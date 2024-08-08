Richmond Food News: Aug. 8-14

× Expand Rain, rain, pho away. This week’s Food News is brimming with hot topics, covering everything from a chef on the move to an RVA-owned tequila and extended hours at a local cafe. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

Rise Up

They say everything is bigger in Texas, and the folks behind The Smoky Mug are trying on a 3,000-square-foot restaurant space for size. After nearly four years at their current building, the owners of the North Side coffee shop and Texas-inspired smokehouse plan to relocate the business down the block and reintroduce a more streamlined, spacious and elevated version of the neighborhood hangout. (Richmond magazine)

Oh, Runaway

Pasta and chicken salad may not be the most on-trend dishes, but the classic cold salads have a nostalgic appeal for Richmond diners. Fueling the downtown lunch crowd for nearly 40 years, food cart Christopher’s Runaway Gourmay remains a Main Street staple, and we caught up with owner Patrick Nauth to learn how the journey began. (Richmond magazine)

Changing Tides

A veteran fishmonger and former owner of Yellow Umbrella Provisions has introduced a new multifunctional concept: Shoreline Seafood Market pulls triple duty as a seafood shop, grocer and mini restaurant. (Richmond magazine)

A Sweet Tradition

One of the city’s juiciest traditions returns Aug. 11. Whether you attend every year with the fam, seek out the sweet summer specials at participating spots, or just go for the music and people watching, there’s no doubt the Carytown Watermelon Festival is an RVA classic. (Richmond magazine)

ICYMI

Nearing two decades in business, longstanding Asian specialty store Tokyo Market has relocated to more spacious digs in Carytown. (Richmond magazine)

Freeze-dried purveyor Crunch On! Snacks brings a crispy new dimension to fruits, veggies and candy. (Richmond magazine)

Bartender Jessica Bevenour leans into savory and cleverly named sips at Heritage and Southbound. (Richmond magazine)

After decades of celebrations, parties at the golden arches remain a childhood favorite in Richmond and beyond. (Richmond magazine)

Virginia ABC, the agency that controls booze in the commonwealth, is making headlines again. WRIC reports that, in just the first half of this year, “thieves stole more than 14,000 bottles of alcohol from ABC stores in Virginia, totaling more than $800,000.”

Being a lounge lizard just got taken up a notch: Instagram Stories indicate that Bobo Catoe Jr. — former executive chef at seafood ventures Odyssey and Alewife — is now helming the kitchen at rum-heavy Union Hill watering hole The Emerald Lounge. P.S.: Emerald bartender Stephen Metcalf took home the win at the third annual USBG Bartender’s Brawl.

Defying the cafe standards, and fueling all the folks who need a post-work pick-me-up or glass of wine, Afterglow Coffee Cooperative is now keeping its doors open until 6 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.

Chewy’s Bagels has announced it will be ending all wholesale distribution, which means the only spot to secure the sourdough rounds is from the Carytown storefront, where “AMAZING” plans are in the works.

Mosto Tequila is launching in Richmond, and we’re all invited to the party. Created by the owners of The Veil Brewing Co. and Y Tu Mama, the tequila blanco will be on full display in neat pours and cocktails during its debut at The Jasper.

The owners of Toast New American Gastropub and Sidecar Cocktail Lounge are expanding their reach in Winterfield Place shopping center. Chris Staples and Bob Graham are partnering with Black Hand Coffee Co. owner Clay Gilbert to introduce Corner Rock Cafe in Midlothian. (Richmond BizSense)

RVA Love

Yes, we know that Duke’s mayo is technically made in Greenville, South Carolina, but the twangy condiment has deep roots in Richmond. Food & Wine staffers recently had a battle of the mayo brands and, no shock here, Duke’s prevailed as “the best by far.” Go celebrate by busting out the yellow-lidded jar and making a a ’mater sandwich like your grandma taught you.

Upcoming Events