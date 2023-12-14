Richmond Food News: Dec. 14-20

× Expand This week’s edition of Food News includes pop-ups aplenty, drinkable gifts, new restaurants, fried chicken and more. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

Time to Toast

The new year is right around the corner, and if you’re like me, you’ve been procrastinating on the planning front. Fear not, area restaurants are ringing in 2024 by popping bottles and plating foie gras, offering multicourse soirees and more. Comfy clothes at the crib more your style? We also have ideas for a little at-home celebrating. (Richmond magazine)

Two Dots and a Dash

Whether you’re looking to zhuzh up your bar cart or have a thirsty friend in need of a spirited gift, local options abound. In this month’s 5 Faves, Genevelyn Steele showcases local libations and beverage accoutrements, including creamy coquito, seasonal shrubs and RVA-made tonics. (Richmond magazine)

Heavy Duty

Jason “Tank” Walker has been a part of the Joe’s Inn family for nearly three decades. A living time capsule, the kitchen manager can recall every snow day, every Country Greek Salad season and every restaurant regular since he was hired. We caught up with the veteran chef and father of two about being a part of the restaurant’s legacy. (Richmond magazine)

ICYMI

A Mexican holiday tradition, tamales have allowed TBT El Gallo owner Carlos Ordaz-Nunez to reconnect with his heritage. P.S.: The next tamale pickup is Dec. 22. (Richmond magazine)

Holiday sips await at a host of local bars. More ideas: Hang at Helen’s for a classic dose of holiday cheer; swing by Shaggy B for a little eggnog; pop into Virago Spirits for the Tahitian Holiday cocktail; or enjoy caviar and Christmas at Black Lodge. (Richmond magazine)

Speaking of caviar, try this recipe for potato latkes with creme fraiche and caviar, perfect for rounding out your Hanukkah celebrations. (Richmond magazine)

Led by chef Jessica Wilson, the long-awaited GRACE will be launching a residency at Hatch Local food hall this weekend. Providing a sneak peek of Wilson’s future brick-and-mortar restaurant, the veg-forward menu leans into local ingredients. Wilson, a native New Englander, plans to offer shareable small bites, a tinned fish happy hour and Tuesday supper club. There will also be a small market area stocked with grab-and-go provisions and snacks.

Bingo Beer Co. is switching it up. Owner Jay Bayer, formerly of Saison, announced that the Scott’s Addition brewery will be getting a refresh, both aesthetically and in the kitchen. Seasoned restaurateur Brittanny Anderson will be joining the team as culinary consultant. Stay tuned for tavern-style bar pies that channel the pizza shops of Northern New Jersey by the end of January. (News release)

After shuffling restaurant spaces, Sprezza is shifting gears and reintroducing itself. Enter Sprezzina, a pint-sized version of the Puglia-inspired restaurant from owner Angela Petruzelli that debuts its new digs on Dec. 14. Operating inside a cozy, seven-table nook at 1719 E. Franklin St. next to JewFro, Sprezzina will offer aperitivi, pasta and spritzes.

Meal prep purveyor Gold Food is ending service this week. The business was originally launched by Haluk Ural before being taken over by Ned Curry of Ryba’s pierogies.

Nokoribi, The Veil Brewing Co.’s in-house restaurant, just dropped a Sunday Chicken Party tub that looks finger-licking good. Ringing in at $55, it’s overflowing with spicy drums, a half-dozen togarashi-spiced wings, 1 1/2 pounds of karaage chicken nuggets and an array of fixin’s.

There are cakes, and then there are sushi cakes. Everyone should check out this flaming tuna nacho-inspired sushi cake, an intricate, colorful and textural tempura crunch-laden creation from Fighting Fish. If only these had been around for my 12th birthday.

Settling into its new Jackson Ward digs, Sincero has added brunch and dessert to the mix — say hello to housemade buñuelos and a breakfast sammie putting Mickey D’s to shame.

A shuttered Fan restaurant space is being revived. Aces Sport Lounge owner LaChan Toran plans to open Marylou’s in the former Postbellum building at 1323 W. Main St. (Richmond Times-Dispatch)

Booze-free bottle shop Point 5 and Varina’s picturesque Celeste Farms are teaming up on Jan. 13 for a multicourse dinner with nonalcoholic pairings.

Members of the local food and beverage community are mourning the loss of prominent Charlottesville restaurateur Will Richey, whose portfolio includes The Bebedero, The Whiskey Jar, Brasserie Saison and the James Beard Award-nominated The Alley Light. (The Daily Progress)

RVA Love

Richmond baking superstar Keya Wingfield — and her haldi doodh, or golden milk sugar cookies — grace this year’s 19th annual Washington Post holiday cookie list.

Upcoming Events

