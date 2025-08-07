Richmond Food News: Aug. 7-13

× Expand Yellow Umbrella Provisions (whose BLT bowl is pictured above) was the runner-up for the Golden Tomato Award during Duke’s Hot Tomato Summer this year. Head below to find out who won and scoop up more of the week’s Food News. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

Fired Up

North Side’s The Smoky Mug is ready to reintroduce itself. The Tex-Mex cafe and barbecue joint hybrid has officially relocated from its starter space to what the team hopes will be a forever home, opening Friday. Located just a block from the original building, the new location boasts fresh cocktail and bakery offerings, familiar low-and-slow mainstays, and (following its soft opening this weekend) later hours. (Richmond magazine)

History and Hooch

A far cry from high school history class, local distiller Virago Spirits and the Virginia Museum of History & Culture are teaming up for their own lessons — libations included. On Aug. 14, they kick off a quarterly cocktail series highlighting dynamic, and often lesser known, figures in history, accompanied by beverages crafted to fit the theme of each session. (Richmond magazine)

Purveyor: Ting A Ling

Following years of requests from customers, a restaurant family has tapped into their roots to reimagine a saucy and spicy island staple. The mother-daughter duo behind downtown restaurant Irie Ting Jamaican Grill have begun to bottle their jerk marinade and sauce, amping up the local condiment options. (Richmond magazine)

Sharing Is Caring

Nothing says friendship quite like gathering around a giant drink and slurping (and yapping) the night away. Enter punch bowls, a full-on party in beverage form. The large-format drinks are especially enjoyable during the summer, and we’ve picked out three — two of them flaming — soon to be dominating your group chat. (Richmond magazine)

Juicy Summer

Grab the fam, snag a slice and embrace tradition — and prepare for crowds — during the Carytown Watermelon Festival. The fruity fun returns for its 42nd year on Sunday, Aug. 10, with over 80 participating vendors, including dozens of watermelon-themed specials at area restaurants. P.S.: At TBT El Gallo on Sunday, local bartender Cody Dunavan will be crafting his Farm Stand Colada, made with fresh watermelons and in the running in the 2025 Virginia Cocktail Games. (Richmond magazine)

ICYMI

From big names to beloved local startups reaching new heights, Richmond is a hot spot for successful food brands. (Richmond magazine)

Check out a signature dish with a summery twist from Sunny Baweja of Short Pump Indian spot Lehja. (Richmond magazine)

Find tempting tacos and other dishes we can’t quit in the latest edition of Best Bites. (Richmond magazine)

O! It’s You: A beloved Japanese eatery known for its handheld snacks has made a comeback. O!nigiri, which previously called Carytown home, reopened this week at 7801 W. Broad St. — next door to international grocery and food court Lotte Plaza Market — after being closed since 2020. Owners and spouses Wakako and J.R. Reno specialize in seaweed-wrapped rice balls that are stuffed with everything from tender salmon to spicy tuna. Fun fact: Onigiri is derived from the Japanese word nigiru, meaning “to grasp” or “to squeeze.”

Golden Tomato: After 10 days of mayo and ’mater mania, Duke’s Hot Tomato Summer has come to a twangy end, and area diners have cast their votes for the top special. This year, Richmonders were suckers for a ridiculously cute tomato-shaped bagel dubbed The Pomo D’Oro. Newcomer Baltik’s Bagel in Stratford Hills secured the coveted Golden Tomato Award, while Yellow Umbrella Provisions was the runner-up.

Big Tuna: Last week, Alewife chef de cuisine Matt Brusca traveled to the Bayou State to battle fellow competitors during the 21st annual Great American Seafood Cook-Off. Participants were tasked with creating their own spins on Louisiana seafood in just an hour. Shout out to Brusca, who took home third place for his fried cobia collar with green romesco and Virginia farmer’s salad.

Keep It Crispy: For a hump day pick-me-up, Metzger Bar & Butchery is slinging its signature schnitzel in sandwich form on Wednesdays, a steal at $10. I keep forgetting about this until it’s too late, so I’m making sure to share the details with you.

Mark Those Calendars

Don’t miss the latest installment of the Weinstein Author Series, a free event showcasing the often silenced stories of Black Appalachia on Aug. 14. The Library of Virginia is hosting Crystal Wilkinson, author of “Praisesong for the Kitchen Ghosts: Stories and Recipes From Five Generations of Black Country Cooks,” a multilayered work that includes firsthand stories, recipes and a century’s worth of culinary narrative.

We love a little collab moment, and Cambodian-inspired pop-up Hem and Her is partnering with The Mayor for a Khmer-inspired feast on Aug. 17. Book a spot to enjoy a housemade kreung (a spice paste and foundational element of Khmer cuisine) sausage, made with lemongrass, makrut lime leaf and garden pickles. Tickets go on sale Aug. 7 and are $75 for the multicourse meal.

Sixteen contestants, four rounds, one winner: The Richmond chapter of the United States Bartenders’ Guild is gearing up for its annual cocktail competition. The Bartenders Brawl is a locals-only, rapid-fire “Chopped” style throwdown (wonky ingredients included) and is on the hunt for contestants. Want to watch? Head to The Workshop by T&D from 5 to 11 p.m. on Aug. 17

The annual al fresco feast and fundraiser for a beloved Tuesday farmers market is approaching. Ticket sales for the Birdhouse Farm Dinner, set for Sept. 28, go live next week. Set that friendly reminder on your phone, because tickets go quickly and the cast of chefs is top notch, featuring Leah Branch of The Roosevelt, Laine Myers of Oro, Pablo Corrales of Lillian, pastry chef Olivia Wilson, Ryan Jones of 8 1/2 and Kathryn Schmidt of VegTable.

RVA Love

Incredibly fresh pasta, an elevated wine program, a moody ambiance and a dynamic duo as owners — it’s clear why Lost Letter was just named among the 30 New Restaurants to Try Now by Garden & Gun. The magazine scouted the South for spots that opened in 2023 or later, with Maude & The Bear in Staunton the only other Virginia restaurant on the list.

Upcoming Events