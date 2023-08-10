Richmond Food News: Aug. 10-16

× Expand In this week’s Food News, a new oyster bar on the horizon, new addresses for a Richmond mainstay and a local coffee roaster, and much more. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

‘Loud at Every Level’

The pop-up scene in Richmond is heating up, and leading the way is chef Brennan Griffith of Nam Prik Pao. Embracing a sorry-not-sorry attitude when it comes to spiciness and encouraging diners to swap utensils for sticky rice, Griffith’s sold-out Thai-inspired dinners are arguably (and literally) one of the hottest pop-ups in the city. (Richmond magazine)

A Place for the People

The crew behind Church Hill’s Grisette and Main Street wine bar Jardin are adding to their culinary portfolio. Enter Beacoup, a neighborhood bar and oyster concept in the former Commercial Taphouse space. The vision board for the new venture includes a cocktail program from co-owner and bar guru Elias Adams, “fiercely seasonal and militantly local” bites from chef Donnie Glass, and plenty of bivalves. (Richmond magazine)

Share and Share Alike

August marks the point in summer where I enter “yes mode.” As the season winds down, I’m RSVPing to any and all pool dates, cookouts and parties. The one rule of food club: Don’t dare arrive empty-handed. If you’ve got plans to hang with a hungry crew, we’ve got a number of super-sized, shareable sides built to last, from a pudding four-square to ceviche mixto and cowboy caviar. (Richmond magazine)

Full of Beans

Looking to liven up the caffeinated morning routine with a new bag of beans? Available at local markets and the drip of choice for Nate’s Bagels, local roaster Dentwood Coffee Co. is creating a buzz. (Richmond magazine)

Mark Those Calendars

Known to sell out Taylor Swift style, tickets for the annual Birdhouse Farmers Market dinner go on sale next weekend. Held at ZZQ on Sept. 17, the annual al fresco fundraiser promises a multicourse experience featuring chefs from Laine Myers of Oro to Emmanual Baiden of Penny’s.

Fast food unlocks serious nostalgia, and on Aug. 31, Shockoe Bottom’s JewFro is channeling all our drive-thru memories with a menu of dishes inspired by chain-restaurant classics. Riffs include an Egg McMuffin that features a fried quail egg to a Doritos Locos-inspired taco with ground venison.

ICYMI

Chef Santana Hem invites strangers into his Church Hill home for a Cambodian supper club dubbed Hem and Her. (Richmond magazine)

Curious about what fills brewer Matt Tarpey’s fridge or his list of favorite local dive bars? We caught up with the co-owner of The Veil Brewing Co. in our latest Spotlight. (Richmond magazine)

It’s corn! And we have a recipe that makes the most of the summer crop in a chilled corn soup with chili crisp that’s calling your name. (Richmond magazine)

After 15-plus years, Southern comfort staple Family Secrets has relocated from its Chamberlayne Avenue strip mall space to 7103 Brook Road. While the move marks a level up for the long-standing restaurant, owner Reggie Littleton describes the moment as “bittersweet.”

The mystery behind Sprezza’s TBD location didn’t last long. Ditching the Bottom for the Fan, the Italian restaurant is taking over the building at 203 N. Lombardy St., known for its long line of previous occupants including Brun, Poor Boys, Flora and Balliceaux.

Recluse Roasting Project, Richmond’s favorite alleyway coffee shop, is heading to Lakeside. After making its debut in Scott’s Addition in 2020, owners Aimee Biggerstaff and Jack Fleming are ready for bigger digs.

RVA loves a tradition, and one of the city’s longest and juiciest annual events is back for its 41st outing. The time has come for the annual Carytown Watermelon Festival, when the Mile of Style shuts ’er down for Richmonders to wander at will with bowls of watermelon. Be sure to swing by spots from Can Can Brasserie to New York Deli for watermelon-centric bites and boozy sips.

Hot Pot 757 — the Korean barbecue restaurant that debuted on Broad Street earlier this year with tables that double as cooking surfaces — is spreading the meat sweats around the region. Look for another outpost to debut at 1865 Southpark Blvd. in the coming months.

RVA Love

Deb Freeman, creator of the podcast “Setting the Table” that explores African American foodways, was named a finalist for The International Association of Culinary Professionals’ Digital Media Awards. The only Virginian recognized, Freeman shares that one of the episodes she submitted for consideration was about barbecue and its beginnings in the commonwealth.

Garden & Gun recently released an itinerary for trekking through the River City, and while visits to the VMFA and The Jefferson Hotel made the list, of course it’s the edible pit stops at Perly’s, Lillie Pearl and Hatch Local that caught our eye.

Upcoming Events