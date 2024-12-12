Richmond Food News: Dec. 12-18

× Expand Cozy up with a big bowl of comfort food (like this mapo tofu from Cheng Du), then head below for a collection of winter warmers and more of the week’s Food News. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

Opening Soon: Brazen

A crew of longtime local dining industry employees and pals — who previously worked at restaurants including L’Opossum, Edo’s Squid and Pinky’s — are teaming up to introduce Brazen on Cary Street in the Fan. The center of their new concept: low-and-slow cuisine. Looking to showcase the beauty of braised proteins and veggies, the restaurant plans to open next month. (Richmond magazine)

Gingerbread Cheer

Pastry chefs and engineers don’t typically work together, but when there’s 250 pounds of gingerbread dough involved, that’s a different story. Follow the scent of cinnamon and molasses as we explore gingerbread’s role in Richmond holiday traditions, from awe-inspiring displays at the city’s oldest hotel to Hardywood’s iconic, sought-after stouts plus festive recipes from local chefs, bakers and mixologists. (Richmond magazine)

Winter Warmers

’Tis the season for cranberry-spiked brews, soothing sips and all the eggnog. In the latest edition of 5 Faves, writer Genevelyn Steele shares a curated collection of winter beverages, including a first-ever Virginia vintage, a sugar cookie-topped cocktail and more. (Richmond magazine)

Ski Season

I appreciate a well-executed theme, especially when it involves transforming a mini golf course into a faux ski resort for the holiday season — iceberg-inspired bevvies included. We caught up with Hotel Greene Bar Manager Steven Pustorino to discuss his creative vision. P.S.: Don’t miss the Penicillin-inspired hot toddy. (Richmond magazine)

New Additions

After a pandemic hiatus, followed by another pause, the owners of Church Hill’s Frontier are back home on the range. Chris Davis and partner Juliette Highland — the team behind smoky sister concept Alamo BBQ (now closed for the winter) — have reopened their restaurant, which draws on barbecue influences from across the globe.

The owner of La Bodega, Papi’s and Margarita’s Cantina continues to expand his reach. Carlos Londoño opened Queens Comfort Latin Kitchen and Cocktails last week at 1316 E. Cary St. in Shockoe Slip in the former City Dogs space. A native of Queens, New York, Londoño aims to re-create the vibe from his former stomping grounds. (Richmond BizSense)

C’mon Get Happy

Neighborhood cafe Soul N’ Vinegar has launched happy hour on Fridays from 4 to 8 p.m. The welcome-to-the-weekend menu features Spanish tortillas, garlic shrimp with chorizo, and crispy chickpeas and olives, along with wines by the glass.

Night owls, listen up: Belmont Food Shop is keeping the party going with After Hours. Every Friday and Saturday from 9:30 p.m. to midnight, find deals including an $8 Old Fashioned or martini and a $5 pour of amaro or tall-boy beer.

ICYMI

Serving Egyptian specialties including koshary and fresh-made pita bread, multigenerational restaurant Memi’s is now open on Main Street. (Richmond magazine)

From a show-stopping buche de Noel to boozy, fruit-studded stollen and coquito-flavored ice cream, discover a dozen festive holiday desserts you shouldn’t miss. (Richmond magazine)

Get the scoop on a waterside suburban watering hole in our latest Open Tab. (Richmond magazine)

Take a trip down memory lane with local favorite The Grapevine, which has been feeding Richmonders for 30 years. (Richmond magazine)

Carytown sausage and hot dog shop The Mayor has a busy weekend ahead. Chef-owner Kyle Morse will roll out brunch starting Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., with dishes including frittatas and biscuits and gravy. He’s also inviting his buds Black Cat Biscuits for the launch on Dec. 14, followed by a Sunday Bagel pop-up on Dec. 15.

Gingerbread Cove is calling: Island-inspired Forest Hill refuge Little Nickel is slipping into the holiday spirit with its own themed bar, featuring libations such as Baba Yagas Brew, with Earl Grey rum, passionfruit, cinnamon and clove.

Breaking the growing trend of Tuesday as the day off for restaurants, Heritage has announced that it will add Tuesday service to its schedule.

The folks at Fine Creek Brewing Co. in Powhatan are hosting their second annual Somewhereness Festival from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14. Embracing the idea of terroir, the event is a showcase of the commonwealth, with beer, wine and cider produced almost entirely with ingredients grown in Virginia. The lineup: Blue Bee Cider, Crazy Rooster Brewing Co., Troddenvale Cider, Barboursville and Blenheim vineyards, and more.

The dinner series Adventures With Charlotte’s is approaching its last culinary throwdown of the year. Tickets for the next event on Dec. 20, dubbed Friendmas, are on sale now.

Bust out your finest festive PJs for a party at Pink Room. The Union Hill cocktail lounge is hosting a weekend-long soiree with retro party snacks, cookies and martinis.

RVA Love

Richmond-based bartender Steve Yang, formerly of Brenner Pass and Pink Room, swizzled, shook and concocted signature cocktails during a recent United States Bartenders’ Guild competition and has been recognized as one of the 100 best bartenders in the country. Cheers!

