Richmond Food News: Aug. 29-Sept. 4

× Expand May you have an extended weekend ahead, ideally one involving some combination of hot dogs (peep the Horne Dogs anniversary celebration below), super frosty sips and maybe even some fresh crustaceans. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

Keeping It Real

Lakeside will soon welcome a frosty new neighbor. After years of serving small-batch scoops from her gelato cart, a fixture at local farmers markets, Davvero Gelato owner Layne Montgomery is ready to debut her 1950s-esque ice cream shop. With Montgomery spending almost a decade living and traveling abroad and diving spoon-first into the best gelato each town had to offer, Davvero’s naturally vegan frozen treats and coffee selections draw inspiration from around the world. (Richmond magazine)

Best & Worst

The results of our annual Best & Worst readers survey are coming in hot: A roundup of the finest food and beverage in the region, consider this a hefty dose of edible intel and inspiration. In search of the most wallet-friendly restaurant, want to spice up date night, trying to pop a bottle on a patio or looking to snag dinner with a gluten-free pal? The answers to all your hungry questions await. (Richmond magazine)

Twist of Fate

Channeling the nostalgia of chewy treats from the mall food court and the simple joys of salty twists, pop-up Butter Boys is preaching the power of pretzels. Former “bread guy” for the bygone Pop’s on Grace, Kyle Poston launched his concept last year and has been working to expand his offerings, which range from nugs to everything-bagel-seasoned bites. (Richmond magazine)

Bread Diaries

Aly Hart is not your average baker. Under her namesake micro-biz, Hart’s Provisions, she whips up creations including French onion soup focaccia, blood orange ricotta scones, and olive oil and zucchini cookies. Find Hart on the farmers market circuit and offering pickups in Church Hill. (Richmond magazine)

Tune In

The number 13 can be considered unlucky in many cultures, and it’s surely no coincidence that it’s also how many ingredients chefs are allowed to bring with them to the forthcoming Food Network competition series “Last Bite Hotel.” A familiar face on the small screen (check out season 18 of “Top Chef”), restaurateur Brittanny Anderson — the force behind Richmond’s Brenner Pass, Black Lodge, Metzger Bar & Butchery, and Pink Room — is one of eight chefs battling it out in the all-new series that premieres Sept. 24.

Brews News

Around 90 workers at Stone Brewing facilities in Richmond (Stone was acquired by bigwig beer company Sapporo in 2023) are unionizing in hopes of “higher pay, more consistent scheduling, and better working conditions.” (VinePair)

Chesterfield’s family-operated Steam Bell Beer Works has closed its doors after nearly a decade in business. According to the founders, the decision comes after the building owner refused to renew the brewery’s lease.

Beer and breakfast are joining forces at Intermission Beer Company. The Ashland location of the brewpub and arcade is patterning with Column15 Coffee and Bravo Bakeshop to introduce early morning offerings from a fresh cup to pastries and breakfast pizza.

ICYMI

Zorch Pizza Parlor is officially serving up rounds at its newly opened South Side outpost. (Richmond magazine)

In our latest ode to Richmond’s cornerstone restaurants, we head to Athens Tavern, a family-run Greek favorite in the Fan. (Richmond magazine)

West End watering hole Verdant Lady is a vibe-y suburban sleeper. (Richmond magazine)

If you have yet to hop in the bathtub to re-create one of the many cheeky Valentine’s Day cards sent by Julia Child and her husband, Paul, or pore over the culinary great’s personal letters, notes, recipes and portraits, time is running out. “Julia Child: A Recipe for Life” bids farewell to the Virginia Museum of History & Culture Sept. 2.

La Bete food truck, known for its mashup of creole and Caribbean cuisine, is putting it in park — well, sort of. Starting next week, diners can consistently find them serving buttered blue crab rolls and Peking duck tacos at 8002 Buford Court in Bon Air, Monday through Friday from 5 to 9 p.m.

Shockoe Bottom sourdough purveyor Europa Crust is stealthily teasing a second location. While the details are not yet confirmed, it appears they may be taking over a shuttered Great Harvest Bread Co. location in Midlothian.

Ato’s Sisig Grill, serving Filipino specialties including pork sisig and lumpia since 2018, will make its last food truck appearance on Friday, Aug. 30, before pausing operations to focus on a brick-and-mortar operation.

Last weekend marked the inaugural RVA Wing Wars, a saucy, spicy, grab-the-wet-wipes affair featuring nearly two dozen contenders. The event’s first-ever wing champ — the judges’ favorite and the people’s choice — was Royal Pig.

Barbados-inspired food truck Bajan Goodness has secured a brick-and-mortar space: On Tuesday, the owners opened the doors of their new restaurant at 12104 Harrowgate Road in Chester.

The quarterly Vegan Takeover dinners at Blue Atlas have become one of the hottest dining tickets in town. A showcase of co-owner Rachel Best’s veg-powered culinary prowess, the 100% meat-free events are an invitation to rethink vegan fare. Pro tip: Bring a few friends and order the entire menu. Tickets for the next event go on sale Sept. 4.

Upcoming Events