Richmond Food News: Aug. 28-Sept. 3

Each year we ask you, our readers, to weigh in and dish out your faves in our annual Best & Worst survey, and the results are in. Consider this roundup of the finest food and beverages in the region part edible/drinkable intel, part inspiration. Looking for a primo patio or an eatery to impress out-of-town pals? Want to switch it up and add new spots to the mix? From top-tier lunch spots to the best bakeries, vegan eats and everything in between, the answers to all your burning food and drink questions await. (Richmond magazine)

Diamonds in the Dirt

Sometimes the answer lies in the soil. Conner Parrish, a Hanover County resident and VCU alum, recently launched Bloomistry, a gardening and eco-education company rooted in a mission of helping people grow their own food. Its main focus: Restore the soil and reconnect with nature. (Richmond magazine)

Remember That Place?

In our latest ode to local dining establishments that have been around 15 years or longer, we visit family-owned grocer and eatery Jerusalem Market & Deli. The South Side gem is a hub for Middle Eastern goods and its made-to-order food a flavor-packed highlight of any visit. (Richmond magazine)

Preheat the oven and check out our roundup of locally made frozen pizzas. (Richmond magazine)

Brookland Park has become a dining destination. (Richmond magazine)

Brittanny Anderson will close Brenner Pass to introduce the seafood-heavy, Northern Neck-influenced Bar Buoy. (Richmond magazine)

Get to know longtime restaurateur Michelle Williams, who recently celebrated 30 years of Richmond Restaurant Group. (Richmond magazine)

