterations.

The Soul Taco outpost in Jackson Ward has swiftly been eighty-sixed. In its place: an employee-based concept dubbed Sear Burger. Stay tuned for more details.

Upcoming Events