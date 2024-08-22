Richmond Food News: Aug. 22-28

× Expand Pizza places arriving, pizza places departing — this and more of the week’s Food News below (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

Pizza Party

Channeling nostalgic family pizza nights and the simple joy of gathering around a bubbling-hot pie and saying, “Can you pass the Parm?” Rob Zorch has introduced the spacious Zorch Pizza Parlor in South Side. A more dine-in-focused version of the Carytown original, the new restaurant presents an expanded menu, full bar, outdoor dining and plenty of parking. (Richmond magazine)

Remember That Place?

Hop in our restaurant time machine and get transported to 1981; that’s the year Athens Tavern, a family-run Fan standby known for its classic Greek fare, originally opened. Over 40 years later, the seats are filled with familiar faces, the food is consistent, and the owners can still be found working in the kitchen and greeting customers. (Richmond magazine)

Green Dream

Tucked away in a West End shopping center is an unassuming bar brimming with lush plant life, serving up creative cocktails and spinning a bangin’ playlist. We caught up with Katherine Hullinger, co-owner of woman-operated watering hole The Verdant Lady, to discuss drink inspo, must-try sips and more. (Richmond magazine)

ICYMI

A roving crew of Richmond-based food and beverage businesses are getting a taste of the music festival circuit. (Richmond magazine)

Get to know the brains behind the cocktail menus at Black Lodge, Brenner Pass, Metzger Bar & Butchery, and Pink Room in our latest Spotlight. (Richmond magazine)

The ultimate summer fruit, watermelon is on juicy display in locally made shooters, salads, frozen treats and more. (Richmond magazine)

Carytown’s unofficial headquarters for joie de vivre, Can Can Brasserie has announced a major shift. First debuting in 2005, the French-inspired restaurant recently sold to the Housepitality Group, which operates local restaurants The Boathouse, Casa Del Barco and Island Shrimp Co. Originally owned by Chris Ripp, Can Can came under the ownership of longtime employees and brothers John and Paul Kincaid in 2020. The sale also includes Can Can Cafe inside the Library of Virginia. (News release/Axios Richmond)

After more than six years at its cozy Church Hill storefront, Italian takeout spot 8 1/2 announced it will shutter by the end of the year. A no-frills stop for an Old World bottle of red, eggs in tonato, impeccable pies and pasta, Focaccia Fridays, and a damn-near perfect slice of tiramisu, the neighborhood spot with garlic-tinged ties to Mamma Zu will surely be missed.

The Cobra Cabana/Hot for Pizza crew is ramping up another project near VCU. Brave Captain is a soon-to-open destination for bar food from sailor sandwiches to fish and chips.

Traditional mole, sugar-coated churros, carne asada fries — but make it vegan. After announcing plans to open in Richmond last year, Taco Vegana, a 100% plant-based Mexican eatery, has officially secured a space in Church Hill.

Australian psychedelic rockers King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard are bringing their heady metal-tinged jams to Richmond for a show on Aug. 28; let’s hope they’re thirsty: North Side’s Ninja Kombucha has crafted a special mini batch of Green Morpho Kiwi Kombucha to celebrate the band’s upcoming concert. Snag a can during the pre- and post-show gatherings at Black Iris, where local artists will be showcasing Gizz-themed works.

Asian bakery and cafe Brecotea introduced its latest outpost at 13628 Hull Street Road in Midlothian last week. This marks the fifth area location of the treat shop that serves everything from pork buns to egg tarts and matcha streusel.

Changing hands a few times in recent years, the space at 2028 W. Cary St. is welcoming new tenants again. Neil McLean is preparing to open Brazen, with a focus on low-and-slow-cooked dishes. (Richmond BizSense; subscription required)

Richmond’s pop-up scene is about to meet a fresh arrival boasting Argentinian street fare. Mal Ocote will premiere at The Jasper on Sept. 17, with doors opening at 5 p.m.

RVA (Ice Cream) Love

Grab that mayo and those ’maters, it’s time to whip up a batch of ice cream. Coco & Hazel — the Richmond recipient of Duke’s Hot Tomato Summer “Golden Tomato” award for its tomato ice cream — is part of a recipe roundup highlighting the winners from each participating city. (Southern Kitchen)

The Wall Street Journal gave a nod to our very own Nightingale in a collection of not-your-average ice cream sandwiches, with a shout-out to the cool purveyor’s Chocolate French Roast flavor. (subscription required)

Upcoming Events