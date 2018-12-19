New Year, New Owner

× Expand Camden's Dogtown Market at 201 W. Seventh St. will take on a new owner in 2019. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

Starting in January, chef-owner Andy Howell will step down from his Manchester eatery, Camden’s Dogtown Market — a one-stop shop for wine and beer, gourmet offerings including seasonal and local items, and an affordable prix fixe menu — and pass the torch to a new owner.

“I’ve kind of had the itch for a while,” says Howell. He opened the business in 2012 at 201 W. Seventh St.

“It seemed to have a shelf life — I’ve said after five or six years I would move on to another project, and it’s been [nearly] seven,” shares Howell, who moved to Richmond in 1983 to attend Virginia Commonwealth University.

“I’ll miss it, though,” says Howell of his time at Camden’s. “I’ve made some great friends and customers over the years.”

Stepping up to the plate as new owner is seasoned chef Jannequin Bennett, who served as the executive chef of TJ’s at The Jefferson Hotel for almost 10 years. Six years ago she joined Everyday Gourmet, a catering company that focuses on vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free fare, as a partner; she will continue to serve as co-owner.

The change in ownership at Camden’s happened serendipitously. Howell’s daytime server at the market, Sandra Davis, is friends with Bennett and had worked with her for years at The Jefferson. Davis knew that Bennett had scaled back her involvement in day-to-day operations at Everyday Gourmet and was looking to spread her wings; she also knew Howell was looking to make an exit. She mentioned Bennett's interest to Howell one day at the market, and he reached out to Bennett — the rest was a matter of paperwork.

“I was excited to see he had this model of retail and restaurant, and I looked at how Manchester is growing and the opportunities presenting themselves now,” says Bennett of her draw to Camden's. “I’ve mostly worked in larger places, and the idea of working in a smaller place that is community-based is appealing.”

Camden's devotees can expect the same familiar lineup of menu items, with slight tweaks and additions.

“I want to expand on the menu and the many things done here now that are great,” says Bennett, referring to the bread baked daily, bacon cured in house and pickles made from scratch.

Bennett says she plans to add more vegetarian and vegan-friendly items to the menu, but keep it “very inclusive,” along with expanding breakfast offerings.

As for Howell, don’t write him out of the restaurant industry just yet. He says that although he plans to “put on [his] tool belt” and focus on renovating multiple properties, owning another restaurant is always a possibility.

“Maybe in six to eight months; I’m thinking of some kind of weekend restaurant out in Cumberland,” says Howell, who has been in the restaurant world for 28 years and previously owned Cafe Rustica (now Cafe Rustika), Zeus Gallery Cafe and Avenue 805.

As far as opening another outpost in Richmond?

“I think I’m done with solo restaurants in Richmond, but I may partner with someone.”

Camden’s Dogtown Market will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays through January and resume regular business hours in February.