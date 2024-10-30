Creepy Culinarians

× Expand Photo via Adobe Stock

Wine and dine like Hannibal Lecter

One of the most famous gourmands of our age is also the greatest villain in cinema history — Dr. Hannibal Lecter, the former forensic psychiatrist also known as The Chesapeake Ripper. Dr. Lecter explores some truly cruel and creative cooking with surprising connections to the area. We may not want to recreate his cooking, but we could be inspired by the food and wine pairings of Virginia’s famous cannibal cook this Halloween.

A voracious epicurean, Hannibal and his discerning tastes come to life in the book series written by Thomas Harris, in the films where he’s played by Anthony Hopkins and even the TV series featuring Mads Mikkelsen. Throughout the series, Dr. Lecter flexes his culinary knowledge and serves meaningful wine selections. Bâtard-Montrachet Grand Cru is a favorite of both Dr. Lecter and investigator Will Graham.

At Richmond wine shop Terroirizer, owner Ryan Nottingham recommends producer Domaine Derain, located in the heart of the Puligny-Montrachet region of France. Nottingham says, “We focus exclusively on natural wine, which means organic/biodynamic agriculture, dry farming [with] no irrigation, harvesting by hand. This specific collection seems right for Dr. Lecter’s refined tastes.”

In the 1991 film “Silence of the Lambs” Lecter quips, “I ate his liver with some fava beans and a nice chianti.” Joey Johnson, General Manager at Corks & Kegs says, “We know he likes Italian wine. This time of year I'm suggesting [Lecter] try the Gran Medaglia Montepulciano from Negus in Villamagna or Fattora di Bascio I Pini blend from Rufina."

Johnson also recommends a wine that comes with its own ghost story. “Murder Ridge Vineyard in [California] is named as such because Joseph Cooper was murdered there in 1911 and his ghost still haunts the place.”

The chilling film Hannibal (2001) was filmed at several locations around Richmond, including a memorable dinner scene that took place on Grove Avenue. It also gives us the most iconic charcuterie box of all time: a neatly packed box from Dean & DeLuca filled with fine cheese, chocolate, fresh fruit, beluga caviar, water crackers and Lecter’s homemade “sweet breads” in a tiny Tupperware container. He is seen drinking a bottle of 1996 Château Phélan Ségur Saint-Estèphe with it. The wine is a special order at Corks & Kegs. You can secure a personal charcuterie box locally from Truckle Cheesemonger, and no one from the FBI will call after.

The food is a full-blown character in the “Hannibal” television series, mirroring the intrigue, unique tastes and sentiments of the character. The on-air culinary work has been lauded for exquisite plating and imaginative and truly gourmet gruesomeness. Acclaimed chef Josè Andrés worked with food stylist Janice Poon on the set. Poon famously kept a blog about her work and even created a cookbook, "Feeding Hannibal: A Connoisseur’s Cookbook."

In S1E5, Hannibal prepares "foie gras au torchon with a late harvest of Vidal sauce with dried and fresh figs.” In S1E8 Dr. Lecter serves a “late harvest Vidal from Linden Vineyards” and declares, “The Virginia wine revolution is upon us.”

Jim Law, the owner of Linden Vineyard in Fauquier County, says José Andrés made the recommendation. “He loves our late harvest wines and was hired as a consultant on the show. He’s the one that made that happen." It’s been a decade since the episode first aired and people still seek out this wine for its connection to the series. Law, however, does not recommend Lecter’s pairings, noting this ice wine is best served with a rich, ripe triple cream cheese.

In S1E6 Lecter serves “wine jelly with Norton grapes and sugared roses” and says, “I love Norton grapes.” According to Virginia Wine, Norton is “America’s oldest wine grape, first cultivated in Richmond with native vines in the 1820s." A collective of Virginia-based Norton growers known as the Norton Network will be hosting the Norton Wine Tour through November 10. Over 20 wineries featuring this historic grape will participate, offering red, rosè and sparkling vints.

Ghoulish gourmands can revisit the Hannibal film and TV series on various streaming sites. Then, head to the darkest local cellar or vineyard, grab a bottle of something thoughtful, and have a friend for dinner.

Suspiciously good ‘cue with Raynor Scheine

"Fried Green Tomatoes" is a 90’s cult classic featuring foodways of the Deep South and starring VCU Theater alum Raynor Scheine ("Ace Ventura," "My Cousin Vinny," "Lincoln"). Scheine plays a hard-boiled Alabama sheriff in an outstanding ensemble cast featuring Mary Stuart Masterson, Mary-Louise Parker, Cicely Tyson and Cathy Bates.

Southern cooking is central to the film’s story. Scheine says they “brought in professionals” to do the cooking seen throughout. The delicious Southern delicacy and the film’s namesake, fried green tomatoes, are prominently featured, but barbecue is even more essential to the plot.

Scheine’s character, Sheriff Smoot, declares it “the best barbecue I ever ate.” Although the line was scripted, Scheine insists it was the truth. “It really was the best barbecue I ever ate. It was voted the best barbecue in the state of Georgia. It came from a barbecue place called Fresh Air Barbecue.” The nearly 95-year-old establishment, which has locations in Jackson and Macon, is the oldest pit-cooked barbecue restaurant in Georgia and is renowned for slow cooked pork and Brunswick stew.

“After I finished filming, I went back a few days later and got some more of that barbecue,” Scheine says. “And then about 10 years later, I took a trip down and ate more of that barbecue.”

Locally, Scheine says he goes for Virginia Barbeque in Ashland “but they turned the one near my house into a Wawa.” He is still looking for a favorite in Richmond.

Maybe try a Smoked Jackfruit Big Box from The Original Ronnie’s BBQ or taste-test the 'cue at ZZQ, Deep Run Roadhouse or Buz and Ned’s Real Barbecue, which Richmond magazine readers voted their top choices in the 2024 Best & Worst survey. Head to Lunch.Supper for pimento cheese and fried green tomatoes, then grab your best bud and get cozy on the couch for a legendary murder mystery movie night.