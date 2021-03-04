Beyond the Plate

× 1 of 3 Expand (From left) Richmond Black Restaurant Experience founders Kelli Lemon, Shemicia Bowen and Amy Wentz × 2 of 3 Expand This year's list of participating restaurants × 3 of 3 Expand The Mobile Soul Sunday event will take place at nine locations across the city. Prev Next

“I think the Black restaurant community is thought of as a niche little subset of the foodie town Richmond is, and we really want to promote and raise awareness that there are many hidden gems across the city that other people should know about,” says Shemicia Bowen, co-founder of Richmond Black Restaurant Experience (RBRE), one of the city's fastest growing food events.

Radio personality and Urban Hang Suite owner Kelli Lemon and former 8th District City Council candidate Amy Wentz round out the trio of community-oriented women who launched the weeklong event in 2017 as a way to highlight Black-owned restaurants and other food businesses throughout the region. Marking its fifth year in 2021, RBRE will take place March 7-14.

“In 2017, when we made the announcement, there was almost a rumbling effect that started across the state, people got every excited,” Bowen says of the inaugural event. “For the first time, they saw something that was carved out for a community that hadn’t had that type of marketing push behind them, and since then we have seen a tremendous growth.”

Charles' Kitchen, a Caribbean eatery at 9127 W. Broad St. known for its oxtail, snapper and curry chicken, has been on board since the event’s inception. Growing up in St. Lucia and St. Thomas, chef-owner Claudius Charles inherited island recipes from his family, and he opened his namesake restaurant just a week before the first RBRE.

“Now, we’re turning 5, that’s a milestone of its own,” Charles says. “The program has helped us so that we have resources. Every year, the customer base grew and grew, and after everything is done, they stay with us.”

While bringing restaurants new customers is a large focus, RBRE is centered on community, revealing the diversity in the local dining industry and fostering a Richmond restaurant scene where everyone feels supported. It also provides a platform for education and open discussion about the difficulties and disadvantages often faced by African Americans within the dining industry.

“It’s not just about food, it's about promoting and amplifying the Black business community, specifically the restaurants,” says Bowen, a Virginia State University alumna. “We also want to encourage legacy and lineage, and generational growth and wealth in these small businesses.”

Over the years, there has been a stronger push to assist businesses with operational tasks from record keeping and administrative support to marketing.

“We realized that some of the businesses needed to be supported in other ways,” Bowen says, adding that this year, in partnership with Richmond Region Tourism (RRT), RBRE is offering training classes to Black-owned caterers.

Last summer, in partnership with RRT's BLK RVA initiative, RBRE debuted 365 Giving, a fundraising campaign to aid participants that have been affected by the pandemic. After raising $40,000, the campaign recently relaunched with an expanded goal.

“That [charitable giving] was a response from the community, and many of them were from people we did not know outside of our friend sphere and were strangers to BRE — all nationalities, all ages, all races felt compelled to ensure that these business in Richmond became sustainable,” Bowen says.

Located at 7574 W. Broad St., RVA Cafe is making its RBRE debut this year. Chef-owner Daquan Woodberry opened the breakfast and lunch eatery in 2018 and says he’s excited for the exposure.

“I think it will connect us to the community and more people can know we're here,” the Virginia Tech and Stratford University culinary grad says.

The cafe has a small dining room, and Woodberry says it is a takeout-heavy business. Following the onset of the pandemic and the associated increase in to-go service last year, the Richmond native launched a local delivery app, LoCo, offering commission rates significantly lower than national players such as Grubhub, DoorDash and Uber Eats.

“The main goal is to aid our local restaurant community,” Woodberry says, adding that LoCo is currently offering no-charge consultation services to businesses that sign up and that there are co-op opportunities available for restaurant owners. “We’re also giving free delivery for all Black restaurants in the city of Richmond when going through LoCo.”

In-person gatherings remain limited due to pandemic restrictions, and RBRE's founders have been forced to get creative with this year's events.

The 2021 festivities kick off with a preview event March 5, a virtual screening of the new film "Coming 2 America" presented in cooperation with the Afrikana Independent Film Festival. For the at-home watch party, Chef Mamusu’s Africanne on Main and Shockoe Bottom’s Bello’s Lounge will offer authentic African cuisine for takeout, while eateries including Nomad Deli & Catering Co., Jackie’s on Laburnum, Ma Michele’s, and others will feature a "McDowell’s Burger” special.

For the food truck event Mobile Soul Sunday on March 7, Richmonders can find trucks parked at nine locations around town including the Black History Museum & Cultural Center of Virginia, the "Rumors of War" statue at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, and the Arthur Ashe Center. Each spot will feature three trucks from noon to 5 p.m.

"To add in intentionality, we selected locations that have historical reference and that represent Black historic leadership across the city,” Bowen explains.

Other experiences include a virtual sip and paint, a virtual wine tasting with RichWine, and a livestreamed Notorious B.I.G. Tribute Party hosted by Lemon and DJ Lonnie B.

In RBRE's five years, the cast of culinary players — veterans from Family Secrets and Croaker’s Spot to newbies including Ruby Scoops and Cheddar Jackson — has grown from 18 to over 40 and has drawn visitors from states away. Bowen says they collect data from businesses following each edition of RBRE, and since the event’s inception, participants have reported more than $2 million in collective revenue.

"Richmond is being transformational in how we look and feel," Bowen adds, "and we want to ensure these restaurants are a part of that reimagining of Richmond.”

Find the full list of participating restaurants in the 2021 Richmond Black Restaurant Experience. This year's event beneficiary is the Urban League of Greater Richmond Young Professionals.