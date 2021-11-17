Candy and Culture

× 1 of 3 Expand Lupita's Dulceria is home to Mexican candies, home goods and more. × 2 of 3 Expand Handmade goods created from barro × 3 of 3 Expand The store specializes in candy and ice cream but also offers a dose of culture. Prev Next

“As Mexican people, we wanted to spread our culture to non-Hispanics, something that could show the county of Henrico and the Richmond area what Mexican people are known for and what we enjoy in our country,” says Monica Escamilla, co-owner of Lupita’s Dulceria Mexican Ice Cream & Candy Shop.

The store, stocked with spicy candies, cool treats and handcrafted art opened at 7015 Staples Mill Road earlier this week, offering a crash course in Mexican culture.

This isn't the first venture for the Escamilla family, who are established restaurateurs in the Richmond area. Pancho’s Cantina & Grill in the Fan at 1919 W. Main St. is owned by Monica's sister, Mary Escamilla. And their father, Jesus Escamilla, owns Frida’s Mexican Restaurant, which has locations at 910 E. Parham Road and 2903 Williamsburg Road.

The shop’s name, Lupita, is a derivation of Guadalupe, the Mexican name for “Mother Mary.” The Escamillas are Catholic, and they see Guadalupe as a big inspiration in Mexico.

The venture was inspired by the Escamilla family’s home state, Jalisco, and the majority of the products the shop sells, such as bowls and dolls, are items they grew up seeing in their native country.

Lupita’s Dulceria offers a selection of ice creams, from vanilla and chocolate to specialty flavors including their signature churro dulce de leche. The shelves are lined with a wide variety of Mexican candies such as chocolate-covered mazapan — a sweet, dry peanut butter candy — as well as lollipops, tamarind gummies and sweets destined to fill whimsical pinatas.

The shop features clothing such as ponchos and Mexican handcrafted and hand-painted art for sale. Most of the art is made from barro, a clay-like material that is shaped to form pitchers, cups, containers for salsa and appetizer plates — things people can use on a daily basis.

“Some of [the art] comes from our state, Jalisco," says Escamilla, who is also a local photographer (and a contributor to Richmond magazine). "A lot of elderly people profit off [the art], and they distribute it to the United States — that helps them a lot. Another part it comes from is the southern part of Mexico, specifically Guanajuato, and it’s a really good part of our culture over there."

The dulceria is a family business, and everyone has pitched in their help to make the shop possible.

“I’m most definitely proud of my family and of the stance that we’re in right now. They are putting all their effort in it, and I’m really proud of how far we’ve made it,” she says.

Lupita’s Dulceria prides itself not just on offering a taste of home with candy and treats, but also on showcasing items directly from Mexico.

“Something really special about [Lupita's] that I don’t really see in this area is probably the variety of authentic Mexican things that we have," Escamilla says. "I feel like a lot of things that are brought to the U.S. and other stores are most likely not actually made in Mexico. We try to keep our authenticity at 100%."

Lupita’s Dulceria is open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.