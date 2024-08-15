Richmond Food News: Aug. 15-21

× Expand Find Jiji Frozen Custard (pictured above) on the road this weekend, selling its frozen treats at music festival Mondegreen in Delaware. For more on the traveling adventures of RVA food businesses and all the week’s Food News, head below. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

On Tour

A handful of Richmond food businesses are out of town this weekend, and it’s not for vacay. Packing up a trailer and hitting the road, 1115 Mobile Kitchen, Jiji Frozen Custard and Salty’s Lobster Co. will serve 45,000 music lovers at the Phish festival Mondegreen in Delaware. From technical logistics to navigating the unpredictable (and soaking up the camaraderie along the way), we chat about what it takes to get it done far from home. (Richmond magazine)

Spotlight: Steve Yang

A wizard behind the well, bartender and beverage director Steve Yang is the star of our latest Spotlight. The force behind the cocktail menus at Brenner Pass, Black Lodge, Metzger Bar & Butchery, and Pink Room shares his top tunes, talks Pimm’s Cups and shouts out his No. 1 bar tool in our interview. P.S.: On Sunday, Aug. 18, Pink Room is throwing a martini and oyster party — slurps and sips await. (Richmond magazine )

Watermelon Sugar

The quintessential juicy fruit, watermelon just feels right when the days are long and the temps are high. We’ve got five ways to curb your cravings, including a custard-topped sweet swirl, a refreshing beverage and a smoky preparation with succulent scallops. (Richmond magazine)

ICYMI

North Side cafe and Texas-style barbecue spot The Smoky Mug plans to relocate and refresh. (Richmond magazine)

Four decades in, beloved food cart Christopher’s Runaway Gourmay — and its cherished chicken salad — remains a downtown fixture. (Richmond magazine)

A veteran fishmonger has returned to the waters with Shoreline Seafood Market. (Richmond magazine)

A restaurant, market, flower shop, spa and, now, a juice bar. Slowly expanding its businesses along the Carytown corridor, Sen Organic has introduced its latest venture: Sen Organic Juice Nook is now open at 2902 W. Cary St.

The days are dwindling to secure a spot at the RVA Wing Wars. Tickets for the inaugural event (Aug. 24) must be purchased by Aug. 21. The current lineup includes Cambodian concept Royal Pig, Charlotte’s Southern Deli & Tapas, Thai-inspired Nam Prik Pao, Japanese-y Nokoribi, comfort food classic Carter’s Soul Catering, and more.

Speaking of tickets, seats for Grisette’s biannual dinner at Old Tavern Farm on Sept. 8 are ripe and ready for purchase starting Friday, Aug. 16, at noon. The Church Hill crew will host two seatings at 1 and 5 p.m. for the family-style feast.

Wine and water have teamed up for a fizzy, fresh beverage: Eau de Vin is a Virginia-made half-sparkling-water, half-wine hybrid from Common Wealth Crush and found in four-packs at Second Bottle Wine and Snack Shop.

With roots in Norfolk, Bar-Q is making its way to Main Street. Helmed by owner Jayme Campbell, the smoky concept is set to take over the former Starlite and SB’s Main Street Love Shack building. A few blocks away, Brickwood Barbecue is prepping to open in the former F.W. Sullivan’s space. (Richmond BizSense)

A new incentive to practice sustainability: Starting Saturday and continuing through this time next year, Alchemy Coffee is offering a 10% discount for guests who bring their own cups or stay to enjoy their coffee in the shop.

Upcoming Events