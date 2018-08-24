A Delicious Dozen

Salivate over highlights from the 12-course kickoff dinner for ChefsFeed Indie Week in Richmond | Photos by Eileen Mellon

by

"Wow." — a common phrase among diners at the Thursday-evening kickoff dinner for ChefsFeed Indie Week at Brenner Pass. In this traveling showcase of culinary heavy hitters from across the country, 12 chefs, four from Richmond — host Brittanny Anderson, Jason Alley of Pasture and Comfort, Adam Hall of Saison, and Randall Doetzer — each prepared a course of this epic meal. Richmond, the smallest host city to date, shone for the sold-out soiree that brought to life flavors from the Pacific Northwest to Harlem. The dining series continues through the weekend with a grand finale on Sunday, Aug. 26.

Tags

by

Connect With Us

Sign up for our weekly Food News

Eileen Mellon

News & Trends

From food trucks to white-tablecloth destinations, craft cocktails to craft beer, farm to table to fork, we serve up the latest in Richmond dining and drinking. Feedback? Suggestions? They are always appreciated. Contact Food Writer Eileen Mellon at eileenm [at] richmag [dot] com.

RSS

Restaurant Directory

Find info and get ideas on where to eat around Richmond.