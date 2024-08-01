Richmond Food News: Aug. 1-7

× Expand The dog days are upon us, and to curb your thirst we have all the deets on local cocktail competitions, restaurant relocations, Wing Wars and more. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

Lucky Find

After 18 years at its jam-packed Carytown location, Tokyo Market has secured more spacious digs. Moving two blocks down from its original storefront, the change marks a level up for the Asian specialty store, founded by South Korea native Chong Akiba and known for its wide selection of goods from noodles to snacks, tea and imported kitchenware. Double the shelf space means double the inventory. Shopping trip, anyone? (Richmond magazine)

Still Lovin’ It

When I was 4, I had my birthday party at a McDonald’s. I would bet that quite a few of the millennials out there — the McDonald’s birthday party heyday was in the late ’80s and early ’90s, after all — can recall the simple joys of a PlayPlace ball pit and a Happy Meal. After decades of celebrations, parties at the golden arches remain a childhood favorite in Richmond and beyond. (Richmond magazine)

Mix(ologist) Tape

If you’ve imbibed at Heritage or Southbound, lean toward funky flavor profiles, or just love an aptly named cocktail, chances are you’ve fallen under the spell of Richmond bartender Jess Bevenour. In our latest Open Tab, we caught up with the beverage maven to discuss influential ingredients and favorite summer sips. (Richmond magazine)

Taste the Texture

With freeze-dried versions of everything from Nerds Gummy Clusters (dubbed Viral Delights) to local strawberries and summertime snap peas, Crunch On! Snacks is adding a crispy new dimension to fruits, vegetables and candies. Founded by Amy Lu, a former defense contractor with restaurant industry roots, the business is putting a fresh spin on snacktime. FYI: Pineapple is my current favorite. (Richmond magazine)

New Additions

James Madison alums, a Harrisonburg-born favorite has entered the chat — or, should I say, Chesterfield County. Churning smooth soft serve since 1943, Klines Dairy Bar opened its latest outpost at 15589 Cosby Road this week. P.S.: There’s a drive-thru.

Jewish-Mediterranean pop-up Susie’s has secured a new bubbe-approved building. After pivoting from her original location plans, chef-owner Yael Cantor will now take over the space at 1600 W. Cary St. Former tenant The Hop Craft Pizza & Beer has shuttered and plans to shift focus to its retail frozen pizza line.

National coffee chain 7 Brew has converted a former car wash into the latest outpost of its drive-thru cafe concept. Originally founded in Arkansas and now with over 200 locations, 7 Brew plans to introduce two more area locations at 13939 Hull Street Road and 10010 Midlothian Turnpike.

In the Spirit

One of the most fun and fierce competitions of the year is upon us, and I’m not talking about the Olympics. Sixteen local bar pros, four riveting rounds, three hella talented judges, one winner: The third annual Bartender’s Brawl goes down Aug. 6 at Black Iris Social Club. Snags some snacks from Quarter Horse (and sips, of course) and watch the drama unfold — secret ingredients throw a fun twist in the mix.

Over the weekend, the crew at The Veil Brewing Co. on Forest Hill Avenue introduced a second-floor cocktail bar. Welcome La Cantina, an upstairs hangout with a focus on agave spirits, including Mosto Tequila, a brand started in collaboration with the owners of The Veil and in-house restaurant Y Tu Mama.

The Virginia Cocktail Games, a new statewide competition, has narrowed down its top contenders, with three RVA-based beverage pros earning a spot on the list — shout-outs to Paul Polk of Charlotte’s Southern Deli & Tapas, Dom Giannelli of The Jasper, and Ernesto Gonzalez of Grisette. Voting is open through Sunday, Aug. 11.

Mark Those Calendars

The title of best wings may be one of the most heated culinary topics ever, and the first-ever RVA Wing Wars will set out to provide the answer we’ve all been waiting for. On Aug. 24, local restaurants and food businesses will whip up their most bangin’ creations to be judged by an expert panel at Blue Bee Cider.

Gather for Grace chef Jessica Wilson is hosting a Summer Bounty Dinner on Aug. 18. Expect a produce-heavy showcase of the season, along with thoughtfully curated wine pairings from Second Bottle. Tickets are on sale now.

ICYMI

Juicy, arm-dripping two-handers, smashed thin and lacy; tall, towering and loaded with toppings; or plant-based riffs — burgers are timeless, iconic and the star of our latest dining feature. In “Burger Boom,” we reveal where to score the city’s primo patties, discuss the details including buns and sauces, serve up top tubers, and take a dive into a Lakeside burger joint that hasn’t changed a thing. (Richmond magazine)

Our latest edition of Best Bites features perfect sesame bagels, happy hour pimento croquettes and a classic banana pudding. (Richmond magazine)

A Varina smokehouse still draws crowds after more than 15 years in business. (Richmond magazine)

After a wild, mayo-fueled 10 days of Duke’s Hot Tomato Summer specials at local eateries, the people have spoken. The recipient of this year’s Duke’s Golden Tomato Award is Coco & Hazel. The Bon Air coffee and ice cream cafe devised The Dukonator, housemade tomato ice cream with Duke’s mayo whipped cream, housemade maple candied spicy bacon and fresh basil.

In light of its current closure due to regulatory issues with the city, Union Hill cocktail lounge Pink Room has unveiled a handful of events at its sister establishments to keep the good times rollin’. It’s oyster and ’tini time Aug. 18 and a patio party Aug. 25, both at Brenner Pass, and K-Pop bangers at Black Lodge Sept. 8.

They say absence makes the heart grow fonder and that patience is a virtue. The little blue house on Rigsby Road, aka Pho Tay Do, will be closed until Sept. 5 for its annual pause.

Brunch is officially a thing at Fan hoagie hangout Stanley’s — I’m not drooling over that pork roll Benedict with tomato hollandaise, you are.

Richmond Olive Oil Co. has transitioned from vending at farmers markets to opening a brick-and-mortar space at 3545 W. Cary St.. Shop dozens of different oils and vinaigrettes from owner Robert Granados, a licensed olive oil sommelier.

Upcoming Events