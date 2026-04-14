Bonded by Flavor

× Expand Curry’s Caribbean Restaurant & Bar is located at 119 E. Leigh St. in Jackson Ward.

There are many types of curry around the world — Indian, Thai, Jamaican, red, yellow and green.

While they fall under the same umbrella, each has distinct flavors shaped by deep cultural and historical roots. So, when Sylvia Alecia Coppin-Smith and her husband, Gabriel Smith, set out to open a food truck in 2019, the name Curry’s came naturally.

The duo eventually expanded into a brick-and-mortar business with Curry’s Caribbean Restaurant & Bar at 119 E. Leigh St., bringing their island-inspired cuisine to a permanent home. In 2026 they celebrated two years at their Jackson Ward location, focusing on elevating the experience of Caribbean dining.

The couple’s roots span Guyana, Trinidad and Tobago, and Jamaica — countries known for their rich culinary traditions.

“It’s the curry that unites everyone,” Coppin-Smith says.

From the beginning, getting the flavors right was the priority. To maintain authenticity, the restaurant imports spices from the countries where each dish originates.

And while the food truck quickly found success, both continued working other jobs to stay afloat — until one day, when Smith received a call from a friend asking for help moving someone out of a building in Jackson Ward. He didn’t know the person but agreed to help.

“I figured it was a house,” he says, “then it ended up being a restaurant.”

Seeing an opportunity, Smith decided on the spot to submit a bid on the property — without telling his wife. When he shared the news, the two returned that night to tour the space and felt an immediate connection.They made an offer, stepping into what had been a long-shared dream.

Expand Gabriel Smith and Sylvia Alecia Coppin-Smith, owners of Curry's Caribbean Restaurant & Bar

As they prepared to move in, they also began learning about the history of Jackson Ward. The restaurant sits across from the Maggie L. Walker National Historic Site and shares a wall with the historic Hippodrome Theatre.

When Monica Lucas, co-owner of nearby Serenity Counseling, heard about the new neighbors, she quickly introduced herself and has since helped connect Curry’s with the community, the couple say.

“I think the community creates the foundation here,” Coppin-Smith says. “There’s so much togetherness and culture. I believe there are ancestral spirits that still warm this place and make people feel a part of it.”

Coppin-Smith prepares every dish herself, which has occasionally caused a little tension in the kitchen, she says — especially with her son, who also works there. She doesn’t write down her recipes, making it difficult for others to step in. Still, she remains firm in her approach.

“He told me, ‘Why don’t you just write it down?’” Coppin-Smith says. “My aunt would say, ‘If you run out of this, use this,’ and that’s how I learned. We don’t write anything down.”

Coppin-Smith still works as a TSA agent at the Richmond airport, spending her evenings cooking dishes including roti, stew and oxtail. Customers often come in excited to find authentic flavors from home, eager to order as much as they can. Others arrive simply to try something new — a part of the business she finds especially rewarding.

“That’s my favorite part,” she says. “The people who know, know, but getting to explain and share the culture is amazing. Virginia could use the variety.”

Curry’s also sells Caribbean staples such as sorrel, a refreshing drink made from hibiscus flowers, and Bake & Saltfish, nestled in fluffy fried dough and featuring a blend of bell peppers, onions and spices. Goat is served with a choice of breads, including the super soft BussUp, a popular Trinidadian flatbread, dhal puri or roti. They also have become known for their Crispy Cups, a hollowed pastry shell filled with everything from curry shrimp, fried shrimp or salmon to curry beef, oxtail, jerk brisket or stewed chicken.

Demand has grown quickly. The restaurant’s catering services are booked through November, and reservations may soon be required. A two-story outdoor dining area is also under construction and set to open this spring.

While the growth has been rapid, the couple remain focused on reaching the three-year mark — a milestone they say will signal lasting success for Curry’s and its bold, flavorful dishes.

Curry’s Caribbean Restaurant & Bar is open Tuesday from 2 to 6 p.m. for takeout, Wednesday and Thursday from 2 to 4 p.m. (takeout only) and from 4 to 8 p.m. for dinner service, Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (takeout only) and from 2 to 7 p.m. for dinner service, Saturday from 2 to 7 p.m., and Sunday from 1 to 6 p.m.