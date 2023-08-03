Richmond Food News: Aug. 3-9

× Expand Feeling hungry? Head below for details on a Cambodian supper club, new digs for a handful of restaurants, a national shout-out and a big serving of can’t-miss food events. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

Like Mom Used to Make

About once a month, chef Santana Hem invites intimate groups of diners into his home, showcasing the flavors of Cambodia through his supper club, Hem & Her. The gatherings tap into the traditional Khmer food Hem grew up eating, drawing on the skills he gained helping his mother in the kitchen. (Richmond magazine)

Behind the Brews

In our latest Spotlight, we catch up with Matt Tarpey, co-owner of The Veil Brewing Co., opening the doors of the brewer’s fridge to scout out his kitchen essentials, learning where he heads on a night out in RVA, discussing desert-island tunes and more. (Richmond magazine)

An Ear for Flavor

It’s corn! The big lump of knobs definitely has the juice, and it’s a tasty highlight of summer. Writer and former chef Stephanie Ganz shares an easy-peasy recipe for chilled corn soup with chili crisp that makes the most of its sweet and savory flavors. (Richmond magazine)

Mark Those Calendars

Fun fact: Henrico is the only place in the world other than Japan that produces San-J products, including tamari soy sauce, and they’ve been doing it since 1987. Aiming to make the U.S. a fermentation destination, the company is inviting people inside the family-run operation on Sept. 24 for a rare open house that includes a peek at production.

Another pioneer in the food and beverage world is also hosting the public for a special event. On Sept. 12, The Inn at Little Washington, the Michelin-starred gastro wonderland helmed by chef and proprietor Patrick O’Connell, is hosting a House & Garden Tour.

On Nov. 12, the Institute for Contemporary Art at VCU will welcome natural wine producers from across the country for the first-ever Encounter Wine Fest. Stay tuned for more juicy details.

Making Moves

Filipino food truck Auntie Ning’s has bid farewell to the Market on Meadow. But diners seeking to get their lumpia and lechon kawali fixes needn’t fret; the crew will soon start operating out of Chef Suite at 4711 W. Broad St.

Hatch Local is welcoming its latest tenant. Greek on Cary is officially part of the Manchester food hall as of yesterday, serving staples from its Carytown menu ranging from falafel to souvlaki.

After a year in Shockoe Slip, Sprezza is making a move. The Italian-inspired pop-up turned brick-and-mortar has its eyes set on the Fan. Although the space is TBD, owner Angela Petruzzelli and team will host pop-up events as diners await the reopening.

Roastology is relocating from the Fan after three years at its current space. While the cafe and roastery plans to finish out the year at 2701 W. Cary St., its new location is unknown. (Richmond BizSense)

Sugar & Twine owner Beth Orcutt revealed she has purchased the adjacent shuttered Bits + Pixels building with plans to expand and reintroduce a sit-down cafe. (Richmond BizSense).

ICYMI

Summer is the season of primo produce, and we’re peeling back the layers on locally grown food with a bumper crop of coverage. We head to Amy’s Garden to talk to migrant workers who are the backbone of the operation, seek out must-have summer bites, explore the connection between a local chef and farmer, and dive into the seed-saving movement. We also check in with area chefs to ask the season’s most serious question: How do they tomato sandwich? (Richmond magazine)

Exuding an air of secrecy, showcasing bivalves and seasonality along with plenty of oddities, Oyster Society is opening soon in downtown Petersburg. (Richmond magazine)

Local fermenter Owl Spoon Water Kefir Co. is gaining fans with its bubbly “probiotic sodas” that pack flavor and promote gut health. (Richmond magazine)

They came, they cooked, they Duke-d it out. Chosen by diners and presented by the condiment with a cult-like following after its annual Hot Tomato Summer Tour, the coveted, extra-shiny Duke’s mayo Golden Tomato Award for Richmond has been bestowed on North Side’s Neighbor.

Reviresco Coffee made its debut this week at 710 Lafayette St. The microroastery and cafe features treats from Claudia’s Bake Shop and bean blends including The Fan. Bonus: They open at 6:30 a.m. for all the early risers.

Chesterfield is paving the way for the largest vertical indoor farming operation in the world. Plenty Unlimited Inc., a San Francisco-based company, has broken ground on the venture that will produce Driscoll’s strawberries. (Richmond BizSense)

Benchtop Brewing, based in Norfolk with a Richmond outpost in Manchester, scored big earlier this week, returning to the 757 with the coveted “best in show” award from this year’s Virginia Craft Beer Cup.

Aug. 4, aka 804 Day, is nearly upon us, and businesses are celebrating the city with specials and discounts galore from cocktails to ice cream to tacos (a few of my favorite things).

A number of restaurants are entering August with a little downtime and hanging those “On Vacation” signs in their windows. Before making any moves, be sure to check restaurants’ websites and Instagram stories for the most up-to-date hours.

RVA Love

Proclaiming this year’s best American restaurants to be wine bars, Wine Enthusiast gives cozy Lombardy Street refuge Celladora Wines a spot on the list. P.S.: We featured Celladora on the cover of the magazine’s December “Hot and Fresh” issue, highlighting noteworthy newcomers.

Upcoming Events