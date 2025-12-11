Richmond Food News: Dec. 11-17

× Expand Scroll below for a sweet selection of the latest Food News. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

Pastry Precision

In Chester, Sophia Marie Patisserie has gone viral for its hyperrealistic trompe l’oeil fruit desserts, drawing long lines and selling out within hours. Behind the buzz is baker Stacia Palomeque, whose pandemic hobby has become a nearly 200-item French pastry operation built on technique and fueled by family. (Richmond magazine)

Sweet Pursuit

I support cookie consumption all year long, but we all know their time to shine is during the holiday season. Suckers for a classic, writer Stephanie Ganz and I tracked down an assortment of locally made chocolate chip cookies that keep us coming back. From crispy edges and soft centers to brown butter and flaky salt, we talk shop with area bakers who’ve made the treat their own. (Richmond magazine)

Quiet Mastery

The Richmond dining community loves a comeback story. After shuttering her Carytown shop during the pandemic, proprietor Wakako Reno has brought O!nigiri back to life. The business reopened on West Broad Street earlier this year, specializing in the Japanese snack and serving options including spicy tuna and walnut miso inside a cutesy grab-and-go shop designed by Reno’s daughter. (Richmond magazine)

ICYMI

Find primo presents for wine lovers in your life with input from local bottle shop owners and experts — and enjoy a little something post-shopping with more pro picks. (Richmond magazine)

In our latest round of Best Bites, discover our most memorable dining and drinking moments of the month gone by. (Richmond magazine)

Trashed Pandas and Purloined Possums: After a pair of very Richmond/very weird events, local critters have been a hot topic of conversation. Last week, an area raccoon made national and international news — and became the star of an SNL skit — after going on an overnight rampage through a Hanover ABC store on Black Friday. And, over in the Fan, sandwich spot Garnett’s is on the hunt after its beloved possum sign that reads, “Hiss Laugh Love” went missing last week.

Stay a While: Fan deli Susie’s is encouraging guests to sit down at the table and order. The casual counter-service spot is now offering a special dinner menu with table service, available Tuesday through Saturday from 5 to 9 p.m. The initial menu drop includes classics like their perfectly crisp latkes alongside peppers and anchovies, broccoletti and beans, branzino, and brisket.

Community Support: Bar Buoy is grieving the unexpected loss of one of its employees. Gladys Urbina died unexpectedly earlier this month, leaving behind family members who also work at the Scott’s Addition restaurant. Owner Brittanny Anderson has launched a GoFundMe campaign to help the family cover funeral expenses. An Instagram post from Anderson reads, “Gladys was a devoted mother and grandmother and a bright light of kindness in our workplace. We all will miss her warmth, her quick jokes, and loving strength.”

Taste the Terroir: Live music, crackling fires and Virginia flavors await at Fine Creek Brewing Co.’s third annual Somewhereness festival, Dec. 14 from noon to 5 p.m. Find the commonwealth on full display, with beer, wine and cider produced almost entirely with local ingredients. The lineup includes Blue Bee Cider and Crazy Rooster Brewing Co., alongside visiting makers Troddenvale Cider and Barboursville and Blenheim vineyards. Bonus: oysters and hot bevvies, too.

Changing Hands: The shuttered Heritage space has been acquired by another husband-and-wife duo. Vivian Zheng and Jianwei Tang, owners of downtown sushi den Nami, have purchased the Fan building for $1.1 million. Their plan: to introduce a Japanese barbecue restaurant called Niku with an expected late-winter opening. (Richmond BizSense)

Enter 2026: New Year’s Eve is quickly approaching, as are the Champagne- and caviar-filled events to ring in another spin around the sun. Stay tuned for a more comprehensive list, but if you’re a Type A planner and really need to lock something in, here are a few options.

The Brooklyn, the recently debuted wood-fired hot spot, is open Dec. 27-31 if you’re craving that new new. Or perhaps a Scott’s Addition crawl including Lillian and Lost Letter, too?

Grisette: The Church Hill bouchon is hosting an ode to Northern Italy, “one of the greatest culinary regions in the world.” Dinner is $125/person with optional $75 wine pairings.

Pizza Bones is hosting a no-cover night of dancing under the disco ball until 1 a.m.

Daisy’s at Tredegar: The riverside cafe is offering a toast, heavy hors d’oeuvres, music, games and more for $50.

Chez Foushee: While the menu is TBD, the decades-old French restaurant promises a backdrop of candlelight and live jazz.

RVA Love

Local chili crunch purveyor Mar Mar has landed in a league of top-notch makers. Garden & Gun released its 16th annual Made in the South Awards, with the texture-heavy, zingy condiment among the standout food items. Stocking stuffer, anyone?

In the latest issue of the cheese publication Culture, focusing on seasonal entertaining, local snack queen Keya Wingfield’s Black Salt potato chips were dubbed a charcuterie board essential.

Upcoming Events