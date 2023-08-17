Richmond Food News: Aug. 17-23

× Expand Hungry for the latest news in food? Head below for a smorgasbord of updates. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

Untapped History

Ever heard of Patsy Young, a Black woman whose skills in brewing helped her earn a living as a fugitive from slavery in the 1800s? Or Ted Mack from Wisconsin, who became the first Black owner of a major brewery in 1970? An upcoming event at the Virginia Museum of History & Culture led by a panel of experts — from author Lee Graves to podcast host Deb Freeman and Eric Jackson of Capsoul Brewing Collective — will explore brewing in the Black community, from its beginnings in West Africa to its future in Richmond and beyond. (Richmond magazine)

Roll With the Punches

If you’re dreaming of the tropics, in search of an ice-cold summer sipper or simply a fan of rum, forge ahead, matey. In our latest Open Tab feature, writer Bird Cox has rounded up a crew of rum-forward cocktails — at Casta’s Rum Bar, The Emerald Lounge, Shagbark and Virago Spirits — bursting with fruity island flavors. (Richmond magazine)

New Oyster Cult

Petersburg’s Oyster Society, decorated with an abundance of oddities — a little Rest in Pieces, a little L’Opossum — will open the doors of its velvet-tinged, gothic-revival restaurant this weekend. Helmed by chef and co-owner Ernie Labrecque, who also operates Beaunuts doughnut shop and hot doggery in Petersburg, and Eli Dwyer, formerly of The Roosevelt, the bivalve-centric refuge promises a seasonal focus, craft cocktails and an air of secrecy. (Richmond magazine)

It’s Corn

One of the world’s oldest and most important crops, corn is a key ingredient in tortillas, summer cookouts and even a locally made ice cream. Learn more about its origins and vast culinary potential in our latest Ingredient feature from writer Stephanie Ganz. (Richmond magazine)

Mark Those Calendars

The Armenian Food Festival returns for its 62nd year Sept. 8-9, with kataif, kebabs and kohlrabi aplenty. The two-day dose of cuisine and culture marks one of the city’s longest running foodie traditions.

A showcase of the boozy talent from across the commonwealth, the Virginia Spirits Expo marks the largest single-day gathering of distilleries in the state. Tickets for the Sept. 9 sampling event — which also features special releases and cocktails — are on sale now. (News release)

Did we mention The Veil Brewing Co.’s block party? Originally scheduled to coincide with the debut of their new taproom this spring, the weather-delayed gathering is now set for Sept. 9 and joins TBT El Gallo, Kwam’s Chicken Project, High Roller Lobster Co. and Snow Blind with a full day of music and a mechanical bull.

Brunch with benefits, count me in and have a bloody Mary (extra spicy) waiting, please. Benefiting the Richmond SPCA, RVA Brunch Weekend is back for its sixth year Sept. 9-10 with a lengthy list of participating restaurants from Liberty Public House to Lolita’s. The group has raised over $100,000 during the lifetime of the event. (News release)

ICYMI

Drawing influences from Thai cuisine, Nam Prik Pao is arguably (and literally) one of the hottest pop-ups in the city. The next event features barbecue to go and is slated for Aug. 27. (Richmond magazine)

Grisette co-owner Donnie Glass is partnering with a longtime employee, Elias Adams, to introduce a Paris-inspired dive bar, Beaucoup, in the former Commercial Taphouse space. (Richmond magazine)

With its beans spotted on the shelves at local markets and its brews served at Nate’s Bagels, Dentwood Coffee Co. is creating a buzz. (Richmond magazine)

Outdoor movie nights, backyard grill sessions and neighborhood cookouts demand sides built for a crowd — we’re looking at you, party pudding. (Richmond magazine)

Shout-out to Virginia State University: The historically Black university is one of three across the country selected for an HBCU Community Supported Agriculture Farmers Market program. Spread across three sessions (Aug. 24, Sept. 21 and Oct. 19), the test markets will feature local farmers and growers including Petersburg Oasis Farm and Browntowne Farms.

A four-wheeled, healthy-meal mobile for kids and teens is anonymous no longer, with more than 600 community members voting on a name for the mobile venture. Feed More Freddie, an initiative of local hunger relief nonprofit Feed More, has been on the road since mid-April. (News release)

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Jackson Ward restaurant Lucy’s, known for its locally sourced ingredients and a mean burger, shut its dining room and transitioned to private catering and farmers markets. Now, after 11 years on Second Street, the owners are bowing out of the business.

Buzzing around the streets of Richmond, traveling espresso pop-up Paix is ready to park it. Baristas and pals Danny Hodge and Seth McDaniel announced they will be introducing a small cafe and roastery inside the Rexco shop at 407 N. Cleveland St. for a union of vintage goods and specialty coffee.

The Pit and the Peel has closed its Short Pump Town Center location, which debuted in 2019. Three local outposts of the juice bar remain. (Richmond BizSense)

Upcoming Events