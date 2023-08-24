Richmond Food News: Aug. 24-30

× Expand From a seafood feast with all the fixin’s to opening dates for a Church Hill bakery and a smash burger spot in North Side, this week’s Food News is packed with tasty tidbits. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

For the Record

There’s a new addition in Westover Hills, and it’s serving varietals by the glass, easy-sipping spritzes and slushy-style Calimocho cocktails, aka wine and Coke. Launched by Arthur Grant — whose resume includes time behind the bar at Acacia, Lucy’s and Lemaire — and partners Justin Laughter and Chris Mayo, Gramophone winery is now open. (Richmond magazine)

In the Pocket

Satisfying both Team Savory and Team Sweet, writer and former chef Stephanie Ganz presents the deets for apple-Dubliner turnovers, a delicious tangy, autumnal (but really, you can eat them whenever because yum) hand-held snack. Bonus: You probably have most of the ingredients in your kitchen right now. (Richmond magazine)

‘The Face’

If you’ve shopped at Yellow Umbrella Provisions, chances are you’ll recognize the smiling face of Dave Graziano. Helming the shop for over a decade, the South Side native — dubbed “Grandpa” by his co-workers — is a cornerstone of the Patterson Avenue market. (Richmond magazine)

Spotlight: Tanya Cauthen

A locavore before it was considered cool, Belmont Butchery owner Tanya Cauthen is also a longtime proponent of the nose-to-tail approach to cooking. In our latest Spotlight feature, we caught up with the veteran meat monger to discuss her cuts of choice, which knife calls to her in the kitchen and her pantry mainstays. (Richmond magazine)

RVADine Debuts

After racking up hundreds of sizzling burger pop-ups over the past few years, Smashed RVA owner Michael Marshall is ditching the folding tables and E-Z Up tent for new digs in North Side at 1600 Brook Road. After much anticipation, Smashed RVA will start slinging patties at its brick-and-mortar space on Aug. 30.

Just in time for spooky season, Honey Baked Bee, the gothic-themed bakery from owner Shannon Connolly — whose birthday is on Halloween — is set to open in Church Hill on Sept. 2.

Mark Those Calendars

On Sept. 14, Sunny Baweja, chef and owner of acclaimed Indian restaurant Lehja in Short Pump, will be mic-ed up for a live recording of the podcast “Full Disclosure,” snacks included. Tickets to “It’s Always Sunny in Richmond: An Evening With Lehja” are currently on sale.

Chef Brittanny Anderson is inviting some out-of-town pals to Brenner Pass for a Late Harvest Summer Dinner. Melissa Miranda (of Musang in Seattle), Khoran Horn (of Guardhouse in Philadelphia) and New Orleans chef Seth Temple are rolling into RVA for a multicourse Virginia-centric feast on Sept. 24.

A 4-acre food truck corral is in the works for the West End and about to transform the lunch break for nearby office workers. The former Innsbrook After Hours space will be converted into The Glades, an al fresco park with space for 20 food trucks to park. (Richmond BizSense)

Fan hoagie shop Stanley’s will introduce lunch service beginning Sept. 1. Warning: We can’t predict performance levels following midday cheesesteak consumption.

ICYMI

Part history lesson, part peek into the future, an Aug. 25 event at the Virginia Museum of History & Culture will feature an all-star panel exploring brewing in the Black community. (Richmond magazine)

Pull back the husks, bust out the butter and celebrate one of summer’s prime ingredients: corn. (Richmond magazine)

With rum as the foundation, ice-cold cocktails at The Emerald Lounge, Casta’s Rum Bar, Shagbark and Virago Spirits embrace an endless summer. (Richmond magazine)

Kai Bear’s Popcorn puts a crunchy treat — and a 9-year-old — front and center. (Richmond magazine)

Crazy Rooster Brewing Company is navigating the loss of co-owner Tim Torrez, who died recently from complications of pancreatic cancer. Co-founder Jason Miller says, “Tim certainly wouldn’t want me to give up on it. So yeah, we’re going to keep on trucking.” (Richmond BizSense)

Originally set to open in May, Main Street’s KavaClub remains on pause, with the owners now taking matters to court. The holdup comes after the Virginia Department of Health denied a permit, citing that the main ingredients in KavaClub’s beverages are not Food and Drug Administration-approved. (Richmond BizSense)

Vegan eatery Yummvees will shutter its Midlothian restaurant after three years. Helmed by Tracy Flitcraft, the final day of service is Saturday, Aug. 26, with catering and to-go orders moving to a new production space.

Nothing says “bartender field trip to Arizona” more than matching Saguaro cactus tattoos. In a very Richmond move, members of the local chapter of the United States Bartenders’ Guild attended the 75th national conference and came back with a permanent souvenir.

New York-style takeout spot The Eatery has bid farewell to its Carytown corner. Moving down the block, it is taking over longstanding hippie haven Cary Street Cafe, which shuttered in 2021.

RVA Love

Dubbing Richmond a size that “feels just right,” Forbes gave our small city/big town a nod for packing a plethora of options for a weekend itinerary and encourages our East Coast neighbors to plan a visit. Their agenda shouts out spots from Jackson Ward wine bar Penny’s to sandwich stalwart Garnett’s.

