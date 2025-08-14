Richmond Food News: Aug. 14-20

× Expand Grab a cold one and settle in for the latest edition of Food News. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

‘A Little Bit of Everything’

What the world needs now is a whole lot of little somethings to take the edge off, aka a bounty of baked goods. Friends and business partners Will Darsie and Janey Gioiosa are the brains behind a new cafe providing just that. Offering a spread that ranges from baguettes, boules and focaccia to salads, sandwiches and pastries, Janet’s Café & Bakery is now open at 4701 Forest Hill Ave. (Richmond magazine)

Agave Dreams

In a world of celebrity tequila brands, a trio of pros in the local food and beverage industry have teamed up to create a product made in Mexico, but with Richmond roots. Nelson and Paulo Benavides, owners of Cochiloco, Y Tu Mama and more, and their pal Matt Tarpey, head brewer and co-owner of The Veil Brewing Co., introduce Mosto Tequila, an additive-free spirit available at local bars and Virginia ABC stores. (Richmond magazine)

Boardwalk Beauties

Summer is fleeting, and our latest edition of 5 Faves includes crave-worthy ways to cherish the season’s waning days. From a superior frank-and-fry combo in Carytown to rocket pop Italian ice and a stepped-up funnel cake, Genevelyn Steele has tracked down vacation-vibe eats that capture the essence of this time of year. (Richmond magazine)

Expand The Purrfect Bean opens Aug. 15.

Feline Fine

A Richmond icon — the resident cat and unofficial mascot at Lowe’s on Broad and Lombardy — now has a beverage named after her. The Francine, featuring caramelized-coconut shaken espresso with vegan drizzle and a dash of coconut flakes, will be on the menu at The Purrfect Bean, a hybrid cafe and cat lounge in the Fan opening Friday, Aug. 15. The first floor of the stinkin’ cute cafe boasts a snazzy, salmon-pink La Marzocco espresso machine and ample seating, while the upper level is a feline lair, with up to eight kittens roaming around and ready for adoption. (Richmond magazine)

ICYMI

All-day barbecue cafe The Smoky Mug is back in action at its brand-new space in North Side. (Richmond magazine)

The mother-daughter duo behind Irie Ting restaurant have reimagined a tangy Jamaican staple into a must-have island-inspired condiment. (Richmond magazine)

History and hooch join forces during a special collaborative cocktail series between the Virginia Museum of History & Culture and local distiller Virago Spirits. (Richmond magazine)

Text the crew and tell them to get thirsty: Punch bowls await. (Richmond magazine)

Last Call: Here is the final nudge to get over to Nokoribi before it closes Aug. 19. The Japanese izakaya-inspired, flame-kissed concept launched in 2023 at The Veil Brewing Co. in Scott’s Addition. Patrons in search of chef Andrew Manning’s spice blends and other specialties can find them on the shelves at Bellevue’s Little House Green Grocery, where Manning and partner Hannah Russell took over as owners last year.

Baja Bean Time Machine: This Saturday, French-leaning wine bar Jardin will hark back to its patio predecessor, partying like it’s 2005 in the annual ode to Baja Bean Co. Bajardin is back, bring with it all the tacos, Tecates and questionable moments of the past. For longtime Richmonders, the Bean was a sticky-floored, no-frills watering hole that played a pivotal role in their college exploits. They will also be pouring Mexican wines, and if people are lucky, we’ll get another chance to play Big Buck Hunter with a cold one in hand.

Get Funky: Did you know that Henrico County is home to a San-J tamari soy sauce brewing facility, the only one outside Japan? On Sept. 20, San-J President Takashi Sato, the eighth generation of his family to lead production at the company, is inviting the public to peek inside his fermentation factory. For the fourth year, Sato will lead a Willy Wonka-style tour and open house, complete with workshops, seminars from experts in the field, fermented foods and hands-on activities such as tamari bottling. Pro tip: Get tickets ASAP; the event will sell out.

Quite Frank: The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is rolling into Richmond this week, and there are plenty of opportunities to strike a pose with the 27-foot-long hot-dog-shaped vehicle. Find it parked at the Wienermobile Meat Up in Mechanicsville Aug. 15 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., the RVA Big Market on Aug. 16 from 8 a.m. to noon, and the Richmond Flying Squirrels game from 4 to 5:15 p.m. on Aug. 17. Fun fact: There are only six Wienermobiles in the country. (ABC 8)

Upcoming Events