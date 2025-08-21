Richmond Food News: Aug. 21-27

× Expand Make the most of tomato season while you can and head below for a fresh supply of Food News. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

Freezer Finds

When I was growing up, there was almost always a pizza hanging out in the freezer, an easy dinner option during busy weeks when the thought of doing anything other than turning on the oven was too much. Luckily for us, there are numerous higher-quality options at our fingertips these days, made right here in Richmond. Say arrivederci to DiGiorno and welcome an avalanche of locally made frozen pizzas. (Richmond magazine)

Come Hungry

Brookland Park in North Side has grown into a full-fledged dining district. From one of the oldest bakeries in the region to a newly debuted bagel shop, a Ben & Jerry’s-approved ice cream parlor, Southern fare with a side of live music, and a forthcoming focacceria, the block is booming with edible options. Food crawl, anyone? P.S.: Auntie Ning’s Filipino Food will offer preorder pickups this week as part of a soft opening phase before its grand opening in September. (Richmond magazine)

Opening Soon: Bar Buoy

In the coming weeks, chef and restaurateur Brittany Anderson will invite guests into her seafood shack-inspired vision in Scott’s Addition, Bar Buoy. The restaurant reflects Anderson’s Northern Neck upbringing and is an ode to her great-grandmother, who operated a general store in Westmoreland County for 40 years. Think nostalgic sips, shellfish and sandwiches, fried fish plates, and Southern-inspired snacks. (Richmond magazine)

Spotlight: Michelle Williams

Owning a restaurant for 30 years is an incredible feat; owning a restaurant group for 30 years is next level. Enter Michelle Williams, co-founder of Richmond Restaurant Group, one of the city’s largest hospitality firms and the force behind local eateries The Hill Cafe, The Hard Shell, East and West Coast Provisions, and more. We caught up with the restaurateur to chat about her favorite things, early beginnings and lust for travel. (Richmond magazine)

ICYMI

Janet’s Café & Bakery is now open on Forest Hill Avenue, offering sourdough bread, a full spread of pastries, sandwiches and salads. (Richmond magazine)

The crew behind The Veil Brewing Co. and Cochiloco have teamed up to launch a tequila brand with Mexican roots and a Richmond touch. (Richmond magazine)

Vacation-vibe eats capture the essence of summer. (Richmond magazine)

Sister Act: Two of Richmond’s bar stars are teaming up to introduce a Korean-inspired cocktail pop-up. Partners in life Sophia Kim, beverage director of Alewife, and certified cocktail master Andrew Rhea of The Emerald Lounge are introducing Nuna on Aug. 24 at Cobra Burger. Kim, whose bartending resume includes stints at the bygone Longoven and Saison, says, “Nuna is an attempt to weave a connection between my background working in American cocktail bars with Korean drinking culture and all the wonderful flavors found in Korean food and beverage. I want to explore the nostalgic flavors I remember growing up with in a multigenerational immigrant household.” The ingredients have a sense of purpose and place, from a syrup made from roasted barley tea, which Kim’s grandmother always made for her as a kid, to kkaennip (Korean mint) grown by her mother that adds a savory pop to a daiquiri on the menu and an English-style milk tea channeling one of her favorite childhood treats, the Melona bar. Nuna translates to “older sister” in Korean, and Kim says it embraces the ideas of being taken care of and schooling siblings on how to have a good time. “A fun Nuna is always going to have good taste and know where to party, too,” Kim says. Also on tap: nonalcoholic options, food specials with Korean influences and more events in the future.

Easy Breezy: Slack Tide Fish Co., the seafood-centric space from the owners of Yellow Umbrella Provisions and chef Caleb Shriver, is reeling us in with a new happy hour. Tuesday-Saturday from 4 to 5 p.m., find $8 martinis, bivalves for a buck and cava for five. Pro tip: That first hour of service when Slack Tide is open is practically the only time to snag a seat without a reso at the Scott’s Addition hot spot.

From RVA to NYC: A local bagel maker is traveling up the East Coast to bring their boiled and baked rounds to one of the world’s epicenters: New York City. Stratford Hills’ Baltik’s Bagel is in the lineup for the sixth annual New York Bagelfest at Citi Field on Nov. 16, an all-day affair dedicated to the carby rounds that brings together enthusiasts and experts from across the country and awards Best Bagel and Schmear of the Year. Baltik’s is the only Virginia-based shop repping the state.

Ancient Grains: Powhatan’s Fine Creek Brewing Co. recently debuted Fonio Lager, a complex addition to their repertoire with a bit of history. The beer is brewed with fonio, considered one of the oldest cultivated grains in Africa. It’s nutrient dense, super resilient and grows quickly and easily. In an IG post, brewer Brain Mandeville writes, “By brewing with fonio, we help to support small-scale growers and create a more viable market for this ancient grain.”

Downsizing: Two locations of Austin-based chain Torchy’s Tacos are shuttering. The outposts in Carytown (which caused a stir) and Midlothian will be closing in the next week after making their regional debut in 2023, with the Short Pump location remaining. Ta, ta, Torchy’s. (Axios Richmond)

