Richmond Food News: Aug. 31-Sept. 6

Striking Gold

A queer-owned coffee shop and vegetarian eatery with plans for an adjoining cocktail bar is spilling into Manchester in the former Brewer’s Cafe space. Looking to open in early October, Gold Lion Community Cafe is a venture from spouses and recent arrivals to Richmond Matthew and Nafis Narsinghani. Their goal: Create a safe, community-centric space that serves everything from a local cup of coffee and Indian-tinged, plant-powered fare to craft cocktails and vegan bar nosh. (Richmond magazine)

The Best Around

Drumroll, please. The results of our 36th annual Best & Worst reader survey are officially in, serving up edible intel from around the region. Bust out that dining wish list and prepare to feast on this year’s Food & Drink winners. Highlights: Housemade corn tortillas at a noteworthy new addition, an umami-packed pop-up, a North Side standout and beloved neighborhood bars, plus casual lunches and dinners to impress. (Richmond magazine)

Season Finale

We technically have three more weeks until the end of summer, so hold off on breaking out the pumpkins and flannels just yet. Before we bid adieu to tomato season and poolside hangs, forge ahead for an assortment of sips and snacks to end summer on a high note. From an espresso-spiked Brazilian lemonade to gelato with city views and a Sinaloan seafood party, grab a pal and plan wisely. (Richmond magazine)

Mark Those Calendars

After a pandemic hiatus, one of the most competitive culinary fundraisers is back. The Coaches Cook-off celebrates its 10th anniversary Sept. 15 at Main Line Brewery. Battling for bragging rights, basketball coaches from Virginia Commonwealth University, Virginia Union University, University of Richmond and Virginia State University will pair up with local chefs including Matthew Talbert of Toast, Paul Konstandin of EAT Restaurant Partners, Brittanny Anderson of Brenner Pass and Metzger Bar & Butchery, and Michelle Williams of Richmond Restaurant Group.

Poppin’ bottles al fresco at The Poe Museum has a nice ring to it, and on Sunday, Sept. 17, fans of bubbles can do just that. Shockoe Wine will unveil its sparkling rosé during the inaugural Shockoe Rosé Brunch.

RVADine Debuts

Power couple and restaurateurs Mike Lindsey and Kimberly Love-Lindsey of Lindsey Food Group strike again: The pair plan to roll out Farm & Oak, a Lillie Pearl-esque venture, in the former Natalie’s Taste of Lebanon space in Innsbrook in November. (Richmond Times-Dispatch)

Shack Sauce and crinkle fries are making their way to South Side. Introducing its first Richmond location at 5400 W. Broad St. in June, Shake Shack is doubling down with a second regional outpost at 1371 Huguenot Road. (Richmond BizSense)

In Halloween mode all year long, Honey Baked Bee boasts spooky vibes and sweet treats at its Church Hill storefront, opening Sept. 2.

ICYMI

Forest Hill recently welcomed Gramophone, a wine bar serving a curated assortment of vintages alongside frozen cocktails. (Richmond magazine)

Earning the nickname “Grandpa” from co-workers, South Side native Dave Graziano is the face of Yellow Umbrella Provisions. (Richmond magazine)

We caught up with Tanya Cauthen of Belmont Butchery, RVA’s pioneering meat monger, to chat fridge staples, tunes of choice and her favorite knife. (Richmond magazine)

Writer and former chef Stephanie Ganz presents the deets for apple-Dubliner turnovers, an easy, sweet and tangy snack. (Richmond magazine)

Back in May, I shared the story of Smoke in Chimneys, a family-run Virginia trout farm working to revive the state fish and wowing local chefs along the way. Relying on natural spring water, the hatchery recently suffered a huge loss after thousands of fish died following a lack of rain.

Selling healthy and natural products since 1985, Good Foods Grocery has been acquired by Commonwealth Autism. The nonprofit plans to launch a workforce training program at the South Side store to provide sustainable employment for adults with autism. (Richmond BizSense)

Restaurant work is an occupation that can require as much sass as it does skill and stamina. After 18 years of being a familiar and friendly face at Fan institution Joe’s Inn, front-of-house fixture Sarah Geroux — who has previously penned for Richmond magazine — had her last shift this week.

Following a 10-year run, the owners of Mechanicsville’s Lark Baking Co. announced they have decided to sell the business. More details on the fate of the bakery are TBA.

Starting Sept. 1, Nomad Deli & Catering Co. is opening its doors to fellow chefs and food businesses. The family-run Brookland Park Boulevard eatery is welcoming pop-ups and purveyors and those looking to host events or in need of prep space.

Upcoming Events